Democratic Lawmaker Nicole Mitchell Arrested For Burglary In Minnesota

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Nicole Mitchell was arrested Monday on suspicion of burglary in the city of Detroit Lakes, according to local reports.

Detroit Lakes Police Department (DLPD) officials reportedly were called to a home on suspicion of burglary, according to KVRR. DLPD Chief Steve Todd confirmed to the outlet the 49-year-old Democratic senator was taken to Becker County Jail. (RELATED: Man Arrested For Alleged Attempted Burglary At Karen Bass’ Los Angeles Home)

Dispatchers in the area received a 911 call around 4:45 a.m. from a homeowner claiming “an active burglary in process at her residence,” Todd relayed to ABC News. Officials have released little information and the investigation is still ongoing. Todd stated a complaint detailing the allegations might not be released till Tuesday as he was waiting, ABC News reported.

Public records and a Detroit Lakes funeral home posted an obituary which indicates Mitchell’s later father and stepmother lived on the same block in Detroit Lakes on which Mitchell was arrested, according to the outlet. While the Senate Democratic Caucus told ABC News they were “aware of the situation” and offered “no comment pending further information,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Mark Johnson expressed surprise at the incident.

“The public expects Legislators to meet a high standard of conduct,” Johnson told the outlet. “As information comes out, we expect the consequences to meet the actions, both in the court of law, and in her role at the legislature.”

While Miller was arrested for 1st-degree burglary, formal charges against the lawmaker are still pending.

Mitchell previously worked as a meteorologist with the U.S. military, along with KSTP-TV and Minnesota Public Radio before her election into the Senate in 2022, according to her profile. With only a one-seat lead in the Senate, Democrats are on thin ice for holding the majority as elections for the lawmakers grow closer.

