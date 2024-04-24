USDA Laughably Tries To Target Added Sugars In School Lunches For First Time Ever

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said Wednesday that school lunches are finally going to be slightly healthier for your children (not really).

Apparently, the USDA only now cares about limiting the amount of added sugars in your children’s school lunches, according to ABC News. That doesn’t mean the USDA is going to try and cut sugars altogether (sugars that probably cause your child to get hyperactively mental during the school day). They’re just going to try and limit “added” sugars for the first time ever.

And it’s not just added sugars the USDA is basically doing nothing to combat. The unelected group of presumably overweight idiots who set these rules for your children is also going to cut out a small amount of sodium from the clearly disgusting vomit they serve in cafeterias today.



“All of this is designed to ensure that students have quality meals and that we meet parents’ expectations,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters and he wasn’t even being sarcastic.

These unelected clown shows think that it is perfectly reasonable to limit added sugars to just 10% of the total calories per week for breakfast and lunches served in schools. (RELATED: Doctors Gave 4,000 Kids Weight-Loss Drugs In 2023: REPORT)

My brothers in Christ, if your child is getting 10% of their added sugars per week — again, this means extra, unnecessary, beyond the normal intake of sugars — from their school diets, then your child is being fed absolute crap.

ROOKE: “stop creating content that glorified obesity and start teaching children how to hunt and grow their own food again.”https://t.co/isb0hPs64v — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 1, 2022

There is a direct link between energy drinks and childhood mental health issues. And we all know that too much sugar (and synthetic sugar substitutes) will make you fat and then you’ll die while draining hospitals of vital resources just because you couldn’t stop shoving cake and milkshakes in your mouth.

More than that, this whole situation suggests to me that perhaps your son or daughter doesn’t have behavioral problems or one of the many medicated disorders that appeared out of thin air in the last two decades. Maybe teachers shouldn’t be blaming bad parenting for how out of control their classrooms are in the 2020s.

It seems like we should probably stop feeding the youngest generation a bowl of potential mental illness and obesity issues every morning and lunch, and I would bet my bottom dollar that half of these problems go away.