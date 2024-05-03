Man Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Sister With Fried Chicken: REPORT

A Florida man was reportedly arrested for allegedly attacking his sister with fried chicken Sunday, police say.

Khanye Medley was charged with battery after allegedly pelting his sister with pieces of Church’s Chicken after grabbing the bag out of her hand during a dispute, an arrest affidavit revealed, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

Medley allegedly chucked the fried chicken chunks at his sister in the heat of the moment in Clearwater’s 1100 block of Kingsley Street, the outlet reported. The 20-year-old suspect allegedly struck her in the back, spreading pieces of the meat on her shoulders, the affidavit reportedly stated.

Medley reportedly confessed to law enforcement during a post-Miranda interview that he allegedly threw two pieces of fried chicken at his sister, according to the affidavit, Fox 35 Orlando reported. The suspect told police he was hungry before the incident occurred, which prompted his sister to offer him the chicken used in the alleged one-sided food fight. He reportedly admitted he became “upset” with his sister because he “did not want” to eat the fried chicken she offered. (RELATED: Straight Up Boxing Match Breaks Out At Taco Bell After It Runs Out Of Crunchwrap Supremes)

“He claimed he did this because he had not eaten and did not want the piece of chicken (his sister) offered him, so he became upset,” the affidavit said, the outlet reported.

Law enforcement has released Medley from custody in Pinellas County, according to the outlet.