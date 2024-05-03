West Virginia Football Unveils Epic ‘Coal Rush’ Uniforms With Epic Hype Video To Boot

The swag is real in the Mountain State.

During the 2024 campaign, the West Virginia Mountaineers football program will debut black alternate “coal rush” uniforms that are meant to pay homage to the rich coal tradition of the state, as well as to honor the current miners who grind on the daily to give all of you beautiful people out there energy.

At this year’s annual Gold-Blue Spring game, the Mountaineers unveiled brand-new blue, gold and white unis. The “coal rush” uniforms are meant to be an additional for WVU that they will showcase on particular occasions. The idea for the black alternate uniforms stemmed from the team spending a day with real miners. (RELATED: Georgia’s Kirby Smart Lands $13 Million-Per-Year Contract To Become Highest-Paid Coach In College Football: REPORT)

“Our staff did a great job with the design and rollout of our traditional complement of uniforms last week. But we wanted to have an alternate that our student-athletes would enjoy and would connect with West Virginians,” said West Virginia University Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker, per WBOY.

“If our football team was going to have a black alternate uniform, we wanted it to tell a story and it mean something to our fans. Every design element of the uniform has been researched, carefully thought out and implemented based on what our designers observed on their visit to the mine.”

I’m diggin’ it … anything black and white (and/or silver) is gonna be dope, and these uniforms are no exception.