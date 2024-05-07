Miami F1 Grand Prix Pulls In Record-Breaking TV Ratings With 3.1 Million Viewers, Sets United States Record

Shoutout to the Trey!

The Miami F1 Grand Prix victory by Lando Norris was watched by a solid 3.1 million viewers, according to ESPN, per Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern. The race was broadcast on ABC. That figure is the largest audience for Formula 1 in the United States market, eclipsing the prior record set during the inaugural Miami Grand Prix in 2022. (RELATED: Miami F1 Grand Prix Charged An Unbelievable Amount Of Money For Chicken Wings (And Everything Else)

That race, also broadcasted on ABC, pulled in 2.6 million viewers and saw Max Verstappen as the victor — he’d go on to repeat the following year in 2023. However, Sunday’s race saw a different result when he lost the lead after pitting prior to a mid-race safety car … rough! From there, Norris ran the show, able to pit following a crash involving Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen. Over the second half of the race, Norris distanced himself from Verstappen to eventually see himself as the winner.

The win was Norris’ first in Formula 1.

As a Miami enthusiast, I can’t help but be extraordinarily proud of my city.

I mean, damn, we’ve got the NBA Playoffs going on, this whole rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar (where my head’s been at), baseball season is going on (I point that out because of my sports betting) and all this blah, blah, blah in the rest of the news and political cycle, and Miami is STILL getting some glory. I’m just saying … there’s a lot of crap going on, people could have easily gotten distracted from the Miami F1 Grand Prix.

But nope! The Trey-0-5 wins again!