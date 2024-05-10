Watch Luca Doncic’s Reaction When Bizarre Sex Noises Interrupt Press Conference

Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic stared wide-eyed into the camera when apparent sex noises took over his post-game interview, Thursday.

The hilarious interruption began mere seconds into the Dallas player’s Q&A period, following the Mavs’ Game 2 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as seen in the video shared by House of Highlights. Doncic began discussing his team’s energy during the game, when the energy in the press room took a very different turn. Out of nowhere, a woman’s moaning sounds took over the room for a few seconds, sounding like she was in the throws of intense passion.

Doncic looked completely stunned and stopped in the middle of his explanation when the high-pitched moaning sounds began. He paused awkwardly and froze in one spot with a look of pure confusion on his face.

The 25-year-old star proceeded to hang his head low in the middle of the interview, and then covered his face with his hand as he laughed about the weird sounds.

A reporter attempted to deflect by quickly muttering, “Ok, um, moving on …” while others in the press conference laughed loudly at the unexpected sounds.

“I hope that’s not live!!” Doncic said.

Nobody expected the sex noises to interrupt the whole presser, but as crazy as the sounds were, the NBA superstar’s reaction was the most priceless part of the entire experience.

The reporters continued giggling for several moments before the presser resumed. (RELATED: BBC Host Struggles To Contain Himself After Audio Of Woman Moaning Abruptly Interrupts Broadcast)

It’s not clear who was responsible for the NSFW audio moment, or if they intentionally invited the press to share in their apparent excitement.