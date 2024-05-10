‘You’re A Princess’: Roseanne Barr Slams Hollywood Women Who ‘Smash’ Rising Stars

Comedian Roseanne Barr slammed famous women in Hollywood who “smash” rising stars Thursday on “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Barr opened up a broader conversation with Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly after the fired television actress said her former “Roseanne” co-star, Sara Gilbert, “means to harm people.”

“She means to harm people. I should have fired her when I’d seen her trying to harm another woman star back in the day,” Barr said.

Barr told Kelly that Gilbert took “some pals” to the house of an unidentified actress’ house over a fur coat. She claimed that Gilbert and others shouted from the actress’ yard while the woman’s children were inside, calling her a “murderer” for wearing a garment made from an animal.

“Can you imagine the self-righteousness?” Barr asked.

“To go in somebody else’s home, on their property, and judge them? By the way, we’re at the top of the food chain. I’m sorry, but we are,” Kelly added.

“But I mean, it’s like this,” Barr said. “You’re a Hollywood princess, okay? You’ve been in Hollywood forever, and you are in the upper rungs of the ruling class that congratulates themselves at every benefit on Earth. Your family is that. You’re a princess, and you’re going to come against a woman who’s just coming up? You’re going to smash her face under your jackboot? What is this? And you know, it is that. Hollywood is that. And people, they are finding it out.”

“Hollywood is the boot right on your face if you don’t toe the line,” she continued. “If you don’t toe the line as a woman, as an artist, or uh, you know, as a, uh, free thinker, or any party that they try to ram down our throats. They just do what they do and steal spine. Period. All parties, all bullshit.”

Barr said that the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is the “only person” who is “willing to fight” against celebrities’ poor treatment of dissenting voices. (RELATED: ‘Find A Different Job’: Megyn Kelly Chides Law Students Trying To Cancel Exams Over Anti-Israel Protests)

“That person is a populist, he is not a Republican per se. He’s kicking all their asses out of there,” Barr added.

Barr told Kelly that “it’s hard to feel sorry” for people “who just walk by you” as you are facing scorn as a public figure. The comedian added you “have to” forgive them as “a person of faith” when “they’re next.”