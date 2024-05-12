Steve Buscemi Attacked In Public On NYC Street

Veteran actor Steve Buscemi was allegedly attacked Wednesday while walking in Manhattan, according to the New York Post.

Buscemi, 66, suffered facial injuries after the attack, according to the outlet. The assault, which occurred just before noon, reportedly left the actor with injuries in his left eye. Buscemi was found injured at the scene by New York Police Department (NYPD) officers; he was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he was reported as being in stable condition, according to the outlet.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large, according to police sources, The New York Post reported. The NYPD, having launched an investigation, issued surveillance photos of the alleged attacker, depicting a bearded man dressed in a baseball cap, a blue t-shirt and dark sweatpants, according to the outlet. The attack on Buscemi seems to be a random act of violence, his publicist stated, according to the outlet.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” Buscemi’s publicist said in an email statement, The New York Post reported. “He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY.” (RELATED: Video Shows ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Actor Being Jumped By Group Of Bikers On NYE)

“I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards,” a witness told The New York Post. “He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn’t see who hit him.”

Buscemi’s illustrious career in film and television extends over several decades, recently being celebrated for his performance in “Boardwalk Empire,” The New York Post reported. He has earned both a Golden Globe and an Emmy.

The incident is part of a troubling pattern in New York City where pedestrians — including celebrities and social media influencers — have increasingly become targets of assault. In a similar incident in March 2024, Michael Stuhlbarg, who starred alongside Buscemi in “Boardwalk Empire,” was assaulted in Central Park. The attacker, Xavier Israel, 27, was arrested and charged with assault after Stuhlbarg went after the suspect, according to The New York Post.