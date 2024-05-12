Atlanta Hawks Win 2024 NBA Draft Lottery To Get No. 1 Overall Pick

A-Town Down! (Or should we say up?)

The winner of the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery is the Atlanta Hawks, who claimed the victory at Chicago’s McCormick Place Convention Center. (RELATED: ESPN Is On That Nonsense Again Calling The WNBA ‘The Best League In The World,’ Ignores ‘The Caitlin Clark Effect’)

As a result of the dub, Atlanta now holds the No. 1 overall pick in NBA Draft 2024, with the first round being hosted Wednesday, June 26 at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center. On Thursday, June 27, the league will take things to ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York City for the second round.

Here are the complete results of the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery:

Atlanta Hawks Washington Wizards Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs Detroit Pistons Charlotte Hornets Portland Trail Blazers San Antonio Spurs Memphis Grizzlies Utah Jazz Chicago Bulls Oklahoma City Thunder Sacramento Kings Portland Trail Blazers

Despite finishing with a 36-46 record to finish 10th in the Eastern Conference and only having 3% odds, the Hawks hit the jackpot to earn the top pick.

NUMBER 1 PICK IN THE 2024 NBA DRAFT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/A9GtuUq38u — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 12, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs though!

Wow, it makes me sick to see them so spoiled for so long. Before, in modern-history, they had just been given superstar center Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 Draft with the No. 1 pick. Now, here they are with the No. 4 and No. 8 pick in this year’s Draft … what the heck, man?

It’s sick as an NBA fan, but I’m over here getting a double dose as a Miami Heat fan — THEY RUINED OUR DYNASTY!

How can one franchise have so much luck?