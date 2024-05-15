Capitol Police Investigate Cocaine Discovery At Headquarters

The U.S. Capitol Police announced Wednesday that they are investigating their headquarters after discovering cocaine inside.

The U.S. Capitol Police are currently investigating an incident involving a small bag of cocaine found in their headquarters, situated merely a 10-minute walk from the congressional meeting places of the House and Senate. The discovery of the one-inch zip-locking baggie, containing white powder, occurred on a second-floor hallway floor near offices, according to the news release.

Capitol Police trying to crack case of cocaine at its headquarters https://t.co/pYxc3YFXMC pic.twitter.com/NHXN02CSM8 — New York Post (@nypost) May 15, 2024

“The small bag was found on the floor of a hallway inside USCP headquarters. The hallway is on the second floor in an area that has been a staging spot for furniture and supplies,” Capitol Police said in a statement. “The area is heavily trafficked by various contractors and employees. It is also near offices such as Prisoner Processing, Crime Scene, Intel and Reports Processing.” (RELATED: Police Reportedly Find Nearly $3 Million, 30 Pounds Of Cocaine In Hidden Furniture Compartments Inside Apartment)

The substance within the baggie tested positive for cocaine when it was found Wednesday afternoon by a Capitol Police officer.

“The baggie was found in the middle of the floor just before 1:00 p.m. by an officer, who immediately reported it to a supervisor. The residue was field tested and came back positive for cocaine,” the statement added. “The USCP Investigations Division has opened an investigation, which will include further testing, including DNA testing of the baggie. We will provide more information when it becomes available.”

The Daily Caller has reached o ut to United States Capitol Police for comments but has yet to receive a response.

In early July, Secret Service found a bag of cocaine in the White House, near the situation room. Agents investigated but were unable to identify a suspect. “Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” Secret Service officials reportedly said.