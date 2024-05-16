Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Has Officially Been Green-Lighted By Netflix

What a glorious piece of news.

1996’s “Happy Gilmore” — one of the greatest films in the realms of golf and comedy (and Hollywood as a whole) — is getting a sequel on Netflix, with Adam Sandler coming back to star in the second edition. Oh, happy days!

Netflix gave confirmation of the movie Wednesday afternoon in New York while giving a presentation to their advertisers, according to Variety. (RELATED: Fore! Will Ferrell Is Starring In A New Comedy Series Called ‘GOLF,’ And I’ve Already Got My Popcorn Ready)

Directed by Dennis Dugan, Sandler both starred in and helped write the original “Happy Gilmore,” which was through Universal Pictures. Nearly 30 years old, the golf comedy still remains one of Sandler‘s most popular and legendary films.

Sandler plays the character of Happy Gilmore, a hockey player with a bit of an anger management problem who finds out that he’s pretty damn good at golf. Well, he ends up joining the PGA Tour to pull in some money for his grandmother — she was about to lose her home because she didn’t pay property taxes (truly one of the dumbest taxes that exist). While on the circuit, he ends up facing off against this prick named Shooter McGavin, who was acted out by Christopher McDonald. Carl Weathers and Julie Bowen are also included in the supporting cast.

Funny how this got confirmed the same day I got slammed with a fat a** corrupt property tax bill, and boy, I’d love to rant, but I’ve got the sudden urge to join a golf tournament…