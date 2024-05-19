At Least Three Dead After Attempted Coup In The Democratic Republic Of Congo, Allegedly Involving Americans, Fails

At least three are reportedly dead after an attempted coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), allegedly involving Americans, failed Sunday, according to multiple reports.

The coup reportedly took place early morning Sunday outside the home of economy minister Vital Kamerhe, just north of the country’s capital Kinshasa, and notably near the Palais de la Nation which is home to President Felix Tshisekedi’s offices, according to France 24. (RELATED: US Diplomat Who Played Key Role In 2014 Ukraine Coup Announces Retirement)

“An attempted coup d’etat has been stopped by the defence and security forces,” General Sylvain Ekenge briefly stated on national television.

Reports from local Congo media first stated that the armed men outside near the president’s home were allegedly connected to former Congolese politician Christian Malanga, who previously lived in the U.S., according to the Associated Press.

During the incident Malanga allegedly live streamed the attack, showing several people dressed in military uniform, stating, “Felix, you’re out. We are coming for you,” according to AP News. As Malanga posted the video to Facebook, he was later confirmed Sunday to have been one of the people caught in the shootout outside of the president’s palace after allegedly resisting arrest by the guards, Ekenge told AP News.

Another clip from the incident surfaced online allegedly showing two of the captured attackers who can be seen encircled by what appears to be a group of DRC military officials. One man, dressed in black and bleeding on his face, can be seen holding up his hands to the group before standing and being apprehended along with another man also dressed in black.

JUST IN: Three Americans are accused of being involved in a failed coup attempt in Congo that left multiple people dead. According to the Democratic Republic of Congo military, they stopped an attempted coup near the presidential palace. Among the 50 people who were involved… pic.twitter.com/MllFIQ0sRH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 19, 2024

Kamerhe’s spokesperson, Michel Moto Muhima, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) following the incident claiming that Kamerhe’s residence was attacked by a group of armed men wearing military uniform. Muhima additionally alleged that those killed were two of Kamerhe’s guards and one of the attackers, noting that Kamerhe and his family are safe.

U.S. Ambassador to the DRC Lucy Tamlyn posted on X, following the attack, to say that the embassy would be cooperating with local authorities “to the fullest extent” and acknowledging the potential involvement of U.S. citizens.

“I am shocked by the events of this morning and very concerned by reports of American citizens allegedly involved. Please be assured that we will cooperate with the DRC authorities to the fullest extent as they investigate these criminal acts and hold accountable any U.S. citizen involved in criminal acts,” Tamlyn posted.

Tshisekedi has yet to release a statement on the incident.

The Daily Caller reached out to both the U.S. Department of State and Tamlyns office for comment but did not hear back.