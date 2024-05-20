Former UFC Fighter Geane Herrera Dies At 33

Geane Herrera, known in the professional fighting world as “La Pulga” passed away Saturday following a motorcycle crash in Florida, TMZ reported.

Herrera used to compete at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), according to TMZ. Authorities from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reported the accident occurred at approximately 10:45 PM. Herrera was riding at a significantly high speed and collided with the rear of another vehicle. The impact caused him to hit a concrete barrier and he was ejected several hundred feet from his motorcycle, which subsequently caught fire.

Ex-UFC, BKFC Fighter Geane Herrera Dead At 33 After Motorcycle Crash | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/hAvwDPasSD — TMZ (@TMZ) May 20, 2024

Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders, the outlet reported. The other vehicle’s driver did not sustain any injuries in the incident. (RELATED: Former Astros Prospect Ronny Garcia Dead At 24 After Fatal Traffic Collision)

Herrera began his professional career in combat sports in 2011, marking his debut with a victory over MMA fighter Andrew Connors at RFC 23 by unanimous decision, TMZ stated. Competing primarily in the flyweight division, Herrera boasted a commendable record of 10 wins and 3 losses throughout his career, with notable achievements including two knockouts and six submissions. His most recent victory was in a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship bout in 2021.

In the wake of his death, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to cover his funeral expenses and support his family. Herrera is survived by a 16-year-old son, a girlfriend who is three months pregnant, his parents, and siblings.

“Geane was full of life, always trying to live life to the fullest, he was a dedicated athlete with big dreams of making a difference and leaving his print in this world. He was such a happy go lucky person that left a mark in everyone that came into his life,” his GoFundMe page stated.