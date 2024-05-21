‘We Don’t Want Trump’: Immigrants Rush To Cross Border Before US Election

Illegal immigrants are rushing to cross the border before the U.S. elections in November, the New York Post reported.

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, concerns about potential changes in immigration policy are prompting migrants to cross the border sooner rather than later. Colombian brothers Ricardo, 20, and Sebastian, 18, spoke to the New York Post about their illegal crossing of the Arizona border, driven by fears of a potential administration change that could tighten border control.

Migrants rushing to cross border now in case Biden loses in November: ‘We don’t want Trump’ https://t.co/Kcj1IioWgy pic.twitter.com/81zYHkVbym — New York Post (@nypost) May 20, 2024

The brothers, who received assistance at the Yuma Regional Center for Border Health and later traveled to New Jersey, expressed concerns that the re-election of Donald Trump could lead to stricter immigration enforcement.

“We think with the elections, it will be harder,” Ricardo said, New York Post stated. “We don’t want Trump,” Sebastian added.

Trump has publicly stated his intent to deploy local law enforcement and the military to deport millions of migrants if he returns to office, the New York Post reported. Since President Joe Biden took office Jan. 2021, there has been a significant influx of migrants, with nearly 7 million recorded illegal entries nationwide and about 1.7 million who have managed to enter without being arrested. (RELATED: ‘Hold On To Your Britches’: Trump Vows To Send Migrants Back Where They Came From)

Under Biden’s administration, various programs have been introduced to manage this influx, including the CBP One phone app and a mass parole scheme that allows direct entry for nationals from specific countries, the outlet stated. The Biden administration’s handling of immigration and border security has faced criticism, with recent polls indicating a majority of Americans disapprove of the president’s approach.