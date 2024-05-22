Corrupt And Dumb: 10 Sportsbooks Skip Out On Roundtable Regarding Winning Gamblers Being Limited

Because of course they did …

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) held a roundtable Tuesday to speak about winning sports gamblers getting limited and the practice of doing so, with a whopping (but unsurprising) 10 sportsbooks skipping out, according to ESPN gambling writer David Payne Purdum.

Jordan Maynard, the Interim Chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, was the leader of the roundtable. The public meeting was streamed on YouTube live. (RELATED: UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov Flees Russia After Getting Slammed With $3 Million In Alleged Tax Debt: REPORT)

“Many at the MGC, myself included, were wondering if there were patrons who were wagering honestly who were being limited … There is a worry that if we have operators limiting patrons who are playing by the rules, that limitation will naturally incentivize those players to turn to the illegal market,” Maynard said to kick things off.

When it comes to losing bettors, the sportsbooks have zero issue with taking all of their money, it doesn’t matter the financial situation of that individual. But on the flip side, if a gambler happens to be profitable, they’ll end up limiting them despite no violations being done — and this is if they don’t shut an account down altogether.

So it’s not really surprising that 10 … 10! … sportsbooks blew off a conversation about the practice. The list is as follows: DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, ESPN BET, Fanatics and Encore Boston Harbor. The other three weren’t named.

Corrupt out of greed, but too dumb to maintain business, because Maynard is right … all they’re doing is driving business into the hands of the illegal market.