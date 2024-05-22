Video Appears To Show Man Go On Stabbing Rampage On Taiwan Metro, Get Subdued By Riders

A video captured a mass stabbing at the Taichung Mass Rapid Transit (TMRT) in Taiwan on Tuesday, Focus Taiwan reported.

A man reportedly attacked two passengers with a knife on a TMRT train, causing injuries and chaos. The incident prompted emergency responses at Taichung City Hall Station, according to police reports, Focus Taiwan stated. The suspect allegedly started randomly stabbing fellow passengers. The assault began when the attacker, whose motivations are currently unknown, allegedly pulled a knife from his bag and stabbed the man nearest to him.

After passengers disarmed him of his first knife, the attacker reportedly pulled out a second one. Quick-acting individuals on the train subdued him by striking his head and forcibly opening his hand to remove the knife, the outlet reported. The Taichung City Government Fire Bureau responded to the emergency call at 11:17 a.m., sending several ambulances to the scene. The attack left three people injured: two victims and the attacker himself. (RELATED: All Charges Dropped Against Man Who Stabbed Homeless Man On Subway)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Almost (@almost.co)

A 17-year-old suffered cuts to his chest, shoulder, and arm, while a 27-year-old man received a significant 15-centimeter slash from his cheek to his jaw. The attacker sustained injuries to his fingers, Focus Taiwan reported. Following the incident, the attacker was detained and taken to the hospital under police surveillance, as confirmed by the Taichung City Police Department’s 6th Precinct. Authorities also recovered one kitchen knife and two fruit knives at the scene.

The violence prompted TMRT to adjust its train services for safety and investigative purposes. Traffic between Wenxin Chongde and Wenxin Yinghua stations was temporarily merged onto a single track, causing delays. Operations at Taichung City Hall Station were also halted, with full-service restoration pending, according to Focus Taiwan.