Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Porn Star Who Allegedly Slept With His Girlfriend

Los Angeles police said they arrested a man in April after he allegedly tried to ram a porn star’s motorcycle and beat him with a golf club, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The victim, identified by the Los Angeles Police Department as “Hamilton,” was riding his motorcycle April 2 when 26-year-old James Gosselin allegedly tried to run him over because he was jealous that his ex-girlfriend made a porno film with Hamilton, according to the Los Angeles Times.

During the alleged attack, a car twice bumped Hamilton’s back wheel, knocking him off balance, according to the newspaper. (RELATED: Police Arrest Woman In Tennessee Who Allegedly Tried Setting Ex-Boyfriend’s Bed On Fire While His Family Slept)

Jealousy of porn actor led to murder attempt with golf club, LAPD says https://t.co/aicsxqdfrZ — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 22, 2024

Hamilton told LAPD investigators that he looked back at the car that hit him and saw Gosselin trying to put on a ski mask before he exited the vehicle maskless and holding a golf club, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to the warrant document obtained by the newspaper, Gosselin allegedly swung the club at Hamilton, missing numerous times but connecting with one blow hard enough to leave bruising on Hamilton’s lower back.

Police said that Hamilton was able to tackle Gosselin and then pop him in the face, breaking his orbital bone before officers arrived and arrested Gosselin, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to police, Gosselin admitted he had a ski mask and golf club as well as an untraceable ghost gun that officers found in his car, the newspaper reported.

A friend that knows both men, told police that Gosselin was upset about his breakup with his ex-girlfriend and her subsequent relationship with Hamilton, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The friend also reportedly told police that Gosselin told her he planned on murdering Hamilton and using a truck to dispose of the body, the newspaper reported.

Police, who charged Gosselin with attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, and illegal possession of a loaded gun in public, booked him into jail on April 4, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Gosselin, who was released from jail April 5 on a $1 million bond, pleaded not guilty to all charges on May 3 and will be back in court on June 6 for a preliminary hearing.