Four Girls Stabbed By Trench Coat, Wig-Wearing Suspect Linked To Other Attack, Murder Investigation

Police officers in Braintree, Massachusetts arrested a male suspect following the Saturday stabbing of four girls in an AMC movie theater, according to CBS News.

The suspect allegedly stabbed four girls in the theater around 6 p.m., the Braintree Police Department said, according to the outlet. The suspect allegedly entered the building without purchasing a ticket, then assaulted the four young girls who were between 9 and 17 years old, CBS News reported. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Man Go On Stabbing Rampage On Taiwan Metro, Get Subdued By Riders)

“It’s so heartbreaking that’s what I’ll be thinking about the rest of the night is seeing those kids coming down the steps and just crying,” said Matteo Rojas, who was on the premises during the alleged assault. “They looked really stunned like they just saw a horror movie, not a kid’s movie.”

An AMC employee reportedly staffing the snack counter at the time of the incident said the suspect was wearing “an oversized trench coat, sunglasses, and a long blonde wig,” according to CBS News.

The suspect, identified by a police source to Boston 25 News as Jared Ravizza, reportedly fled from the theater and drove off in a black SUV. The suspect was then allegedly involved in a “similar assault” in Plymouth, CBS News reported. The second incident is believed to have occurred around 7 p.m. at a McDonald’s restaurant, where a 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old male were allegedly stabbed, according to the outlet. Both victims reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital nearby.

Police stated it appeared the “crimes are related,” according to the outlet.

After leading police on a chase which ended in a crash, the suspect was arrested in the town of Sandwich, according to outlet.

The police department stated they managed to track down the suspect by looking at video footage which enabled them to track his license plate.

“That vehicle was pursued by Massachusetts State Police and ultimately crashed in Sandwich,” the department explained.

The man police say stabbed 4 girls at the Braintree @AMCTheatres & others at a Plymouth @McDonalds (Route 3 Service Plaza) was taken into custody following a fiery crash in Sandwich. (📹: Nic Tompkins-Hughes) pic.twitter.com/CziwaeR9Ry — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) May 26, 2024



Each of the alleged victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston 25 News.

The suspect is also being investigated in connection to a murder investigation in Deep River, Connecticut according to CBS News. An alert for the suspect was put out earlier Saturday by Connecticut police, who described him as armed and dangerous and possibly armed with a 10-inch knife, the outlet reported, citing sources.