Get Your Popcorn Ready! The Field For The 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament Is Officially Set

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: The Oregon Ducks stand for the National Anthem before their game against the Stanford Cardinal at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond on April 21, 2024 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
What a beautiful time of the year!

The 2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament field is officially set, with the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announcing the 64 teams Monday. (RELATED: Tough Crowd: Milwaukee Fans Slam Cubs Manager Craig Counsell With Boos While Brewers Oddly Show Video Tribute For Him)

The top 16 seeds of the tourney are:

  • Tennessee (50-11)
  • Kentucky (40-14)
  • Texas A&M (44-13)
  • North Carolina (42-13)
  • Arkansas (43-14)
  • Clemson (41-14)
  • Georgia (39-15)
  • Florida St. (42-15)
  • Oklahoma (37-19)
  • NC State (33-20)
  • Oklahoma St. (40-17)
  • Virginia (41-15)
  • Arizona (36-21)
  • UC Santa Barbara (42-12)
  • Oregon St. (42-14)
  • East Carolina (43-15)

Leading the way is the Southeastern Conference (SEC) with a record-breaking 11 schools picked from the league. Next up comes the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), who has eight teams featured in the tournament. After that comes the Big 12 with six, Sun Belt with four, and both the Big Ten and Pac-12 with three. Coming in with two is the American Athletic, Big East, Big West, Conference USA and Missouri Valley leagues

I always enjoy this time of the year when the NCAA baseball tournament rolls around, and it’s also something that annually makes me think about the old college baseball video games.

Damn, I miss those days.

Man, it makes me want to get a PlayStation 2 just to buy the old games and play them, or better yet … y’all know what to do, Sony.

Bring back MVP 06: NCAA Baseball and MVP 07: NCAA Baseball! The glory would be out of this world!