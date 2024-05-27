Ilhan Omar Roasted After Completely Misunderstanding Memorial Day

Minnesota’s Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar mixed up holiday practices in a tweet Monday about Memorial Day causing a backlash on Twitter.

“On [Memorial Day], we honor the heroic men and women who served our country. We owe them more than our gratitude – they have more than earned access to quality mental health services, job opportunities, housing assistance, and the benefits they were promised,” the Minnesota Democrat tweeted. The Tweet appears to have been deleted. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Isra Hirsi Allegedly Suspended From College For Anti-Israel Activity)

On #MemorialDay, we honor the heroic men and women who served our country. We owe them more than our gratitude – they have more than earned access to quality mental health services, job opportunities, housing assistance, and the benefits they were promised. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) May 27, 2024

Netizens immediately jumped on the mistake. “Oh no. Quickly take this down!! Just like the faux pas with your Easter message, honoring people who served our country and giving them services is NOT what Memorial Day is about. This is offensive to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us,” wrote one user.

Oh no. Quickly take this down!! Just like the faux pas with your Easter message, honoring people who served our country and giving them services is NOT what Memorial Day is about. This is offensive to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us. — Be curious. Ask questions. (@EPLindaLou) May 27, 2024

Another one helpfully wrote “1) You’re confusing Veteran’s Day with Memorial Day 2) I thought we had the VA for all of that 3) How do we give those things to dead people (see 1).”

1) You’re confusing Veteran’s Day with Memorial Day

2) I thought we had the VA for all of that

3) How do we give those things to dead people (see 1) — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) May 27, 2024

Memorial Day is about commemorating those who gave their lives in military service to the United States and not about military veterans generally. The holiday, initially called Decoration Day, was created in the aftermath of the Civil War as a day of remembrance of those who died in America’s bloodiest conflict, The History Channel observed. The holiday was later extended to cover those who were killed in other conflicts that the United States fought.

Veterans Day came about after World War One to celebrate and give thanks to America’s living and dead veterans, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ website.