Sofia Vergara Recalls Growing Up Around Cartel War In Colombia

Sofia Vergara discussed her experience growing up around the cartel war in Colombia during her appearance on the Monday episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s (THR) Awards Chatter podcast.

Vergara opened up about her personal connection to her latest role and her past growing up in Colombia. In the podcast, Vergara reflected on the harsh realities of growing up in Colombia during the peak of narcotraffic in the 70s, 80s and 90s, according to THR.

“I grew up in Colombia in the ’70s, the ’80s and the ’90s, and as you know, that was the time where Narco traffic, unfortunately, was touching the lives of every single person in Colombia. It was really rough times for the country, for families,” she explained, THR reported. “It was heartbreaking, but it was not only happening to me, it was happening to a lot of people in Colombia.”

Vergara’s recent role as Griselda Blanco, the notorious Colombian drug lord known as the “Godmother of Cocaine,” in Netflix’s limited series Griselda, was particularly resonant due to her background. Initially skeptical about the existence of a female figure so deeply involved in the drug trade, Vergara was drawn to the project because of her firsthand experiences.

“What are they talking about? There’s no way there is a woman that could do what these vicious men can do. There is no way,” she told THR. Despite her initial disbelief, Vergara’s familiarity with the names and stories of prominent figures in the drug trade during her youth fueled her interest in the role. However, she approached the portrayal with caution, aiming to avoid glorifying Blanco’s criminal activities. (RELATED: Colombian Mob Family Sues Sofia Vergara, One Of America’s Favorite Actresses: REPORT)

“I was nervous because I didn’t want to romanticize this character, this woman,” she said, according to THR. “But I was super interested because, like I said, I knew who these men were.”