Stewart-Haas Racing Shutting Down After 2024 NASCAR Season

Wasn’t expecting to write this, but here we are.

Stewart-Haas Racing — co-owned by Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, and the home of four NASCAR Cup Series cars — will be shutting down at the close of the 2024 season.

The team announced the news in a joint statement from Stewart and Haas.

“We have made the difficult decision to close Stewart-Haas Racing at the conclusion of the 2024 season. It is a decision that did not come easily, nor was it made quickly,” read the statement. “Racing is a labor-intensive, humbling sport. It requires unwavering commitment and vast resources, with a 365-day mindset to be better than everyone else. It’s part of what makes success so rewarding.

“But the commitment needed to extract maximum performance while providing sustainability is incredibly demanding, and we’ve reached a point in our respective personal and business lives where it’s time to pass the torch.”

Launched back in 2009, Stewart-Haas racing has won 69 races and two NASCAR championships. Currently on the team are Josh Berry (No. 4), Noah Gragson (No. 10), Chase Briscoe (No. 14) and Ryan Preece (No. 41). All four of those charters will be sold after the season, according to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports.

A joint statement from Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, the co-owners of Stewart-Haas Racing, regarding the future of our team following the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/S9hkjnTNXi — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 28, 2024

It’s crazy, because these guys just went through a rebrand, and now all of a sudden they’re closing their doors?

Very telling of what’s going on in NASCAR right now …