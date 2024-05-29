‘Million Dollar’ Marco Wins $3.2 Million After 4-Leg Parlay Slaps

Man, it would be insane to win this much money.

DraftKings’ bankroll took a bit of a hit Tuesday night, courtesy of the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ Game 4 upset victory over the Dallas Mavericks that slapped a parlay for “Million Dollar” Marco Premonte — and he truly earned his nickname, with that parlay netting him a whopping $3.2 million.

The high-profile sports gambler put down $200,000 on a four-leg parlay with 15/1 odds. Three of the games were in the MLB: Washington Nationals (+110) to beat the Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants (-135) to beat the Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies (+100) to beat the Cleveland Guardians. All three cashed, with the Rockies getting an 8-6 victory, and both the Nationals and Giants winning their games 8-4. (RELATED: Bronny James Turns Down Several Workout Invites, Will Only Take Visits With Lakers And Suns: REPORT)

All three of these games were Monday, so heading into Tuesday, all Premonte needed was for the Timberwolves (+110) to take out the Mavericks in a Western Conference finals showdown — and with the T-Wolves on the road, and down 0-3 at that. As nerve-racking as that sounds, the T-Wolves ended up pulling it off, winning 105-100 to cash in Premonte’s parlay.

A smooth $3.2 million … just like that … and this is why we love gambling, ladies and gentlemen.

My cousin Marco is gonna take down 3.2 million tonight if Minny wins via this ridiculous parlay. Guys a sicko #dkpartner #draftkings #dkbet https://t.co/UVje2PaOX0 — Dante (@DanteTheDon) May 28, 2024

The @Marco_Parlay just won $3 million on a 4 legger from @DKSportsbook Nationals (Yesterday) ✅

Rockies (Yesterday) ✅

Giants (Yesterday) ✅

T-Wolves ✅ pic.twitter.com/wOUAvCdaf2 — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) May 29, 2024

Here’s to hitting big tonight! And every other night while we’re at it.