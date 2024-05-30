Matt Rife Cancels Comedy Show Minutes Before It Was Set To Begin

Comedian Matt Rife abruptly canceled two comedy shows in Bloomington, Indiana, on Wednesday, roughly 20 minutes before the first show was set to begin.

Rife issued an apology for the last-minute cancelation by posting messages to his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“I’m so fucking sorry, but due to a last minute medical emergency I have to reschedule our shows tonight (again),” Rife wrote to his Instagram Story. “I’ve been doing 40+ shows a month for a year and half and never had to do something like this, I’m so sorry,” he said. The comic did not specify the nature of his medical emergency.

INDIANA:

I’m so fucking sorry, but due to a last minute medical emergency i have to reschedule our shows tonight (again).

Both of Rife’s shows were completely sold out, according to TMZ.

On Thursday, Rife took to Twitter again to notify fans that their tickets would be refunded.

“Refunds will be issued, working on it now. Sorry again,” Rife wrote.

Indiana University Auditorium also shared news of the canceled shows and provided more details about the refund process.

“MATT RIFE CANCELLED: Tonight’s Matt Rife shows (including the 10 p.m. performance) have been cancelled due to an unexpected medical emergency. Your original method of payment will be refunded in full and will be reflected within 30 days,” the venue wrote.

Rife had previously postponed his show at the same location in February, citing a scheduling conflict.

Many fans responded to Rife’s cancelation message by sending warm wishes for a speedy recovery, while others expressed disappointment and anger at the second cancelation.

“Everyone saying “Hope you’re good, bro. Take care of yourself” didn’t just waste $600 on tickets plus hotel room and travel. Canceling the same venue twice? Dick move!” wrote Twitter user @zerofuxleft. (RELATED: Nicki Minaj Appears To Be Arrested At Airport After Police Allegedly Find Drugs In Luggage)

Rife has not provided additional information about his health, and has not indicated whether the canceled shows will be rescheduled.