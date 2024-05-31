Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Fight Postponed

The highly controversial fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has been postponed.

The boxing match between the 27-year-old Youtuber Jake Paul and the 57-year-old Tyson was initially set to happen on July 20th but has been put on hold due to doctors discovering that Mike Tyson had an ulcer, Most Valuable Promotions announced in an Twitter post.

Paul vs Tyson update. pic.twitter.com/7jPUN5KeSq — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 31, 2024

The ulcer has reportedly severely hampered Tyson’s ability to train and ready himself for the fight. (RELATED: ‘You Love To Make S**t Up’: Jake Paul Says Fight Is Still On After Mike Tyson Health Scare)

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” said Tyson in a statement provided by Most Valuable Productions, “My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” said Paul, “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

The new date of the fight is set to be announced on June 7th.

Prizefighting and circus bouts are by no means unheard of in combat sports, but this crosses a line. Neither participant has any place taking part in this bout.

Mike Tyson, though undoubtedly a legend of the sport, has not had a professional fight since 2005, with his last win coming in 2003, meaning that when he last won a professional boxing match, Jake Paul was 6-years-old.

Jake Paul seems to be looking to further inflate his 9-1 boxing record, which includes 5 wins against fighters who were debuting, by attempting to score a win over a past-his-prime legend of the sport. This by no means elevates the sweet science but instead serves as yet another gimmick match to generate cheap clicks and revenue, which it certainly will.

This fight has no business being sanctioned and should be canceled outright.