Former NASCAR Star Tighe Scott Faces Felony Charges For Alleged Jan. 6 Police Assaults

Retired NASCAR driver, Tighe Scott, 75, and his son Jarret Scott, 48, were arrested and charged Wednesday for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, ABC News reported.

The Scotts and two other men from Pennsylvania, Scott Alex Slater Jr., and Scott Slater Sr., are charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses for allegedly assaulting police officers during the riot, according to ABC News. These four men were allegedly among the pro-Trump mob that clashed with law enforcement outside the Capitol. They allegedly used flagpoles, golf clubs, and an “Area Closed” sign as weapons against the police line.

The FBI was able to confirm Tighe’s identity partly through a witness who recognized him as a retired NASCAR driver. Tighe, who transitioned from dirt racing to the NASCAR Winston Cup Series in the late 1970s, achieved multiple top-10 finishes during his career and participated in several Daytona 500 races, ABC News reported.

The criminal complaint details that the group was reportedly captured in video footage at the “Stop the Steal” rally earlier on the day of the riot. They later moved to the Capitol, where they allegedly aggressively confronted and resisted police efforts to disperse the crowd, the outlet added. Slater Jr. is accused of hurling a flagpole and an “Area Closed” sign at law enforcement officers. (RELATED: Jury Convicts First Jan. 6 Rioter Who Entered The Capitol)

During the altercation, Tighe allegedly tried to seize a shield from an officer, resulting in a scuffle that saw both him and his son falling backward, according to ABC News. Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with the Scotts and others repeatedly clashing with police. None of the accused had legal representation listed at the time of their arrests. They were scheduled to make initial court appearances in Pennsylvania on Wednesday following their arrest.