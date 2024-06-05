Editorial

Rugby Star Reece Walsh Nearly Gets His Head Taken Off In Absolutely Violent Hit From Joseph Suaalii

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 05: Reece Walsh of the Maroons is attended to by Ben Hunt of the Maroons after been tackled by Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i of the Blues during game one of the 2024 Men's State of Origin Series between New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons at Accor Stadium on June 05, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
This is about as violent as it can get in sports.

Joseph Suaalii, who was making his debut for NSW, was ejected just seven minutes and 25 seconds into the opener for the 2024 Origin series after an absolutely nasty hit on Queensland fullback Reece Walsh.

After Walsh passed the ball, Suaalii’s shoulder busted the fullback right in the head, leaving him grounded on the turf of Accor Stadium. (RELATED: Sky’s Angel Reese Ejected Against Liberty After Tiff With Referee)

The National Rugby League (NRL) announced Suaalii’s punishment Wednesday, suspending him for a total of four games if he decides to issue an early guilty plea.

As a result of his suspension, Suaalii will be out for the second contest of the Origin series, as well as multiple Roosters games. At the earliest, Suaalii will be back for Round 18.

Wow … crazy stuff. Prayers up to Reece Walsh.