Rugby Star Reece Walsh Nearly Gets His Head Taken Off In Absolutely Violent Hit From Joseph Suaalii

This is about as violent as it can get in sports.

Joseph Suaalii, who was making his debut for NSW, was ejected just seven minutes and 25 seconds into the opener for the 2024 Origin series after an absolutely nasty hit on Queensland fullback Reece Walsh.

After Walsh passed the ball, Suaalii’s shoulder busted the fullback right in the head, leaving him grounded on the turf of Accor Stadium. (RELATED: Sky’s Angel Reese Ejected Against Liberty After Tiff With Referee)

The National Rugby League (NRL) announced Suaalii’s punishment Wednesday, suspending him for a total of four games if he decides to issue an early guilty plea.

As a result of his suspension, Suaalii will be out for the second contest of the Origin series, as well as multiple Roosters games. At the earliest, Suaalii will be back for Round 18.

WATCH:

Here is the Joseph Suaalii tackle on Reece Walsh. IMO it was careless as his shoulder made direct contact with Walsh’s head. pic.twitter.com/SKUWdS6CGJ — OBBY (@OBBY001) June 5, 2024

Reece Walsh won’t return tonight after suffering a concussion in this collision, direct contact to the head in clear mechanism. Will enter the NRL’s concussion protocol with associated 11 day stand down period. Hope he’s OK #Origin pic.twitter.com/TQdYWOX277 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) June 5, 2024

To clarify the “Reece Walsh passed his HIA” sideline report – it just means he passed cognitive testing in the sheds. Effectively the first question of the HIA is “did they show Category 1 signs of concussion”, which Walsh did. So still a concussion, still 11 day stand down. — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) June 5, 2024

Graphic – For those asking/questioning the validity of the clear signs of concussion (Category 1). Once again, hope Walsh is OK & doesn’t suffer any ongoing symptoms. pic.twitter.com/Ibdyvzx7qt — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) June 5, 2024

Wow … crazy stuff. Prayers up to Reece Walsh.