Paul Mainieri Comes Out Of Retirement To Land New Head Coaching Gig With South Carolina: REPORT

Paul Mainieri is back!

The South Carolina baseball program has brought former LSU skipper Paul Mainieri out of retirement and hired him as their next head coach, according to a Monday afternoon report from D1 Baseball.

Mainieri has been in college baseball as a head coach for 39 years, tallying more than 1,500 wins throughout his career. In fact, he’s gotten so many wins that he’ll be the all-time leader (in terms of active coaches) when the 2025 campaign kicks off. Also with the Tigers, Mainieri won a national championship in 2009 and has four other appearances in the College World Series. In 2017, they made the title game, coming in the runner up position. (RELATED: Midland RockHounds’ Denzel Clarke, Umpire Nearly Brawl It Out After Incredible Walk-Off Home Run Called Off)

He also led LSU to six SEC West championships, four SEC regular season titles and six tournament conference championships.

In 15 seasons at LSU, Mainieri racked up a 641-285-3 record.

🚨BREAKING: Paul Mainieri is expected to be named the new head baseball coach at @GamecockBasebll, @d1baseball has learned. Mainieri guided #LSU to the 2009 national championship and has tallied more than 1,500 wins in his career. Kudos to @tedcahill for 1st mentioning poss. pic.twitter.com/d07XDCEL3o — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 10, 2024

I know there’s some concern about his health and how he would handle things here in the name, image and likeness (NIL) era, but I feel like this is a grade-A hire by South Carolina.

Hell, I wanted him when my Miami Hurricanes were interested in his services, so I understand the hype here.

Good move by the Gamecocks, they’ve got my approval.