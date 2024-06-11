Famous Musician Kevin Jonas Reveals He Underwent Surgery To Remove Cancer

Kevin Jonas revealed Tuesday he underwent surgery to remove skin cancer.

The lead guitarist for the Jonas Brothers documented his experience in a video posted to his Instagram with the caption, “Friendly reminder to get your moles checked 🙏.” In the video, he appears to be in a doctor’s office saying, “So today, I am getting a basal-cell carcinoma removed from my head.”

Jonas, 36, then angeled the camera towards his hairline, revealing a small mole.

“Yes, that is [an] actual little skin cancer guy that has started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it,” Jonas said in the video.

Later in the video, the eldest Jonas brother skips ahead to show himself post-procedure, revealing the area where they removed the skin cancer, covering it up with an emoji to avoid showing anything graphic.

“Alright, I’m all done, now it’s time to heal,” he says later in the video. “Make sure to get those moles checked, people.”

Jonas is set to continue hosting the upcoming season of Claim To Fame on ABC, premiering in July, according to Entertainment Tonight (ET). He hosts alongside his youngest brother, Frankie Jonas.

A basal cell carcinoma is a form of skin cancer that “causes a lump, bump or lesion to form on the outside layer of your skin,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. These bumps are often formed in skin areas that receive a high amount of sun exposure.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer, as well as the overall most common type of cancer, the Cleveland Clinic notes. There are over four million cases each year in the United States.