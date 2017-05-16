Visitors at the White House were treated to a bit of theatrics Tuesday afternoon when Secret Service responded to an apparent “security incident” on the grounds.

BREAKING: Secret Service moving all press inside the White House after security incident pic.twitter.com/LB0mucK9no — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 16, 2017

Agents reportedly rushed to the North Lawn in response to the incident, which turned out to be yet another fence-jumper.

VIDEO: Secret Service agents running towards North fence of the White House pic.twitter.com/Y7c8uZPzSX — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 16, 2017

Some kind of security situation going on in front of the White House. Secret Service clearing reporters off the North Lawn now. pic.twitter.com/nIaMCp6pDJ — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) May 16, 2017

There’s been another fence-jumper at the White House, according to an officer near the gates — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) May 16, 2017

Secret Service apprehended and detained the woman in question after she penetrated the North Fence Line.

Secret Service responding to an individual who jumped the bike rack along the North Fence Line of Penn Ave. Suspect in custody. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 16, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

