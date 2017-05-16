Politics

‘Security Incident’ At The White House Turns Out To Be Another Fence-Jumper [VIDEO]

Photo of Christian Datoc
Christian Datoc
Reporter
4:40 PM 05/16/2017

Visitors at the White House were treated to a bit of theatrics Tuesday afternoon when Secret Service responded to an apparent “security incident” on the grounds.

Agents reportedly rushed to the North Lawn in response to the incident, which turned out to be yet another fence-jumper.

Secret Service apprehended and detained the woman in question after she penetrated the North Fence Line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Follow Datoc on Twitter and Facebook

Tags: White House
  Show comments