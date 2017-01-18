Trump was elected to shake up a do-nothing Congress.

The difference between education and indoctrination is that one creates thinkers who question and the other creates fanatics who can’t.

Liberals decline to serve for political reasons. So why can't Christians decline to provide birth control?

Let's hope for the days of Calvin Coolidge, when he made clear that the President is no king and should not be treated as such.

There is a great deal of fear on both sides.

Quit trying to deceive the public and become a responsible, unbiased, news source.

He cannot simply escalate a bankrupt approach.

We cannot afford big government anymore.

Trump utterly failed to pander to political correctness or to apologize for the straight talk that made him different from everyone else who ran for president in 2016.

