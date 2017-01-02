Opinion

History Lessons From John Hurt's Great Escape

Photo of Lloyd Billingsley
Lloyd Billingsley
Policy Fellow, Independent Institute
"Night Crossing" laid bare the totalitarian reality of East Germany.

The Environmentalist War On Science

Photo of Jeff Stier
Jeff Stier
Senior Fellow, National Center for Public Policy Research
Fracking boosts our economy, strengthens energy independence, and protects our environment.

Neil Gorsuch: Maybe Not The Justice You Want, But The Justice You Need

Photo of C. C. Pecknold
C. C. Pecknold
Professor
Those who fear an autocratic president should rush to confirm a man so dedicated to the rule of law.

“Transgender” Is Not A Federal Civil Rights Category

Photo of Thomas Ascik
Thomas Ascik
Attorney
The federal government consistently violated religious liberty established by courts.

Trump's Travel Ban Shouldn't Be Controversial

Photo of Jim Huffman
Jim Huffman
Visiting Fellow, Hoover Institution
Protesters are ignorant to the few things in the order that warrant objection.

The Mass Protests Facing Trump Are Hardly Unprecedented

Photo of Doug Ibendahl
Doug Ibendahl
Attorney
Ronald Reagan faced similar opposition from a hysterical Left, and it only made him stronger.

Trump's Executive Actions Will Dictate The Next Four Years Of Policy

Photo of Michael McGrady
Michael McGrady
Columnist
The president can either abuse executive powers or allow Congress to legislate.

Abstinence-Only Sex Ed Makes More Sense Than You've Heard

Photo of David Benkof
David Benkof
Columnist
Statistics cannot be the only factor determining how we educate our children.

This Is Why Donald Trump Is President

Photo of Lawrence Sellin
Lawrence Sellin
Retired Colonel, U.S. Army Reserve
Donald Trump was elected largely for who he was not.

Establishment Hawks Go To War Against Steve Bannon, But They're Weaker Than Ever

Photo of Patrick Howley
Patrick Howley
Senior Strategist, America First Project
The establishment in both parties is on its way out.

Like A Trump Steak, This Activist Was Charred Black After Tucker Grilled Him On Immigration

Politics | Christian Datoc
Tucker Carlson, Jose Antonio Vargas (Fox News) Video

'What are you saying? People expect a rational argument from you. What is it? Listen to yourself'

Veterans Can't Get Enough Of This Marine's Take On Refugees

Daily Caller News Foundation | Russ Read
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with the unit's Afghan interpreter before a mission near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

The situation is not as simple as it seems

The Deal On Contigo's Leak-Proof Mugs Is Back And I Might Be A Little Too Excited About It

Daily Dealer | Jack Kocsis
Contigo travel mugs are top-notch (YouTube screenshot)

In case you missed it

Dems Demand End Of Constitution's Donor Privacy Protection

Daily Caller News Foundation | Kathryn Watson
Former California Attorney General Kamala Harris addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 5, 2012. Photo: REUTERS/Jason Reed

'The times are dangerous for dissent' in the Golden State

Congress Is Trying To Tear Up This Obama Rule That Hurts Businesses

Daily Caller News Foundation | Thomas Phippen
Tearing up rules and regulations, (Shutterstock/Brian A Jackson)

Rarely overturns executive rules

Republicans Push Cabinet Nominees Through Committee

Daily Caller News Foundation | Juliegrace Brufke
Sen. Orrin Hatch Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

'Boycotts of committee meetings are not unheard of'

Obama's Top Intelligence Officers Actually Laid Out Reasons For Refugee Suspension A Year Ago

Daily Caller News Foundation | Saagar Enjeti
Syrian refugees wait outside the embattled city of Aleppo (Getty Images)

'Infiltrate operatives among these refugees'

The #1 Most Popular Vacuum Cleaner Is Half Off Today

Daily Dealer | Jack Kocsis
This is the #1 most popular vacuum (Photo via Amazon)

'Best cleaning bagless upright'

Apple CEO Considering Legal Action To Combat Trump's Immigration Restrictions

Daily Caller News Foundation | Eric Lieberman
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks as (2nd L to R) PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel, Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook and Oracle CEO Safra Catz look on during a meeting with technology leaders at Trump Tower in New York U.S., December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Cook: I am talking to 'very, very senior people in the White House'

Oversized Carry-Ons? Florida Woman Claims Cleavage Got Her Kicked Off Flight

US | Jeremy Henderson
Breasts (Shuterrstock)

'It was ridiculous'

California Could Soon Recognize Three Genders

US | David Krayden
Activists hold a rainbow flag as they take part in a protest by the LGBT community against violence against transgenders outside Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City, Mexico, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido - RTX2THVE

'Our society is becoming more enlightened every day about gender identity'

Democrats Boycott Vote On Trump's EPA Nominee

Daily Caller News Foundation | Michael Bastasch
Democrats boycott meeting on Mnuchin nomination on Capitol Hill in Washington

'Literally they're circling the hallway'

Rolling Stone's UVA Rape-Hoaxer Must Comply With Frat's Subpoena

DC Trawler | Jim Treacher
phi_psi_rolling_stone

'Substantially comply'

So Much Class Your Head Will Spin -- Trump Honors Scalia's Widow At SCOTUS Announcement

Politics | Christian Datoc
Donald Trump, Neil Gorsuch (Getty Images) Video

'I am so happy she's with us...'

Google Boss: Trump Admin Is Going To Do 'Evil Things'

Daily Caller News Foundation | Eric Lieberman
Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt looks on during a talk titled "Connecting with the World: Empowering Young Entrepreneurs for the New Digital Age" at the Chinese University of Hong Kong November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

'I can tell you that the tone of this government is very much economic growth'

The Hemline On Charlotte McKinney's Dress Is So Short Your Eyes Will Pop Out Of Your Head

Entertainment | Smoke Room Staff

The Smoke Room

Model Charlotte McKinney attends BVLGARI and Save The Children STOP. THINK. GIVE. Pre-Oscar Event at Spago on February 17, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California

A fashion critic would not approve

Some People Wrote 'Resist' On A Beach In Maine, And CNN Is ON It

DC Trawler | Jim Treacher
CNN headquarters building (Photo: Getty)

This changes EVERYTHING

NFL Superstar Doubts Donald Trump Will Last Four Years

Sports | David Hookstead

The Smoke Room

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Does he have a point?

German Police Raid 54 Terrorist Havens In Search For ISIS Operatives

Daily Caller News Foundation | Russ Read
German police officers guard a Christmas market in the Prenzlauer Berg district in Berlin

The raid targeted a top ISIS recruiter

Conservatives Defend Stephen Miller: A 'Brilliant And Courageous' Man

Politics | Scott Greer
Stephen Miller At Donald Trump Rally

'He's a John F. Kennedy Republican'

Hillary Clinton Is Back To Her Old Ways

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
TOPSHOT - US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton makes a concession speech after being defeated by Republican president-elect Donald Trump in New York on November 9, 2016. / AFP / JEWEL SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

She has a lot of free time on her hands lately

Everything You Need To Know About President Trump's Supreme Court Pick

Daily Caller News Foundation | Kevin Daley
Judge Neil Gorsuch delivers the Barbara Olson lecture at the Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention in 2013. YouTube screengrab: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VI_c-5S4S6Y

Judge and fury

Trump And Mattis Quietly Ramp Up Ground War On ISIS

Daily Caller News Foundation | Saagar Enjeti
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conducted a joint air mobility exercise with Airmen from the 21st Airlift Squadron, 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, Cali., Jan. 13-17, 2014, at Fort Carson’s Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group airfield. The exercise was held in order to validate air loads on a C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft as part of the Global Response Force mission to rapidly deploy worldwide in support of the XVIII Airborne Corps. The joint exercise also focused on proper tie-down procedures of equipment, which included an M1A2 SEP (V2) Abrams Main Battle Tank and Bradley Fighting Vehicles. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Grady Jones, 3rd ABCT Public Affairs, 4th Inf. Div.)

'I'm a big fan of the Kurds'

The Ad Budweiser Made For The Super Bowl Has Everyone Talking

Entertainment | Ford Springer

The Smoke Room

(Photo credit: screenshot/YouTube Budweiser) Video

'Born The Hard Way'

Ted Cruz Issues A Warning Shot To Democrats Over Trump's Supreme Court Pick

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
Tucker Carlson And Ted Cruz (Photo: Fox News screen grab)

He wants to watch them try

Dem Progressives Turn On Schumer For 'Soft' Stance On Trump

Daily Caller News Foundation | Phillip Stucky
Protesters on K street

'What the f**k?!?'

Whoopi's Latest Trump Rant Was So Ridiculous Not Even Her 'View' Co-Hosts Could Swallow It

Politics | Christian Datoc
Whoopi Goldberg, Jedediah Bila (CBS) Video

'That's different than chopping off people's heads...'

After Rumors He Would Run, Joe Biden Has Finally Revealed What He Wants To Do After Leaving The White House

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
Vice President Joe Biden smiles during the vice presidential debate at Centre College October 11, 2012 in Danville, Kentucky. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

It's decided

Dems Are Really, Really Peeved About Gorsuch's Supreme Court Nomination

Daily Caller News Foundation | Katie Frates
Judge Neil Gorsuch (Screenshot)

'Radical views on women's rights...'

Reuters Instructs Reporters To Cover Trump Like An Authoritarian Regime

Daily Caller News Foundation | Saagar Enjeti
White House Fence. (Credit: Orhan Cam/Shuttershock)

'skills we've learned in much tougher places around the world'

Eric Garner's Mother Arrested For Protesting Outside Of Trump Tower

Daily Caller News Foundation | Amber Randall
U.S. President Donald Trump steps back as Neil Gorsuch (L) approaches the podium to speak after being nominated to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

'Indivisible'

Terrible News About Bacon In America. This Is Devastating

Daily Caller News Foundation | Thomas Phippen
A single slice of bacon sizzles in a skillet (Photo: Shutterstock/Warren Price Photography)

'Depleting'

A Handful Of Democratic Senators Seem Willing To Confirm Trump's Nominee

Politics | Alex Pfeiffer
Judge Neil Gorsuch (L) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as Gorsuch's wife Louise (R) applauds after President Trump nominated Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

'I will push for a vote'

O'Leary Promises Canadians 'Jobs, Jobs, Jobs' In Campaign Kick-Off

World | David Krayden
Kevin O'Leary speaks to supporters at a leadership rally at the Ottawa Infinity Centre, Jan. 31, 2017. Daily Caller photo

'There's no way in hell I'm going to allow...'

Conservatives Are Thrilled With President Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
President Donald Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

This is big...

Here Are The 007 Moves Gorsuch Pulled To Get To Washington Undetected

Daily Caller News Foundation | Robert Donachie
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Neil Gorsuch (L) after nominating him to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Secret Starbucks meeting in a Safeway parking lot

Nancy Pelosi Didn't Know People Could Hear Her When She Said This

Politics | Peter Hasson
Nancy Pelosi _ Anna Sortino _ Daily Caller 2 Video

Oops

What Does Our Next Supreme Court Justice Thinks About The Dignity Of Human Life?

Daily Dealer | Jack Kocsis
Judge Neil Gorsuch (L) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as Gorsuch's wife Louise (R) applauds after President Trump nominated Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Read his thoughts

Someone DEFINITELY Got Fired After This CNN Broadcast Opened With 2 Minutes Of Random Sound Effects

Entertainment | Christian Datoc
John Berman, Kate Bolduan (CNN) Video

That's bad... That's so bad it makes other bad things look... NOT bad

Journalists Now Seem Comfortable Calling Trump A Fascist

Politics | Alex Pfeiffer
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Pharma industry representatives at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

'If this were happening in Honduras, we'd know what to call it'

GOP Defends President's Decision To Add Bannon To National Security Council

Daily Caller News Foundation | Juliegrace Brufke
U.S. President Donald Trump (L), seated at his desk with National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (2nd R) and senior advisor Steve Bannon (R), speaks by phone with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

'That strikes me as a lot better for a guy with that kind of influence'

Shirtless Trump Bro Disrupts Protest In Texas

Education | Jason Chulack
Image: Screenshot Video

They seemed quite surprised to see him

Jordanian Prince Warns: 'We Can't Vet These People'

Daily Caller News Foundation | Saagar Enjeti
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. Hungary made plans on Wednesday to reinforce its southern border with helicopters, mounted police and dogs, and was also considering using the army as record numbers of migrants, many of them Syrian refugees, passed through coils of razor-wire into Europe. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

FBI is revetting Syrian refugees

Hillary Camp Still Frothing Over Her Loss, And They've Found A New Person To Blame

Daily Caller News Foundation | Katie Frates
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 27: US President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton embrace on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

'They thought she'd win anyway'

Obama's Loretta Lynch Praises Now-Fired Sally Yates For Refusing To Defend Trump's Travel Suspension

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett
Attorney General Loretta Lynch Testifies On Justice Department Oversight

'Her courageous leadership embodies the highest traditions of the Department of Justice'

Democrats Are Already Using The D-Word To Describe Trump

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL 23rd District) and chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) speaks to a reporter before the democratic debate on December 19, 2015 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

She's making some bold claims

After Spicer Scolded Reporters Who Called Trump's Executive Order A 'Ban,' Jake Tapper Blew His Top

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
(Photo: CNN screengrab) Video

'It's not a ban...'

DHS Secretary SHREDS Backlash To Immigration Ban: 'I Will NOT Gamble With American Lives'

Politics | Christian Datoc
John Kelly (MSNBC) Video

'These orders are a matter of national security...'

Spicer Calls Out NBC Reporter: 'Your Network Was One Of The Ones...'

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
Kristen Welker Vs. Sean Spicer (Photo: CNN Screenshot) Video

The two locked horns at the press briefing just now