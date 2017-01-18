No Love For Mad Dog
Here's The One Senator Who Voted Against Mattis For SecDef
'Breathing Exercises' In The Rose Garden Got The White House Through Election Night
Trump Calls Out Time Magazine For Fake News Story About Removing MLK Bust From Oval Office
'The media are the most dishonest human beings on earth'
Madonna Admits She's Thought About Blowing Up The White House Because Of Trump
She's going off at the Women's March on Washington
Saturday Night Live Writer Smears Donald Trump's 10-Year-Old Son
Quickly deleted, then made her tweets private.
Women's March Organizer Recently Met Ex-Hamas Operative, Has Family Ties To Terror Group
Linda Sarsour is organizing women's march
GOP Congressman Shakes Hillary's Hand Only To Later Mock Her
'You are deplorable'
The Dress Ivanka Trump Wore Last Night Would Make A Fashion Critic Do A Double Take
It was something else
Bill Was Staring -- And Hillary Caught Him
Awkward
These Are Some Of The Craziest Signs From The Women's March
Featuring giant tampons
DC Protesters Shout 'Get Your Rosaries Off My Ovaries' At Women's March
'Jesus Christ, someone who is against everything we stand for'
Trump To CIA: You're Off The Leash In War On ISIS
'we haven't used our real abilities'
Cory Booker Says Whether He'll Run For President In 2020
His answer was emphatic
Journalists Are Furious After White House Says They Will Hold The Press 'Accountable'
'I've run out of adjectives'
Michael Moore Vows To 'End The Trump Carnage'
'Twenty signatures? I know 20 stoners that will sign anything!'
Here's What Really Happened With The 'Missing' LGBT White House Page
No mention of all the other pages that are gone
Mexican Journalists Respond With Horror To Trump's Inauguration
'D-Day'
Ashley Judd Says Donald Trump Has 'Wet Dreams' About His Daughter
The star of 'Dolphin Tale 2' reaches a new low
Female Trump Supporters: Women's March Doesn't Make Sense
'Picking very divisive issues'
Man Shot Outside Of Milo Yiannopulos Event
Police ask audience to remove Trump attire when leaving talk
Elle Johnson Torches Sundance With Insanely Revealing Photos
Do her photos go too far?
Jamie Lee Curtis On Trump: We're 'Not Going To Let Him' Pass His Agenda
'President Trump I did not vote for you'
Jared Kushner Can Lawfully Work In The White House, Justice Dept. Says
'The President enjoys an unusual degree of freedom'
Protester Reacts To Trump's Moment Of Inauguration: 'NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!'
LOL!
Melania Trump's Dress Stole The Show At The Inaugural Balls
All eyes were on the new first lady
Obama Walks Out, Crowd Chants 'TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP!'
AMAZING!
Watch These Thugs Block Air Force Officers From Crossing Inauguration 'Checkpoint'
Utterly disrespectful
'Mad Dog' Mattis Gives Shout Out To Intel Community In First Message As SecDef
'Together with the Intelligence Community we are the sentinels and guardians of our nation'
Top German Official: Americans 'Radicalized' Into Voting For Trump
'what we heard today were high nationalistic tones'
European Populists Meet To Plan 'Patriotic Spring In Europe'
'Yesterday a new America ... tomorrow a new Europe'
Trudeau Snubs Environmentalists, Wants Keystone Approved
Keystone 'will create jobs and be good both for American workers and Canadian workers.'
Rachel Maddow Watched Trump's Speech, Was Reminded Of -- Guess Who -- Hitler
'It's hard. It's hard to hear'
David Brock Spills The Inside Story On Why Hillary Lost
'Top strategists, however, chose not to push the narrative...'
Trudeau Makes Emergency Call To Premiers After Trump's Inauguration
'...Trudeau's policies are the polar opposite of Trump's.'
Trump Declares National Day Of Patriotism
Among first official acts as president
Watch Anti-Trump Rioters Clash With Police, Destroy Property
This got wild
Twitter Is Freaking Out Over What Donald Trump Just Said During His Inaugural Address
'We will make America...'
Norwegian Bank Trials Interest Free Loans To Meet Islamic Principles
Customers left in protest
Council On American-Islamic Relations Urges Muslims To Join 'Pussy Power Hat' March
CAIR is officially a partner organization for the march
Clinton Had An 'Awkward' Meeting With Bernie At The Inauguration
'Clinton took a while to acknowledge Sanders after he made his way through the crowd to say hello'
What Donald Trump Just Told The Nation
'Thank you...'
Senate Confirms 'Mad Dog' Mattis As SecDef After Trump Signs Waiver Legislation
Mattis is the first exception to the rule of civilian control over the military since 1950
MUST WATCH: The Moment Trump Officially Became President
'I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear...'
Trump Signs Two Executive Orders, Takes First Actions As President
'For too long, a small group in our nation's Capital has reaped the rewards of government'
VIDEO: Alt-Right Leader Gets Sucker Punched During Inauguration Protests
Richard Spencer says he might have a mild concussion
Trump Left Himself Out Of Speech Almost Entirely
Different from Obama already
Top Dems On Inauguration: Trump's Speech Was Concerning
'I think he missed a real opportunity'
Kelly Confirmed For Homeland Security
Only two Trump nominees confirmed on Trump's first day in office
Crowd Takes One Last Swing At Clinton During Inauguration
Also chanted 'drain the swamp'
White House LGBT Pages Disappear After Trump Takes Oath Of Office
'It's only been 25 minutes...'
Everyone Is Talking About What George W. Bush Did At The Inauguration
Oh my gosh
Unhinged: Journalist Says Trump Inauguration Worse Than 9/11
Insists 'the consequences of this are far more damaging'
Cops Threaten To Arrest Reporter Assaulted By Anti-Trump Protesters
'Any means necessary'
Ohio State Offers 'Safe Space' For Students To Cope With Inauguration Day
'Define social justice and identify at least two social justice issues'
Anti-Trump Protests Get Rowdy In D.C.
Flashbangs were thrown
Gracious In Victory -- Hillary Gets Standing Ovation, At Trump's Behest
'Honestly, there's nothing more I can say because I have a lot of respect for those two people...'
Another Election To Watch
The Chairman of the African Union will have significant impact on the direction of the continent.
DC Mayor Warns Anti-Trump Protesters: 'Cannot Allow You To Destroy Our Neighborhoods
Agitators have attacked Trump supporters and destroyed property
Scarborough Calls Trump Speech A 'Primal Scream' At DC Establishment
'Most radical inaugural address'
Chinese Media Instructed Not To Bash Trump On His Big Day
'News about Trump must be handled carefully'