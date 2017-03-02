NOAA Scientists Manipulated Temperature Data To Make Global Warming Seem Worse

Daily Caller News Foundation | Michael Bastasch
Heat wave in the city and hand showing thermometer for high temperature. (Shutterstock/Tom Wang)

A 'blatant attempt to intensify the impact'

People Were Surprised When Trump Looked Right Into The Camera During An Interview And Said This About Russia

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
Donald Trump Video

They weren't expecting it

'Saturday Night Live' Mocks White House With Sean Spicer Sketch

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
Sean Spicer Saturday night Live Video

The show did not go easy on Trump's press secretary

9th Circuit Denies Government Request To Restore Refugee Order

Daily Caller News Foundation | Kevin Daley
A demonstrator against the immigration rules implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, protests at Los Angeles international airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

This fight is just getting started

Rogue IT Staff Compromised Members of House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs Committees

Daily Caller News Foundation | Luke Rosiak
Imran Awan with Bill Clinton / Facebook

Three brothers, Imran, Abid and Jamal Awan, among five being investigated for criminal acts

Errors From The Press Are Piling Up In The Opening Weeks Of The Trump Admin

US | Alex Pfeiffer
(Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Conflicting reports all over the place

Mike Pence Had A Lot To Say About The Judge Who Blocked The President's Immigration Order

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
Mike Pence Video

'It's very frustrating...'

Kellyanne Conway Only Needed Four Simple Words To Shut Chelsea Clinton Down

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
(Photos: Getty Images)

'A great reminder...'

US Could Export More Oil Than OPEC Countries This Year

Daily Caller News Foundation | Andrew Follett
Landscape image of a oil well pumpjack wiith an early morning golden sunrise and American USA red White and Blue Flag background. (Shutterstock/James BO Insogna)

'A revolutionary change'

Navy SEALS, Special Operators Keep Dying In Parachute Accidents, And No One Knows Why

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett
A U.S. Navy SEAL takes part in a demonstration of combat skills at the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce

'It's not like a civilian skydive'

Trump Has Spoken With Over A Dozen World Leaders, But Not This One

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ryan Pickrell
U.S. President Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Intentional slight?

NFL Players Rescued From 'Suicide' Push Pot Over Painkillers At Super Bowl

Daily Caller News Foundation | Steve Birr
Green Bay Packers Jason Spitz (72) and Ryan Grant (25) defend against Minnesota Vikings Kevin Williams (93) and Napoleon Harris (99) as Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (C) scrambles out of the pocket during the first half of their National Football League game at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, November 9, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Miller

'Depression and rage'

Hundreds Of ISIS Suspects Arrested During Huge Anti-Terror Operation In Turkey

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jacob Bojesson
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks to media after his meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

'They are working to destroy our country's morale'

Key Democrat: Gorsuch Should Get 'A Full And Fair Hearing'

Daily Caller News Foundation | Kevin Daley
Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks with Bob Schieffer on CBS News "Face the Nation" in Washington Video

Will meet with him on Monday

Look Who Funds The Group Behind The Call To Arms At Milo's Berkeley Event

US | Chuck Ross
Milo Yiannopoulos YouTube screenshot/ABC News

Soros, United Steel Workers, the city of Tucson and more

First Big German Company Sues VW Over Dieselgate Scandal

Daily Caller News Foundation | Chris White
A Volkswagen (VW) logo covered with mud and dust is seen on the wheel of a car in Grafenwoehr, Germany, October 26, 2016.

Filed its complaint for malicious deception

Protesters March To Mar-a-Lago To Rally Against Trump's Visa Freeze

Daily Caller News Foundation | Amber Randall
Protesters hold placards as they stand together in Sydney, Australia, February 4, 2017 during one of several rallies across Australia condemning U.S. President Donald Trump's order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries and demanding an end to Australia's offshore detention of asylum seekers. REUTERS/David Gray

'This is horrible'

Taylor Swift Shocked Fans With This News At Her Pre-Super Bowl Concert

Entertainment | Katie Jerkovich

The Smoke Room

Taylor Swift performs during her '1989' World Tour at ANZ Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia

Whoa

Subway-Blunt Smoking Granny Was Once Uber Rich

Daily Caller News Foundation | Robert Donachie
A man smokes marijuana from a pipe

'I'll smack you and that hat, and that blunt'

Here Is The Book Bannon Is Recommending To White House Staff

Daily Caller News Foundation | Robert Donachie
Steve Bannon exits an elevator in the lobby of Trump Tower on November 11, 2016 (Getty Images)

'Great for seeing how little mistakes (by leadership) early on can lead to big ones later'

Vapers Look To Trump To Save Industry From The 'War On E-Cigarettes'

Daily Caller News Foundation | Steve Birr
An exhibitor staff member uses an electronic cigarette at VAPE CHINA EXPO in Beijing. (REUTERS/Jason Lee)

'Much safer'

Trump Files Appeal To Reverse Judge's Halt On Immigration Order

Daily Caller News Foundation | Russ Read
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The White House promises to fight the judge's ruling

Feinstein Vows To Take Immigration Fight To The Supreme Court

Daily Caller News Foundation | Phillip Stucky
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

'The president is not a dictator'

Sanders Demands Senate GOP Drop Nuclear Option On SCOTUS Pick

Daily Caller News Foundation | Phillip Stucky
Bernie Sanders Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Sanders joined other Senate Democrats in calling for a full 60 member vote in nominating Neil Gorsuch

Trump Pledges To Restore Peace Between Ukraine And Russia

Daily Caller News Foundation | Saagar Enjeti
Russian servicemen stand atop T-14 tanks with the Armata Universal Combat Platform during the Victory Day parade, marking the 71st anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

'Restore peace along the border'

Kevin O'Leary Slams Canadian 'Politicians Spinning BS' In His First Debate

World | David Krayden
Kevin O'Leary speaks to supporters at a leadership rally at the Ottawa Infinity Centre, Jan. 31, 2017. Daily Caller photo

O'Leary claims to enlisted 9,000 new party members and raised $300,000 (CDN) in just the first 10 days of his campaign.

The Trump White House Knows Who The Rioters At Conservative Events Are

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reacts to reporters' questions in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House January 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will reveal his 'unbelievably highly respected' pick to replace the late Supreme Court Antonin Scalia on Tuesday evening. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Video

Will they investigate?

The Dress Melania Trump Wore Last Night Would Make A Fashion Critic Do A Double Take

Entertainment | Smoke Room Staff

The Smoke Room

US First Lady Melania Trump arrives for the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on February 4, 2017. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

She was the center of attention

'SNL' Offered Up Another Take On Donald Trump Last Night. For Some Reason We Don't Think He'll Be Pleased.

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
(Photo: YouTube screen grab) Video

The gloves are off

Trump Wages War Against Judge Who Blocked Travel Ban

Politics | Alex Pfeiffer
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to travel to Palm Beach, Florida from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

'What is our country coming to'

NASA Programs A Robot To Referee The Super Bowl

Daily Caller News Foundation | Andrew Follett
Two men with foam hand and football equipment (Shutterstock/gpointstudio) Video

It is capable of making 10 football calls

STUNNER: Allegedly Muslim Student Faked Vile Hate Crime To Get People To Pay Attention To Him

Education | Eric Owens
Islam crescent with hoax Shutterstock/Bruce Stanfield

'There were certain indicators that led us to believe there was a little more to the story'

Elon Musk Says It's 'Wrong' To Bail From Trump Team Over Refugee Ban Objections

Daily Caller News Foundation | Chris White
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) sits beside Senior Counselor to the President Steve Bannon (L) as U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a strategy and policy forum with chief executives of major U.S. companies at the White House in Washington February 3, 2017.

'Doing otherwise would be wrong'

PHOTOS: Jenny McCarthy Went Braless In Racy Dress At Super Bowl Party

Entertainment | Katie Jerkovich

The Smoke Room

Jenny McCarthy ready to pose nude again?

Holy smokes

As Washington Freaks Out, Trump Supporters Rejoice

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

He's doing exactly what he said he would

John Legend Admits What Everyone Already Knew About Politics In The Entertainment Industry

Entertainment | Kaitlan Collins
John Legend

He thought this was some big secret

Previously Deported Illegal Alien Arrested For Sexual Assault

US | Alex Pfeiffer
Illegal Immigrants

Juan Lopez allegedly raped a woman in a car

No More Bonuses For Terrorists

Opinion | Rep. Ted Budd
Palestinian Hamas militants take part in a rally marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day, in Gaza City

Americans should be confident that their tax dollars are not subsidizing Palestinian terror.

Trump Lashes Out Over Federal Ruling Halting His Immigration Ban

Daily Caller News Foundation | Rachel Stoltzfoos
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban outside U.S. Embassy in Rome, Italy February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

'Ridiculous and will be overturned!'

Tucker's Interview With Milo Yiannopoulos Is Must-Watch

Politics | Christian Datoc
Milo Yiannopoulos, Tucker Carlson (Fox News) Video

'It is not something I have ever heard effectively defined...'

Mattis: US Will Defend Japanese Islands And Deploy Missile Defense In South Korea

World | Kerry Picket
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reviews the honour guard before a meeting with Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

'shredded the trust of nations in the region'

Al-Qaida Leader Calls For Revenge After Trump's Raid In Yemen

Daily Caller News Foundation | Russ Read
SEAL aims down his sight. Source: Oleg Zabielin/Shutterstock

The attack was the first military action of the Trump presidency

Trudeau Fears 'Alt-Right' Will Benefit From Electoral Reform

World | David Krayden
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

'...proportional representation...was exactly the wrong system for a...culturally diverse country.'

Joe Scarborough's Take At The End Of His Show Has Everyone Talking

Sports | Christian Datoc
Joe Scarborough (MSNBC) Video

Woah...

Le Pen Mirrors Trump As She Launches Presidential Campaign

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jacob Bojesson
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, arrives to attend the 2-day FN political rally to launch the presidential campaign in Lyon, France, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

'We were told Donald Trump would never winv... .'

Facebook Employees Are Boycotting Flying Over Trump's Immigration Ban

Daily Caller News Foundation | Eric Lieberman
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks across the tarmac as he arrives for a rally at the JetCenters of Colorado in Colorado Springs, Colorado on September 17, 2016. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

'Last Sunday, I felt heartbroken. And I decided that I had to do something'

Mobile App Helps Save Hundreds Of Trafficked Children

Daily Caller News Foundation | Eric Lieberman
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 1, 2002: A Caltrans freeway sign over Interstate 5 flashes "child abduction 1 800 TELL CHP" in addition to the description of a suspect's vehicle as part of the statewide "Amber Alert" program August 1, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

A huge problem

SecDef: Now Is Not The Time For 'Dramatic Military Moves' In East, South China Sea

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ryan Pickrell
Guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) operates in the South China Sea as part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) in the South China Sea on October 13, 2016. Picture taken on October 13, 2016. Courtesy Diana Quinlan/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Emphasizing 'diplomatic efforts'

Iran Mobilizes 'Massive Military Exercise' In Response To Trump's Sanctions

Daily Caller News Foundation | Saagar Enjeti
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves as he arrives to address workers in Tehran, Iraq, April 27, 2016. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS

'Will take action against a number of American individuals'

De Niro Stands By His Violent Anti-Trump Fantasy, Then Whoopi Said This...

US | Mike Raust
Photoshop by Mike Raust Video

Is this REALLY her reaction to his violent words?

FINALLY! Texas Has Its First Mayor Who Is A Dude Pretending To Be A Woman [PHOTOS]

US | Eric Owens
CBS Dallas screenshot

'Here I am'

Canadian Immigration Minister Will Do 'Opposite' Of US

World | David Krayden
Canada's Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie - RTX2Z2NQ

'...we've chosen the opposite approach, which is being open to ideas, being open to people...'

Losing It: NYU Professor Curses Out NYPD For Not Beating Speaker She Disagrees With

US | Derek Hunter
Gavin McInnes (Screen capture from YouTube) Video

'You're protecting the Nazis!'

Federal Judge Puts The Brakes To Donald Trump's Immigration Pause

Politics | Chuck Ross
U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order rolling back regulations from the 2010 Dodd-Frank law on Wall Street reform at the White House in Washington February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Citizens of 7 Muslim-majority nations can resume travel to U.S.

Pulitzer Prize Winners Spread FAKE NEWS About EPA's New Website

Daily Caller News Foundation | Michael Bastasch
US Media Concept: Pile of Newspapers Fake News On Scratched Old Wood, 3d illustration (Credit: cbies/Shutterstock)

'Don't be so utterly ridiculous'

Beijing's Temper Flares As Mattis Reassures US Allies

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ryan Pickrell
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout via Reuters

Anger over THAAD and territorial disputes

Judge Who Halted Trump Ban Once Declared 'Black Lives Matter' From The Bench

Daily Caller News Foundation | Rachel Stoltzfoos
Members of the group Black Lives Matter march to city hall during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

'The entire city of Seattle would march behind me'

Google Redefines The Word 'Fascism' To Smear Conservatives, Protect Liberal Rioters

Opinion | Derek Hunter
Google logo (Getty Images)

Google President Sergey Brin is a vocal anti-Trump activist and supporter of left-wing politics.