Will the Trump movement consolidate its power in the wake of historic victory?

Gun-free zones are magnets for these terrorists.

Graceless to the bitter end.

Obamacare was always broken.

Pruitt supports the need for a federal EPA but wants its actions restricted to cross-state matters.

Founder, The Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation

A health savings account could easily be phased in.

School choice provides opportunity for a quality education that every child deserves.

The WHO and a number of countries are frantically regulating and even banning e-cigarettes.

They are willing to undermine faith in the democratic process for the short-term goal of weakening Trump.

Obama has a few superlatives, but none of them are good.

Free Speech Groups Come To Milo's Defense Business | Jack Kocsis Oppose boycott of his new book

Obama, DNC Fundraise Off Taxpayer Funded Presidential Farewell Address Politics | Derek Hunter Taxpayers could be on the hook for more than $800,000 for the trip.

Japan Buys Its First Shipment Of Natural Gas From US Fracking Daily Caller News Foundation | Andrew Follett The first shipment of ten this year

Obama, Democrats And The Left Can't Be Trusted On Russia Opinion | Paul Revere They are willing to undermine faith in the democratic process for the short-term goal of weakening Trump.

Black Pastors: Jeff Sessions Is Not A Racist Daily Caller News Foundation | Amber Randall A gathering on Capitol Hill decries Democrat lambasting of Sessions

The Battle Over Trump's SCOTUS Pick Has Already Begun Daily Caller News Foundation | Kevin Daley Ad buys supplemented by veteran staffers

Kushner To Be Named Senior Advisor To Trump Daily Caller News Foundation | Phillip Stucky Kushner's in the White House

Judicial Watch Goes After Eric Holder Politics | Christian Datoc 'Expose how California state legislators are wasting tax dollars to take care of another corrupt politician...'

Governments Are Banning A Product That Could Save Millions Of Lives Opinion | Lekshmi Nair The WHO and a number of countries are frantically regulating and even banning e-cigarettes.

Family Member Eats Part Of Man's Grilled Cheese, Man FREAKS Daily Caller News Foundation | Thomas Phippen 'One of the females in the house took a bite of his sandwich'

Trump Responds To Fiat Chrysler Announcing $1 Billion Investment In US Daily Caller News Foundation | Ted Goodman Investment will modernize Warren Truck Plant, Toledo Assembly Complex

Another Popular Media Narrative Died Over The Holidays, And Hardly Anyone Noticed Daily Caller News Foundation | Rachel Stoltzfoos 'The one scenario that could still get Hillary in the White House'

US Navy Forced To Fire Warning Shots At Iranian Ships, Again Daily Caller News Foundation | Russ Read Latest in a series of close calls with Iran's navy

Latest ISIS Vid Features Toddlers Slaughtering Prisoners Daily Caller News Foundation | Saagar Enjeti 'Pulled away from their games'

We Visited Obama's New Wall US | Mike Raust Video The Daily Caller went over to Obama's D.C. rental to investigate.

The Coke Ads About Exercise That Triggered A Lawsuit Daily Caller News Foundation | Thomas Phippen Video Coke is 'like the tobacco industry'

Germany's Islamist Scene Approaches 10,000 Followers Daily Caller News Foundation | Jacob Bojesson 'All these people have to be watched'