The mainstream media is gets massive piles of cash for pushing narratives.

Until recently, the Electoral College was universally admired.

Businessman Lloyd Claycomb has already started making big waves within the Republican Party.

In the end, the President inevitably returns to being 'Mr. Citizen.'

Former Staffer, House Ways and Means Committee

How did this civilizational mugging occur?

The establishment has made up its mind. They want a war with Russia.

The words of celebrities carry no wait with those who must live with reality.

Tillerson could do a great amount of good in the State Department.

Democrats’ open border proclivities seem to apply only to those who will reliably vote for them.

'...we will soon have a defence secretary who can differentiate between military fact and political fantasy.'

British PM Will Pursue 'Hard Brexit' To Regain Border Control Daily Caller News Foundation | Saagar Enjeti 'We will be able to have control of our borders'

Activists Freak Out Over ND Bill Protecting Drivers Who Drive Over Dakota Protesters Daily Caller News Foundation | Chris White 'allows for people to literally be killed for exercising their right to protest'

GOP Shouldn't Expect Help From Schumer On Obamacare Replacement Daily Caller News Foundation | Juliegrace Brufke 'They don't get to blame us for not cobbling something back together'

Mass Labor Groups Organize For Upcoming Legislation Daily Caller News Foundation | Ted Goodman The group is meeting to discuss upcoming workers safety legislation

ISIS Leader Baghdadi May Finally Be Cornered In Iraq Daily Caller News Foundation | Russ Read The terrorist leader is reported to sleep in a suicide vest to avoid capture

Bernie Sanders Refuses To Answer On Trump's Legitimacy Daily Caller News Foundation | Ted Goodman 'What Corey Booker and John Lewis are right about is to talk about the racist past of Donald Trump'

CIA Director Slams Trump For Comparing Leaks To Nazi Germany Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett 'What I do find outrageous is equating intelligence community with Nazi Germany'

Ringling Bros Circus Closing -- And PETA Takes Credit US | David Krayden PETA: 'the saddest show on earth for wild animals will end'

Millennials Financially Worse Off Than Their Parents Were As Young People US | Caroline May Millennials earn 20 percent less than the baby boomers did as young adults

DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump Brings White Supremacy To The White House Politics | Scott Greer Congressman who once proposed a black-only nation thinks Trump is a racist

Commemorate 'Draining Day' With These Inauguration Shirts Daily Dealer | Jack Kocsis January 20 will go down in history

Hawaii Lawmaker Says Homeless Defecating On War Memorials Has To Stop Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett 'The homeless are nesting there and defecating there because it provides a degree of concealment'

Here Are 7 Reasons 2017 Could Be The Worst Year Ever For Environmentalists Daily Caller News Foundation | Andrew Follett They put million into the Democrats and got nothing out of it

EPA Says Sovereign Immunity Protects Agency From Paying Big For Gold King Mine Spill Daily Caller News Foundation | Chris White 'Gold King Mine incident unfortunately do not meet the conditions necessary to pay claims'

Neil Cavuto Lays A 3-Minute Whoopin' On CNN: 'How Does It Feel?' Politics | Christian Datoc Video 'The shoe is on the other foot, or am I confusing it with the one now kicking you in the a**?'

Democrats: Donald Trump Not A 'Legitimate' President Politics | Peter Hasson Remember when Hillary said doing that was 'horrifying'?