Trump Calls Out Time Magazine For Fake News Story About Removing MLK Bust From Oval Office

Daily Caller News Foundation | Saagar Enjeti
Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. during a press conference

'The media are the most dishonest human beings on earth'

Madonna Admits She's Thought About Blowing Up The White House Because Of Trump

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
(Photo: YouTube screen grab) Video

She's going off at the Women's March on Washington

Saturday Night Live Writer Smears Donald Trump's 10-Year-Old Son

US | Derek Hunter
People protest in front of NBC studios while they are calling for the network to rescind the invitation to Donald Trump to host Saturday Night Live show on November 4, 2015 in New York. Trump is expected to host SNL on November 7th, but protesters plan to deliver a petition, with 460,000 signatures, calling on NBC Studios to drop Trump. AFP PHOTO/ KENA BETANCUR (Photo credit should read KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)

Quickly deleted, then made her tweets private.

Women's March Organizer Recently Met Ex-Hamas Operative, Has Family Ties To Terror Group

US | Chuck Ross
Linda Sarsour speaking at MAS-ICNA convention. (Youtube screen grab)

Linda Sarsour is organizing women's march

GOP Congressman Shakes Hillary's Hand Only To Later Mock Her

The Mirror | Betsy Rothstein
Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, is demanding documents on failed co-ops from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

'You are deplorable'

The Dress Ivanka Trump Wore Last Night Would Make A Fashion Critic Do A Double Take

Entertainment | Smoke Room Staff
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Ivanka Trump (R) and her husband Jared Kushner arrive at the Freedom Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The ball is part of the celebrations following U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

It was something else

Bill Was Staring -- And Hillary Caught Him

US | Chuck Ross
Bill and Hillary Clinton (Youtube screen grab) Video

Awkward

These Are Some Of The Craziest Signs From The Women's March

Daily Caller News Foundation | Katie Frates
People participate in a Women's March (Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith)

Featuring giant tampons

Opinion

Trump Inauguration Speech Spared The Poetry And The BS

Photo of David Krayden
David Krayden
Contributor
Trump utterly failed to pander to political correctness or to apologize for the straight talk that made him different from everyone else who ran for president in 2016.

Day One...

Photo of Michael McGrady
Michael McGrady
Columnist
We cannot afford big government anymore.

Trump's Secret ISIS Plan Must Be More Than Tactical Tweaks

Photo of Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian
Fellow, Defense Priorities
He cannot simply escalate a bankrupt approach.

CNN, Fake News And Trump Protesters

Photo of Jim Simpson
Jim Simpson
Contributor
Quit trying to deceive the public and become a responsible, unbiased, news source.

Finding Milo

Photo of Jeffrey Weiner
Jeffrey Weiner
Freelance Writer
There is a great deal of fear on both sides.

Trump's Inauguration Wasn't Really Extravagant

Photo of Holmes Lybrand
Holmes Lybrand
Freelance Writer
Let's hope for the days of Calvin Coolidge, when he made clear that the President is no king and should not be treated as such.

The Left's Hypocritical Embrace Of Conscience Rights

Photo of Gary Bauer
Gary Bauer
President, American Values
Liberals decline to serve for political reasons. So why can't Christians decline to provide birth control?

Mourning In Marxist America

Photo of Moses Apostaticus
Moses Apostaticus
Freelance Writer
The difference between education and indoctrination is that one creates thinkers who question and the other creates fanatics who can’t.

Who Cares What Congress Thinks?

Photo of H. Cole Steinberg
H. Cole Steinberg
Freelance Writer
Trump was elected to shake up a do-nothing Congress.

DC Protesters Shout 'Get Your Rosaries Off My Ovaries' At Women's March

Daily Caller News Foundation | Phillip Stucky
Protesters attend a rally led by Chelsea Handler after the Women's March at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, U.S. January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Piya Sinha-Roy Video

'Jesus Christ, someone who is against everything we stand for'

Trump To CIA: You're Off The Leash In War On ISIS

Daily Caller News Foundation | Saagar Enjeti
The logo of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency is shown in the lobby of the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia March 3, 2005. U.S. President George W. Bush visited the headquarters for briefings Thursday. REUTERS/Jason Reed

'we haven't used our real abilities'

Cory Booker Says Whether He'll Run For President In 2020

Politics | Chuck Ross
Cory Booker was mayor and trustee of the Newark water agency while the agency head took bribes. REUTERS/Gary Cameron Video

His answer was emphatic

Journalists Are Furious After White House Says They Will Hold The Press 'Accountable'

US | Alex Pfeiffer
Sean Spicer (Youtube screenshot/ The White House)

'I've run out of adjectives'

Michael Moore Vows To 'End The Trump Carnage'

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ted Goodman
Michael Moore Tears Apart Newspaper cover of Trump day after Trumps' inauguration: (YouTube screenshot)

'Twenty signatures? I know 20 stoners that will sign anything!'

Here's What Really Happened With The 'Missing' LGBT White House Page

Daily Caller News Foundation | Luke Rosiak
Whitehouse.gov screenshot

No mention of all the other pages that are gone

Mexican Journalists Respond With Horror To Trump's Inauguration

World | Alex Pfeiffer
U.S. President Donald Trump celebrates after his speech during the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

'D-Day'

Ashley Judd Says Donald Trump Has 'Wet Dreams' About His Daughter

US | Chuck Ross
Ashley Judd at Women's March (Youtube screen grab) Video

The star of 'Dolphin Tale 2' reaches a new low

Female Trump Supporters: Women's March Doesn't Make Sense

Daily Caller News Foundation | Amber Randall
People gather for the Women's March in Washington U.S., January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

'Picking very divisive issues'

Man Shot Outside Of Milo Yiannopulos Event

US | Chuck Ross
Milo Yiannopoulos at University of Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (Youtube screen grab) Video

Police ask audience to remove Trump attire when leaving talk

Elle Johnson Torches Sundance With Insanely Revealing Photos

Entertainment | David Hookstead
Elle Johnson (Credit: Instagram)

Do her photos go too far?

Jamie Lee Curtis On Trump: We're 'Not Going To Let Him' Pass His Agenda

Entertainment | Katie Jerkovich

The Smoke Room

Jamie Lee Curtis addicted to pain pills?

'President Trump I did not vote for you'

Jared Kushner Can Lawfully Work In The White House, Justice Dept. Says

Daily Caller News Foundation | Kevin Daley
U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (standing, L-R), Vice President Mike Pence and Staff Secretary Rob Porter welcomes reporters into the Oval Office for him to sign his first executive orders at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

'The President enjoys an unusual degree of freedom'

Protester Reacts To Trump's Moment Of Inauguration: 'NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!'

DC Trawler | Jim Treacher
Crying baby, courtesy of Shutterstock

LOL!

Melania Trump's Dress Stole The Show At The Inaugural Balls

Entertainment | Smoke Room Staff

The Smoke Room

First Lady Melania Trump is seen the Salute to Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

All eyes were on the new first lady

Obama Walks Out, Crowd Chants 'TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP!'

Politics | Christian Datoc
Donald Trump (Getty Images) Video

AMAZING!

Watch These Thugs Block Air Force Officers From Crossing Inauguration 'Checkpoint'

US | Chuck Ross
Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington Video

Utterly disrespectful

'Mad Dog' Mattis Gives Shout Out To Intel Community In First Message As SecDef

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett
Pence swears in Mattis to be Secretary of Defense in Washington

'Together with the Intelligence Community we are the sentinels and guardians of our nation'

Top German Official: Americans 'Radicalized' Into Voting For Trump

Daily Caller News Foundation | Saagar Enjeti
A migrant carries a German flag in front of Macedonian police as they stand guard behind a fence near a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 11, 2016. Reuters/Alexandros Avramidis

'what we heard today were high nationalistic tones'

European Populists Meet To Plan 'Patriotic Spring In Europe'

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jacob Bojesson
France's National Front leader Marine Le Pen and Netherlands' Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders take a Selfie during a European far-right leaders meeting to discuss about the European Union, in Koblenz, Germany, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

'Yesterday a new America ... tomorrow a new Europe'

Trudeau Snubs Environmentalists, Wants Keystone Approved

Energy | David Krayden
Protesters rally about the Keystone XL oil pipeline along U.S. President Barack Obama's motorcade as he arrives at the Jefferson Hotel in Washington July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Keystone 'will create jobs and be good both for American workers and Canadian workers.'

Rachel Maddow Watched Trump's Speech, Was Reminded Of -- Guess Who -- Hitler

Politics | Christian Datoc
Rachel Maddow (Getty Images) Video

'It's hard. It's hard to hear'

David Brock Spills The Inside Story On Why Hillary Lost

Politics | Christian Datoc
David Brock YouTube screenshot/Bloomberg

'Top strategists, however, chose not to push the narrative...'

Trudeau Makes Emergency Call To Premiers After Trump's Inauguration

World | David Krayden
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

'...Trudeau's policies are the polar opposite of Trump's.'

Trump Declares National Day Of Patriotism

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ryan Pickrell
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Among first official acts as president

Watch Anti-Trump Rioters Clash With Police, Destroy Property

Daily Caller News Foundation | Kevin Daley and Ted Goodman
Police stand near a limousine which was set ablaze during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

This got wild

Twitter Is Freaking Out Over What Donald Trump Just Said During His Inaugural Address

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

'We will make America...'

Norwegian Bank Trials Interest Free Loans To Meet Islamic Principles

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jacob Bojesson
A picture taken on June 29, 2015 in Lille shows Drachma bills, Greece's former currency, next to euro bills and coins. The European single currency briefly dropped below $1.1 today as investors grow concerned Greece is headed for a debt default and a possible eurozone exit. AFP PHOTO / DENIS CHARLET (Photo credit should read DENIS CHARLET/AFP/Getty Images)

Customers left in protest

Council On American-Islamic Relations Urges Muslims To Join 'Pussy Power Hat' March

US | Eric Owens
Shutterstock/Bruce Stanfield, Getty Images/William Edwards

CAIR is officially a partner organization for the march

Clinton Had An 'Awkward' Meeting With Bernie At The Inauguration

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ted Goodman
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves after the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump became the 45th president of the United States today. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

'Clinton took a while to acknowledge Sanders after he made his way through the crowd to say hello'

What Donald Trump Just Told The Nation

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd during his swearing-in ceremony on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

'Thank you...'

Senate Confirms 'Mad Dog' Mattis As SecDef After Trump Signs Waiver Legislation

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett
Retired Marine Corps General Mattis (Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Mattis is the first exception to the rule of civilian control over the military since 1950

MUST WATCH: The Moment Trump Officially Became President

Politics | Christian Datoc
President-elect Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Video

'I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear...'

Trump Signs Two Executive Orders, Takes First Actions As President

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ted Goodman
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters along the parade route with first lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump after being sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Donald J. Trump was sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States (Photo by Evan Vucci - Pool/Getty Images)

'For too long, a small group in our nation's Capital has reaped the rewards of government'

VIDEO: Alt-Right Leader Gets Sucker Punched During Inauguration Protests

US | Chuck Ross
Richard Spencer (Youtube screen grab) Video

Richard Spencer says he might have a mild concussion

Trump Left Himself Out Of Speech Almost Entirely

Politics | Peter Hasson
President Donald Trump celebrates after his speech during the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Different from Obama already

Top Dems On Inauguration: Trump's Speech Was Concerning

Daily Caller News Foundation | Juliegrace Brufke
House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) (2nd L) arrives for a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

'I think he missed a real opportunity'

Kelly Confirmed For Homeland Security

Politics | Kerry Picket
Retired General Kelly testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Kellys nomination to be Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on Capitol Hill in Washington

Only two Trump nominees confirmed on Trump's first day in office

Crowd Takes One Last Swing At Clinton During Inauguration

Daily Caller News Foundation | Katie Frates
Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves to the crowd as she walks on the stage during the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Video

Also chanted 'drain the swamp'

White House LGBT Pages Disappear After Trump Takes Oath Of Office

Politics | Kerry Picket
Dept. Of Labor Website Screen Shot

'It's only been 25 minutes...'

Everyone Is Talking About What George W. Bush Did At The Inauguration

Politics | Katie Jerkovich
WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 5: U.S. President George W. Bush makes a statement on the election results at the Rose Garden of the White House November 5, 2008 in Washington, DC. Bush congratulated President-elect Barack Obama on his win of the presidential election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Oh my gosh

Unhinged: Journalist Says Trump Inauguration Worse Than 9/11

Politics | Derek Hunter
Donald Trump and his wife Melania wave to crowd after he was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington

Insists 'the consequences of this are far more damaging'

Cops Threaten To Arrest Reporter Assaulted By Anti-Trump Protesters

Daily Caller News Foundation | Phillip Stucky
Protesters on K street

'Any means necessary'

Ohio State Offers 'Safe Space' For Students To Cope With Inauguration Day

Education | David Krayden
Students protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump during a march in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

'Define social justice and identify at least two social justice issues'

Anti-Trump Protests Get Rowdy In D.C.

US | Alex Pfeiffer
Activists race after being hit by a stun grenade while protesting against Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Flashbangs were thrown

Gracious In Victory -- Hillary Gets Standing Ovation, At Trump's Behest

Politics | Christian Datoc
Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump (Fox News) Video

'Honestly, there's nothing more I can say because I have a lot of respect for those two people...'

Another Election To Watch

Opinion | Ella Bell Smith
SONY DSC

The Chairman of the African Union will have significant impact on the direction of the continent.

DC Mayor Warns Anti-Trump Protesters: 'Cannot Allow You To Destroy Our Neighborhoods

US | Peter Hasson
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 19: Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser listens to a speaker at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundations 45th Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, on September 19, 2015 in Washington, DC. President Barack Obama paid tribute to female leaders in civil rights during his speech at the event. (Photo by Aude Guerrucci - Pool/Getty Images)

Agitators have attacked Trump supporters and destroyed property

Scarborough Calls Trump Speech A 'Primal Scream' At DC Establishment

Daily Caller News Foundation | Amber Randall
President Donald Trump delivers his speech at the inauguration ceremonies as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

'Most radical inaugural address'

Chinese Media Instructed Not To Bash Trump On His Big Day

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ryan Pickrell
The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, U.S. on January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang/File Photo

'News about Trump must be handled carefully'