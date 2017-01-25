Perhaps we have become a society with no boundaries, no class, no character, no spirituality.

Disaster policy reform is a bipartisan issue that President Trump and lawmakers should quickly pursue.

The media's talk about the so-called dark nature of the Trump's inauguration speech obscured these crucial lines.

Big Government coddling of public schools in the guise of "tough love" clearly doesn't work.

If we don't cut off funding, we could be responsible for terrorism against our ally in the Middle East.

Physician reimbursement has unintended consequences for patients.

Obama administration's attempted invasions should be reversed.

Director of Government Affairs, The Center for Freedom and Prosperity

Congress must move move to stand against the murder of human posterity.

Former Assistant Secretary of State

What's good for the gander is never good for the liberal.

What does "unoccupied" or "liberated" Palestinian land look like? Like Gaza.

COULTER: Can I Be The Poster Child Against Obamacare Opinion | Ann Coulter It turns out, people running a business have an uncanny ability to figure out what's popular with their customers.

CAIR: Refusing Refugee Admissions Is Equivalent To Slavery US | Alex Pfeiffer 'It's not a matter of legality, it is a matter of morality'

Guardian Takes A Swipe At Trump By Citing Obviously Fake Quote From 1984 Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett Has anyone at the Guardian actually read the book?

California Lawmakers Vow To Fight Trump On ALL Immigration Plans US | Tori Richards 'This is unhealthy for this nation and unlike anything we've ever seen'

HUD Says Racist Movie Reference Worse Than Being Bankrupt, In A Wheelchair Daily Caller News Foundation | Luke Rosiak Paid a black employee $1M, but fought a wheelchair-bound white woman

Sanctuary City Mayors Respond In Defiance To Trump's Executive Order Politics | Alex Pfeiffer 'Local governments seeking to protect their immigrant communities from federal overreach have every right to do so'

Enviro Admits She Would Oppose TX Pipeline Even If Deemed Perfectly Safe Daily Caller News Foundation | Chris White 'It doesn't even matter whether the pipeline is dangerous or not dangerous'

Trump's Florida Resort Doubles Membership Fees Daily Caller News Foundation | Robert Donachie 'the highest privileges and an elite lifestyle'

Ernst Suggests Using Buddy System To Combat Military Sexual Assaults Daily Caller News Foundation | Russ Read Air Force is the only service that does not use a buddy system

Woman Gets 6 Years In Prison For Enslaving Illegal Immigrants US | Caroline May 'She caused both women to believe they would go to hell if they did not obey her'

Following Trump's Lead, Congress Should Act To Defund PPA Opinion | Alan Keyes Congress must move move to stand against the murder of human posterity.

Trump Creates Office To Study The Effects Of Illegal Alien Crime US | Alex Pfeiffer Executive order will also seek to find out immigration status of criminal aliens in all prisons

YOU'RE FIRED! Heads Roll At Veterans Affairs On Day One Daily Caller News Foundation | Luke Rosiak Hospital director canned on inauguration day, one of multiple belated VA firings this week

University Wants To Be 'Sanctuary Campus' For Illegals Education | David Krayden 'We want everybody on campus to feel safe, whether they are documented or not...'

MSNBC Begrudgingly Admits -- DOW JONES MILESTONE 'Definitely Linked Back' To Trump Politics | Christian Datoc Video 'Whether or not you agree with him politically, it is something that the market sees as growth...'