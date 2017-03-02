Joe Scarborough's Take At The End Of His Show Has Everyone Talking

Sports | Christian Datoc
Joe Scarborough (MSNBC) Video

Woah...

Look Who Funds The Group Behind The Call To Arms At Milo's Berkeley Event

US | Chuck Ross
Milo Yiannopoulos YouTube screenshot/ABC News

Soros, United Steel Workers, the city of Tucson and more

The Trump White House Knows Who The Rioters At Conservative Events Are

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reacts to reporters' questions in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House January 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will reveal his 'unbelievably highly respected' pick to replace the late Supreme Court Antonin Scalia on Tuesday evening. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Video

Will they investigate?

John Legend Admits What Everyone Already Knew About Politics In The Entertainment Industry

| Kaitlan Collins
John Legend

He thought this was some big secret

Tucker's Interview With Milo Yiannopoulos Is Must-Watch

Politics | Christian Datoc
Milo Yiannopoulos, Tucker Carlson (Fox News) Video

'It is not something I have ever heard effectively defined...'

As Washington Freaks Out, Trump Supporters Rejoice

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

He's doing exactly what he said he would

Kellyanne Conway Only Needed Four Simple Words To Shut Chelsea Clinton Down

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
(Photos: Getty Images)

'A great reminder...'

Losing It: NYU Professor Curses Out NYPD For Not Beating Speaker She Disagrees With

US | Derek Hunter
Gavin McInnes (Screen capture from YouTube) Video

'You're protecting the Nazis!'

Irish Magazine Debates Whether Trump Should Be Assassinated

World | Alex Pfeiffer
U.S. Secret Service agents surround U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein.

'Why not'

Top Republicans Blast Obamacare's Dwindling Enrollment Numbers, Call The Bill A Failure

Daily Caller News Foundation | Juliegrace Brufke
Joint Economic Committee members (L-R) Rep. Richard Hanna (R-NY), chairman Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) and co-chair Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) listen to Federal Reserve Board Chairman Ben Bernanke (foreground) at the Joint Economic Committee hearings in Washington May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

'Enrollment numbers are down and costs are up'

Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Would Be Great For Free Speech

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ethan Barton
President Trump and Neil Gorsuch smile as Trump nominated Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Gorsuch has upheld 'protections for speech rights'

Clock Boy's Lawsuit Blows Up

Daily Caller News Foundation | Kevin Daley
Ahmed Mohamad speaks on ABC News. Credit: YouTube screengrab https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bvzTeCREQA

Cool lawsuit, Ahmed

Black Facebook Is Mad A White Teacher Stole A Black Teacher's Handshake Idea

Daily Caller News Foundation | Amber Randall
Facebook screenshot

'Stop that'

Rappers Release Album Slamming Trump, Rap About Murdering The President

Entertainment | Katie Jerkovich

The Smoke Room

Eminem criticized for rape lyrics

'Your man don't want it'

EXCLUSIVE: FBI Removed SPLC, ADL From Resources Pages Over 'Number Of Concerns'

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett
A federal agent stretches yellow crime tape across a field for Hoffa investigation in Oakland Township, Michigan

The anti-defamation league was furious.

The Berkeley Nightriders And Their Learned Abettors

Opinion | Hans von Spakovsky
Fire at UC Berkeley riot

Open debate is supposed to be the hallmark of the academic community. At Berkeley, it no longer exists.

Trump's Trip Costing Taxpayers Millions Has A Lot Of Precedent

Daily Caller News Foundation | Eric Lieberman
Left: US President Barack Obama takes a shot at 18th fairway as he plays golf at Mid-Pacific Country Club in Kailua, Hawaii, on January 1, 2014. The first family is in Hawaii for their annual winter vacation. (Photo credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) Right: Donald Trump plays a round of golf after the opening of The Trump International Golf Links Course on July 10, 2012 in Balmedie, Scotland. The controversial £100m course opens to the public on Sunday July 15. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Operating Air Force One is estimated to cost taxpayers $179,750 an hour

French Terrorist Was Egyptian Citizen On Tourist Visa

Daily Caller News Foundation | Saagar Enjeti
French police secure the site near the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, France, February 3, 2017 after a French soldier shot and wounded a man armed with a knife after he tried to enter the Louvre museum in central Paris carrying a suitcase, police sources said. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

'a resident of the United Arab Emirates'

Websites Float Fake Claim That White House Deleted Tape Recording Of Trump Call With Putin

Politics | Chuck Ross
U.S. President Trump looks on following swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington

Fake News Friday

Whites Need Not Apply To Teach At Barnard

Education | David Krayden
File photo of a graduate from Columbia University's Barnard College taking a photo during the university's commencement ceremony in New York

An affirmative action plan will add '10 new faculty members from underrepresented groups in 5 years.'

Tucker Challenges Georgetown Prof Demanding Reparations: 'You Are Way More Privileged Than Most White Americans'

Politics | Peter Hasson
Tucker Carlson challenges Michael Eric Dyson about reparations and white privilege Screenshot, YouTube/FoxNews Video

'You're rich, you went to an Ivy League school'

Insane: Hispanic Texas Cop Says He Won't Enforce Immigration Laws, Hasn't For 'Many, Many Years'

US | Justin Caruso
Undocumented Mexican immigrants walk through the Sonoran Desert after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Won't face disciplinary action

Pay-To-Play Investor Visa Program Threatened

Daily Caller News Foundation | Kathryn Watson
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has made a career out of pushing gun control, and has even said if she could get the votes she would support gun confiscations. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

'inherently flawed'

Left-Wing Hosts Suggest Berkeley Riots Were Conducted By Right-Wingers

US | Alex Pfeiffer
Radio show host Uygur leads a protest of government bailout money given to Goldman Sachs in Washington

'Reichstag fire'

GOP Lawmakers Applaud Trump's Decision To Halt 'Obamacare For Your Retirement Plan'

Daily Caller News Foundation | Juliegrace Brufke
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 29: U.S Rep. Peter Roskam (R-IL) (C) leaves after a House Republican Conference meeting September 29, 2015 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. House Republicans met to discuss GOP agenda including the government funding bill. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

'll Americans should have financial planning resources available to them'

Arab Leader Backs Trump Visa Suspension Of Terror-Ridden Countries

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan listens to his personal assistant during the IISS Regional Security Summit "The Manama Dialogue" in Manama

'These countries should try to solve these issues ... before solving this issue with the US'

This Deal On The Coziest Socks Out There Will Help You Win Valentine's Day

Daily Dealer | Jack Kocsis
HappySocks are the way to go (Photo via HappySocks)

Get it right this year

Kellyanne Conway Only Needed Four Simple Words To Shut Chelsea Clinton Down

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
(Photos: Getty Images)

'A great reminder...'

Obamacare Enrollments Are About To Take A Huge Hit

Daily Caller News Foundation | Sarah Hurtubise
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles as he speaks at the start of a campaign victory party after rival candidate Senator Ted Cruz dropped after the race for the Republican presidential nomination, at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sign-ups are 500,000 lower than Obama admin predicted

More Than 100 Pounds Of Heroin Seized In Massive Trafficking Bust

Daily Caller News Foundation | Steve Birr
A syringe loaded with heroin

A 5,200 mile operation

Man Throws Homemade Explosive Into Cheesecake Factory

Daily Caller News Foundation | Eric Lieberman
Orlando, Florida - December 24, 2016: Signage of Cheesecake Factory in front of their store at Millenia mall in Orlando. [Lester Balajadia / Shutterstock, Inc.]

'People were jumping over one another, fighting to get over bar stools'

McCarthy Blasts Dems For Holding Up Obamacare Repeal

Daily Caller News Foundation | Juliegrace Brufke
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) arrives at the Republican candidate forum on Capitol Hill in Washington October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

'We all know it's a failure'

Sarah Silverman Says 'Fear' Led Her To Call For Military Action Against Trump

Entertainment | Ford Springer

The Smoke Room

Actress Sarah Silverman speaks onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

'FEAR can motivate even peacenik snowflakes 2 incite violence'

Activists Say Posting 'Blatantly False' Climate Information On EPA Website Is Illegal

Daily Caller News Foundation | Chris White
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 4: Plaque outside the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in downtown Washington, DC on May 4, 2015. (Credit: Mark Van Scyoc/Shutterstock)

'... information disseminated to the public, including via a website, must be substantively accurate'

Ohio State Course Suggests Muslims Helped Build America

Education | David Krayden
Muslim students pray before at a rally against Islamophobia at San Diego State University

Students encouraged to reject 'this vehement rejecting, or othering, of some people due to their religion, race, or ethnicity.'

Chelsea Clinton Finally Speaks Out -- And She's Attacking Kellyanne Conway!

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
(Photo: Getty Images)

The claws are out

Humble. Brilliant. Unbiased. The Qualities I Seek In A Supreme Court Justice.

Opinion | Sen. Deb Fischer
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch arrives for a meeting with Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Neil Gorsuch's qualifications are beyond question, as is his commitment to upholding the law as written.

Howard Dean: Violent Rioters 'Will Soon Run America'

US | Peter Hasson
Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean raises his fists as he speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich - RTSJT6O

'Get used to it'

White House Claims A Tighter Border Will Help Curb Opioid Addiction

Daily Caller News Foundation | Steve Birr
Prescription opioids in a baggie.

'Stem the flow of illegal drugs'

Trump Won't Likely Be Able To Renegotiate NAFTA Until His Trade Representative Gets Confirmed

US | Alex Pfeiffer
Robert Lighthizer (courtesy of Trump Transition)

Hearings have yet to be set

Introducing The Daily Caller Wine Club

Business | Jack Kocsis
By joining the Daily Caller Wine Club, you can fund independent media sources (Photo via Shutterstock)

Join the community and help fight the biased liberal media

NAACP Head And Convicted Murderer Says He'll 'Fire Back' If We Report This

Daily Caller News Foundation | Luke Rosiak
NAACP official Gerald Hankerson / Screenshot from Todd Boyle Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3tKjJHmmLs

'strikes a blow to the NAACP by indicating that we allow criminals at the leadership'

Yet Another Media Meltdown Turns Out To Be Totally Unjustified

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ryan Pickrell
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump meets with law enforcement and first responders at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Department in St. Augustine, Florida, U.S. October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Flipping headlines like flapjacks

Trump Signs Executive Order To Rip Up Dodd-Frank 'Disaster'

Daily Caller News Foundation | Robert Donachie
Flanked by Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (L) and General Motors CEO Mary Barra (R), U.S. President Donald Trump holds a strategy and policy forum with chief executives of major U.S. companies at the White House in Washington February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

He is coming through on his campaign promises, surprise!

Leftist Activist Tries To Protest O'Keefe, Accidentally Shows Porn To A Reporter

US | Alex Pfeiffer
Daryle Lamont Jenkins (Youtube screenshot/ Matt Christiansen)

A disaster

Protest Planned For Trump's Mar-a-lago Visit

Daily Caller News Foundation | Phillip Stucky
People chant and hold signs as they protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport International Arrivals gate in Dallas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

' I'm doubtful that it will make enough impact'

Here's How Many Terrorists, Spies And War Criminals Were Caught Trying To Enter Canada Last Year

World | David Krayden
A sign is pictured during a demonstration against Bill C-51, the Canadian government's proposed anti-terror legislation, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

But some key details are missing

Hugh Hewitt Spent An Entire Segment Detailing MSNBC Host's Ties To 'Organized Crime Family'

Sports | Christian Datoc
Hugh Hewitt, Steve Kornacki (Getty Images) Video

DAMN!

Gun Saves Tourists From Terrorist At Louvre Museum In Paris

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jacob Bojesson
French police secure the site near the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, France, February 3, 2017 after a French soldier shot and wounded a man armed with a knife after he tried to enter the Louvre museum in central Paris carrying a suitcase, police sources said. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Attacker shouts 'Allahu akbar'

Open Borders Environmentalist Tried To Debate Tucker, Until Tucker Brought Up His Past

Daily Caller News Foundation | Andrew Follett
Tucker Carlson interviews the director of The Sierra Club (Screenshot/Youtube) Video

He only went pro-illegal immigration in 2013...

Hundreds Plan To Moon Trump Tower To Get Trump To Release His Tax Returns

Daily Caller News Foundation | Amber Randall
A man raises his fist during a protest held in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 29, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

'Classiest way possible!'

Check Out The 12 Victoria's Secret Models Featured In This Sexy Magazine Spread

Entertainment | Ford Springer

The Smoke Room

Victoria's Secret Angels (fromL) Brazilian model Adriana Lima, British model Lily Donaldson, Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, US model Taylor Hill, US model Martha Hunt and Portuguese model Sara Sampaio cheer during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris on November 30, 2016. / AFP / Martin BUREAU / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images)

It's almost too hot to handle

There's A Quantifiable Reason Why Uber's CEO Quit Trump's Econ Team

Daily Caller News Foundation | Eric Lieberman
U.S. President Donald Trump waits to speak by phone with the Saudi Arabia's King Salman in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

'Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President'

Elon Musk Says Staying On Trump's Board Will 'Serve The Greater Good'

Daily Caller News Foundation | Chris White
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk talks at the Automotive World News Congress at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

'I believe at this time that engaging on critical issues will on balance serve the greater good'

Ryan Injects Millions Into 2017 Races

Daily Caller News Foundation | Phillip Stucky
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's USA Thank You Tour event at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wisconsin, U.S., December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Record fundraising potential

Tom Brokaw BULLDOZES The Berkeley Protesters -- 'OUTRAGEOUS'

Politics | Christian Datoc
Tom Brokaw (MSNBC) Video

'Violence only feeds the beast...'

Alleged Killer Of Former Football Star Charged With Murder

Sports | David Hookstead

The Smoke Room

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 5: Running back Joe McKnight #4 of the USC Trojans is interviewed after the game against the San Jose State Spartans on September 5, 2009 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. USC won 56-3. (Photo by Jeff Golden/Getty Images)

This is a huge development

Hoover, The Gold Standard Of Vacuums, Has Two Models Over 40 Percent Off Today

Daily Dealer | Jack Kocsis
This lightweight design offers 'more maneuverability and less fatigue' (Photo via Amazon)

Simply the best