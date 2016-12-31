“Democrats think they own you. We want to liberate you.”

Asset forfeiture reform needs to make sure that police can still effectively do their jobs.

White-dominated environmental pressure groups use Native Americans to pursue their agendas.

He is using Russia hysteria to save face.

A stupidly ideological state cannot and will not change its stripes.

The incoming Trump Administration has a lot of work to do.

The ideas of national identity and family ring true in a world of confusion.

Trump can and must do better.

How to not win friends and influence opponents.

The Worst Hoax 'Hate Crimes' Of 2016 US | Peter Hasson Many of them were blamed on Donald Trump supporters

Liberals Accuse Trump Of Treason Politics | Scott Greer 'All that's missing is arresting Trump & associates for treason'

Kellyanne's Husband Under Consideration For Top Legal Role Daily Caller News Foundation | Kevin Daley D.C. has a new power couple

Here Are The Top National Security Threats To Watch In 2017 Daily Caller News Foundation | Russ Read The US will see threats new and old in the new year

Writer Laments Publisher Picking Milo's Book Over Her Biography Of Lesbian Artist US | Scott Greer 'I'm sad they passed on my biography of a 19th century Parisian lesbian art star badass'

The Strange Case Of Hacker Guccifer 2.0 Tech | Alex Pfeiffer Claimed he hacked the Clinton Foundation, DNC, DCCC, and Nancy Pelosi

Giuliani: Obama's Intel On Russia Is 'Incompetent Or Politicized' Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett He said Trump should get his own intelligence people to look at the matter

This Is What Russia's Maryland Spy Compound Looks Like Daily Caller News Foundation | Saagar Enjeti Purchased in 1972 by the then-Soviet Union

Feds Release 12,674 Illegal Immigrant Kids Into U.S. Over Just Two Months US | Caroline May 'U.S. Customs and Border Protection continues to see increases in migration along the Southwest Border'

The Daily Caller Presents: The 22 LEAST INTRIGUING People Of 2016 US | Eric Owens Someone please let these people know it's time to go away

Why Nationalism? Opinion | Lauren Southern The ideas of national identity and family ring true in a world of confusion.

Trump Responds To Obama's Russia Sanctions Daily Caller News Foundation | Ted Goodman 'It's time for our country to move on to bigger and better things'

FLASHBACK: New York Times Trashed Romney For Warning About Russia Politics | Kerry Picket 'His comments display either a shocking lack of knowledge about international affairs or just craven politics'

Family Overjoyed Trooper Survives Christmas Shooting Daily Caller News Foundation | Amber Randall 'You make the boys in blue proud'

Stanford Blasted For Not Having Sexual Assault Kangaroo Court Daily Caller News Foundation | Blake Neff Accused of giving accused students too many rights

LA Times: California's Next AG Must Take On Exxon's Climate History Daily Caller News Foundation | Chris White Must place the investigation at the top of their 'to do' list