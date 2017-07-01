Feds Oblivious To Manipulated Data On Coal, Uranium For Decades Before Discovering Problem

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ethan Barton
Sally Jewell speaks at the Fortune Brainstorm Green conference in Laguna Niguel, California. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

'This should have been the laboratory's first priority'

Senate Dems Opposing Trump's 'School Choice' Nominee Went To Private School

Daily Caller News Foundation | Richard Pollock
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (L) stands with Betsy DeVos after their meeting at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Six of 10 Democrats vetting Trump nominee exercised school choice

Meryl Streep Railing Against Trump Is The Moment From The Golden Globe Awards That People Can't Stop Talking About

Entertainment | Kaitlan Collins
(Photo: NBC screen grab)

'It broke my heart...'

After Meryl Streep Lambasted Him At The Golden Globes, Donald Trump Responds

Entertainment | Kaitlan Collins
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a rally against the Iran nuclear deal on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol September 9, 2015 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

'Hillary lover...'

Feinstein Calls For Congressional Black Caucus To Testify At Sessions' Confirmation

Daily Caller News Foundation | Juliegrace Brufke
U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) arrives at the lobby of Republican President-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, U.S., November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

'He has been hostile to every community that DOJ is supposed to protect'

It Took Just Two Words For Kellyanne To Put Down Streep

Entertainment | Katie Jerkovich
Kellyanne Conway (Getty Images)

Brutal

Meryl Streep Just Proved That Nobody Cares What Celebrities Think

Opinion | Katie Frates
Hillary Clinton and Meryl Streep (Getty Images)

'THE REVOLUTION IS COMING'

The Best Looks From The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Entertainment | Ford Springer
Singer Mandy Moore arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images) Slideshow

These women looked absolutely amazing

Opinion

Is Barack Obama Our Most Successful President?

Photo of Lloyd Billingsley
Lloyd Billingsley
Policy Fellow, Independent Institute
Obama has a few superlatives, but none of them are good.

Obama, Democrats And The Left Can't Be Trusted On Russia

Photo of Paul Revere
Paul Revere
Freelance Writer
They are willing to undermine faith in the democratic process for the short-term goal of weakening Trump.

Governments Are Banning A Product That Could Save Millions Of Lives

Photo of Lekshmi Nair
Lekshmi Nair
Manager, Centre for Comparative Studies
The WHO and a number of countries are frantically regulating and even banning e-cigarettes.

DeVos Will Help All Children Have Access To A Top-Quality Education

Photo of Pat Cwayna
Pat Cwayna
CEO, West Michigan Aviation Academy
School choice provides opportunity for a quality education that every child deserves.

The First Step To Replace Obamacare

Photo of Dan Weber
Dan Weber
President, Association of Mature American Citizens
A health savings account could easily be phased in.

Scientists, Economists, Religious Leaders Support Scott Pruitt For EPA Administrator

Photo of E. Calvin Beisner
E. Calvin Beisner
Founder, The Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation
Pruitt supports the need for a federal EPA but wants its actions restricted to cross-state matters.

Playing Chicken On Healthcare

Photo of David Krayden
David Krayden
Contributor
Obamacare was always broken.

Obama Has Become A Bitter Clinger

Photo of Paul Revere
Paul Revere
Freelance Writer
Graceless to the bitter end.

Another Gun-Free Zone, Another Mass Shooting

Photo of John Lott
John Lott
President, Crime Prevention Research Center
Gun-free zones are magnets for these terrorists.

Trump Guy Should Beat Rubio Guy In Florida GOP Chairman Race

Photo of Patrick Howley
Patrick Howley
Senior Strategist, America First Project
Will the Trump movement consolidate its power in the wake of historic victory?

Free Speech Groups Come To Milo's Defense

Business | Jack Kocsis
Milo Yiannopoulos (Milo Yiannopoulos Channel/YouTube)

Oppose boycott of his new book

Obama, DNC Fundraise Off Taxpayer Funded Presidential Farewell Address

Politics | Derek Hunter
U.S. President Barack Obama waves to active military personnel after speaking about counter-terrorism during his visit to MacDill Air Force Base, home to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command, in Tampa, Florida, U.S. December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Taxpayers could be on the hook for more than $800,000 for the trip.

Japan Buys Its First Shipment Of Natural Gas From US Fracking

Daily Caller News Foundation | Andrew Follett
Canaport liquid natural gas facility is seen in Saint John, New Brunswick

The first shipment of ten this year

Major Chinese Firm Wants To Create A 'Million' US Jobs With Trump's Help

Daily Caller News Foundation | Robert Donachie
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters as he and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a New Year's Eve celebration with members and guests at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

'Jack and I are going to do some great things.'

Kerry Says He's Sorry State Department Discriminated Against LGBT Employees In The 1940s

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett
United States Secretary of State John Kerry concludes a speech about climate change at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge

Kerry affirmed the importance of diversity and inclusion

Obama, Democrats And The Left Can't Be Trusted On Russia

Opinion | Paul Revere
US-POLITICS-OBAMA-INTELLIGENCE

They are willing to undermine faith in the democratic process for the short-term goal of weakening Trump.

LAX Creates Anti-Terror Unit To Stop 'Mass Casualty' Attacks

Daily Caller News Foundation | Saagar Enjeti
Traffic is seen near the LAX sign, as terminals at Los Angeles International Airport were evacuated briefly late on Sunday following a false alarm, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bob Riha Jr TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTX2NEHU

'They had to project their own presence'

Black Pastors: Jeff Sessions Is Not A Racist

Daily Caller News Foundation | Amber Randall
U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) waves to the crowd as he speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A gathering on Capitol Hill decries Democrat lambasting of Sessions

The Battle Over Trump's SCOTUS Pick Has Already Begun

Daily Caller News Foundation | Kevin Daley
U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Ad buys supplemented by veteran staffers

Kushner To Be Named Senior Advisor To Trump

Daily Caller News Foundation | Phillip Stucky
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Kushner's in the White House

SecDef: US Will Shoot Down North Korean Missiles If Necessary

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ryan Pickrell
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on April 24, 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS

'Serious threat'

Mexicans Are Rioting Because Trump Is Coming Through On His Promises

Daily Caller News Foundation | Robert Donachie
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters between meetings at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

'Donald Trump wasn't kidding around about tackling Mexico'

Slate: Obama Was Too Nice To Combat Racism

Daily Caller News Foundation | Phillip Stucky
U.S. President Barack Obama listens as he participates in his last news conference of the year at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

'He will not damn America'

Milo's 'Legion Of Followers' Force Liberal Website To Name Him 'Person Of The Year'

Peter Hasson
Milo Yiannopoulos (Milo Yiannopoulos Channel/YouTube)

'Milo Yiannopoulos won fair and square'

Scientist Tells Tucker Carlson Why The Global Warming 'Consensus' Is Wrong

Daily Caller News Foundation | Michael Bastasch
Tucker Carlson, Judith Curry

'I've been vilified by some of my colleagues'

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Shkreli Speaks Out On Twitter Suspension

US | Alex Pfeiffer
Martin Shkreli, former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC, smiles as he listens to House Oversight and Government Reform Committee ranking member Rep. Elijah Cummings (seen on video screen) during a hearing on "Developments in the Prescription Drug Market Oversight" on Capitol Hill in Washington February 4, 2016. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

'Double standard'

Documents Show Washington Navy Yard Insecure For Years After Mass Shooting In 2013

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett
Evacuees raise their hands as they are escorted from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington

'Most guards did not know weapons readiness conditions'

Trump And Trudeau Aides Conduct Covert Trade Talks

World | David Krayden
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at the conclusion of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016.

'This is big stuff we're trying to navigate...'

4,200 Free Joints To Be Passed During Trump's Inauguration Address

US | Ford Springer
A marijuana user smoking a joint.

That's a lot of marijuana

Judicial Watch Goes After Eric Holder

Politics | Christian Datoc
Eric Holder (Getty Images)

'Expose how California state legislators are wasting tax dollars to take care of another corrupt politician...'

Governments Are Banning A Product That Could Save Millions Of Lives

Opinion | Lekshmi Nair
Jason Fourmont (R) exhales vapor from his e-cigarette before attending a city council meeting that will address the legality of indoor use of the device in New York December 19, 2013. The New York City Council on Thursday will vote on a bill that would add electronic cigarettes to the city's strict smoking ban. E-cigarettes are slim, reusable metal tubes that contain nicotine-laced liquid in a variety of exotic flavors such as bubble gum and bacon. As a "smoker" puffs on the device, the nicotine is heated and releases a vapor that, unlike cigarette smoke, contains no tar, which is known to cause cancer and other diseases. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The WHO and a number of countries are frantically regulating and even banning e-cigarettes.

'Where's Waldo?' Fugitive Trolls Police On Social Media, Turns Himself In On Facebook Live

Eric Lieberman
"Wheres Waldo" fugitive turns himself into police in the U.K.[Screenshot/Facebook - User: Jj Mcmenamin]

'Hide Seek Champion 2016-17'

Get Your 'Drain The Swamp' Shirt In Time For Trump's Inauguration

Daily Dealer | Jack Kocsis
This girl knows it is time to Drain the Swamp (Placeit)

Limited time only

Family Member Eats Part Of Man's Grilled Cheese, Man FREAKS

Daily Caller News Foundation | Thomas Phippen
Grilled Cheese (Credit: Olga Miltsova/Shutterstock)

'One of the females in the house took a bite of his sandwich'

16 People Arrested In Connection With Kim Kardashian's Robbery

Entertainment | Kaitlan Collins

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian depart their hotel in South Beach, Fla. (Photo: Splash News)

They stole $11 million in jewelry

Amazon, Known For Selling Stuff, Wins Golden Globe For Best Picture

Business | Jack Kocsis
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Getty Images.

Wait, what?

Trump Responds To Fiat Chrysler Announcing $1 Billion Investment In US

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ted Goodman
The Chrysler headquarters building is seen in Auburn Hills, Michigan April 30, 2009: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Investment will modernize Warren Truck Plant, Toledo Assembly Complex

Another Popular Media Narrative Died Over The Holidays, And Hardly Anyone Noticed

Daily Caller News Foundation | Rachel Stoltzfoos
Marta Lunez, supporter of US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, reacts to elections results during election night at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York on November 8, 2016. (DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

'The one scenario that could still get Hillary in the White House'

Report: Obama Will Likely Take Shots At Trump In Farewell Address

Politics | Peter Hasson
Barack Obama meets with Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

One last shot before he leaves

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Arrested At A Bar Hours After Playoff Win

Sports | Ford Springer

Joey Porter (Photo credit: Getty Images)

He's facing five separate charges

US Navy Forced To Fire Warning Shots At Iranian Ships, Again

Daily Caller News Foundation | Russ Read
Guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) operates in the South China Sea as part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) in the South China Sea on October 13, 2016. Picture taken on October 13, 2016. Courtesy Diana Quinlan/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Latest in a series of close calls with Iran's navy

Latest ISIS Vid Features Toddlers Slaughtering Prisoners

Daily Caller News Foundation | Saagar Enjeti
ISIS children (Screenshot/ISIS)

'Pulled away from their games'

Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Pose Nude This Year

Entertainment | Kaitlan Collins

Caitlyn Jenner likes Ted Cruz

The reality star is 'looking for a comeback'

'No Fireworks Because...' -- Kellyanne Clears The Air On DNI Report

Politics | Christian Datoc
Kellaynne Conway (Getty Images) Video

... on her birthday of all days

We Visited Obama's New Wall

US | Mike Raust
Obamawall by Mike Raust Video

The Daily Caller went over to Obama's D.C. rental to investigate.

Huge Majority Supports Swift Confirmation Of Originalist Supreme Court Judge

Daily Caller News Foundation | Kevin Daley
FILE PHOTO -- Visitors enter the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S. October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

These numbers are big

Man Guards Secret Bomb Shelter For Over 40 Years Completely Unaware His Unit Forgot About Him

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ryan Pickrell
Former Soviet Army officer Leonid Konovalov enters underground bomb shelter at the abandoned former Soviet R12 nuclear missile base in Zeltini, Latvia, July 22, 2016. Picture taken July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Armed forces didn't even know the air-raid shelter existed

The Coke Ads About Exercise That Triggered A Lawsuit

Daily Caller News Foundation | Thomas Phippen
Coke has made some famous ads in its history (Image: YouTube screengrab/The Coca Cola Co.) Video

Coke is 'like the tobacco industry'

Popular NY Restaurant Shuts Its Doors, Blames 'Suffocating' Gov't Regs

Daily Caller News Foundation | Chris White
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Treats the restaurant as a 'cash machine'

Germany's Islamist Scene Approaches 10,000 Followers

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jacob Bojesson
A policeman gestures near the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016.. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

'All these people have to be watched'

It Was Almost Painful To Watch Amy Schumer Present An Award At The Golden Globes Tonight

Entertainment | Kaitlan Collins

Amy Schumer called plus sized (Photo: Getty Images) Video

This was difficult to see

Air Force Will Oppose Trump If He Tries To Kick Out F-35 In Favor Of F-18

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett
Deborah Lee James, Secretary of the Air Force, signs the Department of Defense Human Goals Charter at the Pentagon in Washington

'The Air Force does not view the F/A-18 and the F-35 to be substitutable at all'

Obama Breathes Life Into Syrian Marxist Movement, With Millions In Aid

Daily Caller News Foundation | Saagar Enjeti
Fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry the coffins of their fellow fighters, who were killed when Islamic State militants attacked the town of Tel Abyad on the Turkish border at the weekend, during their funeral procession at Ras al-Ain city, in Hasakah province, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTS90VM

'The state is an instrument of oppression'

Jimmy Fallon Made A Joke About Hillary Losing The Election Less Than 10 Minutes After The Golden Globes Started

Entertainment | Kaitlan Collins

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 29: Host Jimmy Fallon speaks onstage at the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Here's what he said

Mandy Moore Stunned Everyone When She Showed Up On The Red Carpet Without A Bra On

Entertainment | Kaitlan Collins

Mandy Moore

She let everyone see it all tonight

Young Obama Voter Thinks The First Black President Made Race Relations Worse

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ginni Thomas
Barack Obama (Getty Images) Video

'His policies are harming me'

Mattis Has Backed A Two-State Solution For Israel, Praised The Obama Admin's Stance

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense James Mattis (R) meets with Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts.

'We're going to have to find a way for a two-state solution'

Fallon Mocks Trump's Inauguration Line-Up During Golden Globes

Entertainment | Katie Jerkovich

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 29: Host Jimmy Fallon speaks onstage at the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

'And even even she turned down performing'

Washington, D.C. Attorney Is Offering Huge Reward In DNC Employee Murder Mystery

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ted Goodman
Attorney Jack Burkman is offering a $105,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the Seth Rich murder case: Mike Raust/The Daily Caller

'This could have happened to any of the young people who work for me'

Hollywood Can't Get Over The Fact That Barack Obama's Presidency Is Almost Over

Entertainment | Kaitlan Collins
(Photo: YouTube screen grab) Video

He has less than two weeks left in the White House