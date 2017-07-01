BOB WOODWARD Backs Trump: Intel Community Has Treated Him Like 'Garbage'

Politics | Christian Datoc
Bob Woodward (Fox) Video

'They made a mistake here, and when people make a mistake they should apologize.'

What Barack Obama Said About Donald Trump During His Last '60 Minutes' Interview As President

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
(Photo: YouTube screen grab) Video

'I don't think there's anybody...'

NYT Flubs Story On Food Stamps And Soda - Twice

Daily Caller News Foundation | Thomas Phippen
This man is frustrated by what he reads online. (Photo:Shutterstock/dotshock)

When a correction is still incorrect

Heads Are Finally Beginning To Roll At The Clinton Foundation

Daily Caller News Foundation | Rachel Stoltzfoos
Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves to the crowd as she walks on the stage during the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

See ya

Trumps Asks CIA Director John Brennan Directly If He Was Leaker Of 'Fake News'

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan

Things are heating up

DC Radio Station Yanks Uncomfortable Anti-Planned Parenthood Ad Off The Air

Daily Caller News Foundation | Rachel Stoltzfoos
Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America Inc. testifies during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, September 29, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

'People are complaining like crazy'

Another Democrat Has Definitely Lost It Over Trump

Daily Caller News Foundation | Rachel Stoltzfoos
Nazis marching

'Have you lost your f**king mind?'

Toby Keith Was Blasted For Performing At Trump's Inauguration, But Critics Didn't Expect This Response

Entertainment | Kaitlan Collins
Toby Keith

'Obama...'

Opinion

Bring On The Mad Dog

Photo of David Krayden
David Krayden
Contributor
'...we will soon have a defence secretary who can differentiate between military fact and political fantasy.'

Obama Ends "Wet Foot, Dry Foot," Cuban Refugees Get The Hot Foot

Photo of Joe Alton
Joe Alton
Physician
Democrats’ open border proclivities seem to apply only to those who will reliably vote for them.

Tillerson Confirmation: He's A Checkered, Calculated Option

Photo of Michael McGrady
Michael McGrady
Columnist
Tillerson could do a great amount of good in the State Department.

Al The Comedian, Meryl The Artist

Photo of Paul H. Yarbrough
Paul H. Yarbrough
Freelance Writer
The words of celebrities carry no wait with those who must live with reality.

Neoconservatism: America's Suicide Vest

Photo of Moses Apostaticus
Moses Apostaticus
Freelance Writer
The establishment has made up its mind. They want a war with Russia.

Helping The Sharpton & Obama Afrocentrism 'Fade to Black'

Photo of Ilana Mercer
Ilana Mercer
Author, The Trump Revolution
How did this civilizational mugging occur?

Lessons Of Truman's Undelivered Farewell Address

Photo of Joanne Butler
Joanne Butler
Former Staffer, House Ways and Means Committee
In the end, the President inevitably returns to being 'Mr. Citizen.'

The Trump Inauguration Committee's Political Outsider

Photo of Anna Massoglia
Anna Massoglia
Policy Researcher
Businessman Lloyd Claycomb has already started making big waves within the Republican Party.

Is It Time To End The Electoral College?

Photo of David Weinberger
David Weinberger
Freelance Writer
Until recently, the Electoral College was universally admired.

Fake News: When Leftist Foundations Fund Activism Posing As Journalism

Photo of Seton Motley
Seton Motley
President, Less Government
The mainstream media is gets massive piles of cash for pushing narratives.

Joe Manchin Says Dems Questioning Trump Are Giving Putin What He Wants

Daily Caller News Foundation | Michael Bastasch
FILE -- Former West Virginia Gov. Joe Manchin talks to reporters during a news conference in Tallmansville, West Virginia in this Jan. 4, 2006 file photo. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File)

'I just think it's wrong'

Trump May Pick A Prominent Global Warming Skeptic As His Science Czar

Daily Caller News Foundation | Michael Bastasch
Physicist Will Happer

He says we're in a 'CO2 famine'

Report: Horrifying Details Have Been Released About Kim Kardashian's Robbery

Entertainment | Katie Jerkovich

The Smoke Room

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian depart their hotel in South Beach, Fla. (Photo: Splash News)

'I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath'

British PM Will Pursue 'Hard Brexit' To Regain Border Control

Daily Caller News Foundation | Saagar Enjeti
Syrian refugees wait outside the embattled city of Aleppo (Getty Images)

'We will be able to have control of our borders'

Activists Freak Out Over ND Bill Protecting Drivers Who Drive Over Dakota Protesters

Daily Caller News Foundation | Chris White
A North Dakota law enforcement officers stands next to two armored vehicles just beyond the police barricade on Highway 1806 near a Dakota Access Pipeline construction site. REUTERS/Josh Morgan

'allows for people to literally be killed for exercising their right to protest'

This Is How Protesters Disrupted President George W. Bush's Inaugurations [VIDEO]

US | Kerry Picket
2005 inauguration protests (you tube/ bumba claat screen shot)

Here we go again

After Alec Baldwin Performs 'Hit Job' On Him, Donald Trump Fires Back At 'Saturday Night Live'

Entertainment | Kaitlan Collins
(Photo: YouTube screen grab) Video

'Really bad...'

Union-Backed School Board Looks To Oust 'Highly Effective' Superintendent Who Criticized Unions

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ted Goodman
Williamsville, N.Y.: sevenMaps7/shutterstock

Despite high evaluations, superintendant fights for his job

National Security Expert: 'Americans Are In The Dark' About The Threats Facing The US

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ginni Thomas
U.S. President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTX2YENK Video

'Disastrous'

This Legal Hole Could Be Bad News For Clinton Email Case Review

Daily Caller News Foundation | Kathryn Watson
U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch speaks about the killing of police officers in Dallas, Texas, during a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, U.S., July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

'Once they're gone, the IG has no jurisdiction over them'

Trump Again Calls NATO 'Obsolete,' Slams Merkel's Immigration Policy As A 'Catastrophic Mistake'

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jacob Bojesson
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York. Trump held his first news conference in nearly six months Wednesday, amid explosive allegations over his ties to Russia, a little more than a week before his inauguration. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images.

'I took such heat'

GOP Shouldn't Expect Help From Schumer On Obamacare Replacement

Daily Caller News Foundation | Juliegrace Brufke
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks with reporters after the weekly Senate Democratic caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Washington, U.S. January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

'They don't get to blame us for not cobbling something back together'

Abigail Ratchford Goes Topless In Jaw-Dropping Photo

Sports | David Hookstead
Abigail Ratchford (Credit: Getty Images/Jonathan Leibson)

Wow...

Mass Labor Groups Organize For Upcoming Legislation

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ted Goodman
Cable Bridge (Mass.): Ramunas Bruzas/shutterstock

The group is meeting to discuss upcoming workers safety legislation

Davos Attendees Ready For Annual Event Of Crawling On Hands And Knees Pretending To Be Fleeing Refugees

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett
Swiss special police officers observe the surrounding area from atop the roof of Davos Congress Hotel in Davos

Bizarre.

After This House Dem Said Trump Wasn't A 'Legitimate' President, He Fired Back With An Epic Response

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
(Photo: YouTube screen grab) Video

'Complaining about the election...'

Report: Trump Considering Evicting Press Corps From White House

Daily Caller News Foundation | Juliegrace Brufke
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York. Trump held his first news conference in nearly six months Wednesday, amid explosive allegations over his ties to Russia, a little more than a week before his inauguration. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images.

'They are the opposition party'

Inauguration Protesters Plan To Destroy Property And Disrupt Balls

US | Alex Pfeiffer
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: U.S. President Barack Obama drives down Pennsylvania avenue in his vehicle during the Inauguration Parade on January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. The President was sworn in for second term. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Anti-capitalist march as well

Arianny Celeste Celebrates The Weekend With Skimpy Lingerie Picture

Sports | David Hookstead
UFC Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste holds the Ring Girl of the Year award at the Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards 2011 at The Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort November 30, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Absolutely stunning...

Lindsey Pelas Posts Sizzling See-Through Top On Instagram

Sports | David Hookstead
Lindsey Pelas (Credit: Splash News)

Does it cross the line?

EU Prepares For New Migrant Crisis Reaching 'Record Levels'

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jacob Bojesson
A rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva approaches an overcrowded wooden vessel with migrants from Eritrea, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Thousands have drowned

Rep. John Lewis And DNC Cash In On Donald Trump Exchange

Politics | Chuck Ross
U.S. Representative Lewis speaks before he helps unveiling the Harvey Milk Forever Stamp at its dedication ceremony at the White House in Washington (Reuters/Larry Downing)

Black congressman called Trump 'illegitimate'

'Systemic Deficiencies': Blistering DOJ Report Shows Chicago PD Failed In Basic Accountability

Daily Caller News Foundation | Amber Randall
Police investigate the scene of a quadruple homicide on Chicago's Southside on December 17, 2016 (Getty Images)

'Several recruits were not paying attention'

China's Alibaba Probably Can't Create 1 Million US Jobs

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ryan Pickrell
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with and Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma after their meeting at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Current situation is not conducive

Canadian Think Tank: Jane Fonda's 'An Environmental Hypocrite' For Protesting Oil Sands

Video | David Krayden
Actress Jane Fonda arrives at the 2014 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, California January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser Video

Fonda has 'a carbon footprint the size of a small town.'

PHOTOS: Mariah Carey Foregoes Top, Shows An Insane Amount Cleavage In London

Entertainment | Katie Jerkovich

The Smoke Room

Mariah Carey attends the 2016 VH1's Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night at Kings Theatre on December 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

She nearly showed everything

ISIS Leader Baghdadi May Finally Be Cornered In Iraq

Daily Caller News Foundation | Russ Read
Still image taken from video of a man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi making what would be his first public appearance at a mosque in Mosul

The terrorist leader is reported to sleep in a suicide vest to avoid capture

Outgoing Army Sec Says Being Gay Motivated Him To Make Army More Inclusive

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett
Eric Fanning, the incoming 22nd Secretary of the Army, reviews the Fife and Drum Corps during his full honor arrival ceremony at Fort Myers in Arlington, Virginia2

Will progressive policies continue? It's hard to tell.

Democrats Still Trying To Figure Out How To Handle Trump

Daily Caller News Foundation | Phillip Stucky
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton finish their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate. (Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

'It's a dangerous game'

Bernie Sanders Refuses To Answer On Trump's Legitimacy

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ted Goodman
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

'What Corey Booker and John Lewis are right about is to talk about the racist past of Donald Trump'

CIA Director Slams Trump For Comparing Leaks To Nazi Germany

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett
CIA Director Brennan participates in session at Intelligence and National Security Summit in Washington

'What I do find outrageous is equating intelligence community with Nazi Germany'

Ringling Bros Circus Closing -- And PETA Takes Credit

US | David Krayden
An elephant stands in the arena entrance as people perform at Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus' "Circus Extreme" show at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

PETA: 'the saddest show on earth for wild animals will end'

No One Can Agree On Comey's Place In The Trump Administration

Daily Caller News Foundation | Kevin Daley
FBI Director Comey testifies at Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in Washington

Mixed messages for the embattled director

Millennials Financially Worse Off Than Their Parents Were As Young People

US | Caroline May
Millennials Play The Popular Pokemon Go Game. Photo:Shutterstock

Millennials earn 20 percent less than the baby boomers did as young adults

Latest 'Why She Lost' Clinton Conspiracy Theory Is About People Seeing Tabloids In Grocery Lines

Daily Caller News Foundation | Phillip Stucky
Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at North Carolina State University on November 8, 2016 in Raleigh North Carolina. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

'Those headlines can shape their view'

Belgian Police Carry Out Multiple Raids In Europe's 'Jihadi Capital'

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jacob Bojesson
Belgian police officers stand guard at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels district of Molenbeek, Belgium, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Area connected to nearly every major attack

DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump Brings White Supremacy To The White House

Politics | Scott Greer
Keith Ellison (Getty Images)

Congressman who once proposed a black-only nation thinks Trump is a racist

'It Was A Mistake': Operation To Retake Mosul Drags On Amid ISIS Chaos

Daily Caller News Foundation | Saagar Enjeti
The ISIS flag is held up by demonstrators. (Getty Images)

'these are soldiers that can't easily be replaced'

Steve Harvey Just Met With The Donald -- Here's How He'll Be Helping Trump's White House

Politics | Christian Datoc
Steve Harvey (CBS) Video

'He seemed really sincere about it...'

Commemorate 'Draining Day' With These Inauguration Shirts

Daily Dealer | Jack Kocsis
These are two great shirts (Placeit)

January 20 will go down in history

Hawaii Lawmaker Says Homeless Defecating On War Memorials Has To Stop

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett
Veteran Memorial

'The homeless are nesting there and defecating there because it provides a degree of concealment'

Here Are 7 Reasons 2017 Could Be The Worst Year Ever For Environmentalists

Daily Caller News Foundation | Andrew Follett
Barack Obama wipes a tear from his eye (REUTERS/Jason Reed)

They put million into the Democrats and got nothing out of it

EPA Says Sovereign Immunity Protects Agency From Paying Big For Gold King Mine Spill

Daily Caller News Foundation | Chris White
Yellow mine waste water is seen at the entrance to the Gold King Mine in San Juan County, Colorado, in this picture released by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) taken August 5, 2015. REUTERS/EPA/Handout

'Gold King Mine incident unfortunately do not meet the conditions necessary to pay claims'

Neil Cavuto Lays A 3-Minute Whoopin' On CNN: 'How Does It Feel?'

Politics | Christian Datoc
Neil Cavuto (Fox News) Video

'The shoe is on the other foot, or am I confusing it with the one now kicking you in the a**?'

Democrats: Donald Trump Not A 'Legitimate' President

Politics | Peter Hasson
Hillary Clinton looks at national press secretary Brian Fallon's smart phone while on her plane with aid Huma Abedin and traveling press secretary Nick Merrill (Getty Images)

Remember when Hillary said doing that was 'horrifying'?

Getting Mexico To Pay For The Wall Might Be Trump's Hardest Promise To Keep

Politics | Alex Pfeiffer
U.S. workers build a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 9, 2016. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Mexican leaders are adamant about not doing it

VA To Pay Out Billions To Marines Who Drank Toxic Water At Camp Lejeune

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett
Marines From The 3rd Battalion, 10th Regiment Deploy From Camp Lejeune

'This has been a hard, long slog'

The Outfit Ivanka Trump Just Wore Out In Public Could Make Even A Fashion Critic's Jaw Drop

Entertainment | Kaitlan Collins

The Smoke Room

The daughters of Donald Trump, Tiffany (L) and Ivanka (C) make their way across the floor during the roll call of states on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. About 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland this week for the Republican National Convention, at which Donald Trump is expected to be formally nominated to run for the US presidency in November. / AFP / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

She was the center of attention

Student Begs For Money After Parents Cut Her Off For Dating Black Man

Daily Caller News Foundation | Amber Randall
Sad Woman

'It became obvious...'

The Future Of Medicine? This Surgery Center Provides Patients A Menu Of Options With Set Prices

Daily Caller News Foundation | Robert Donachie
Doctor and an assistant in the operating room for surgery. [Shutterstock - Evgeny Atamanenko]

'You can trace all of the problems [in the health care market] back to government intervention'