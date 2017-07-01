'Reckless And Grossly Irresponsible'
How Chuck Schumer Caused Bank Collapse Dems Now Blame On Trump's Treasury Nominee
Trump Meets With Leading Supreme Court Contender
Race Offender Cost HUD $1M, Then Lied On Resume To Get Job With Minority Status Contractor
BOB WOODWARD Backs Trump: Intel Community Has Treated Him Like 'Garbage'
'They made a mistake here, and when people make a mistake they should apologize.'
What Barack Obama Said About Donald Trump During His Last '60 Minutes' Interview As President
'I don't think there's anybody...'
NYT Flubs Story On Food Stamps And Soda - Twice
When a correction is still incorrect
Heads Are Finally Beginning To Roll At The Clinton Foundation
See ya
Trumps Asks CIA Director John Brennan Directly If He Was Leaker Of 'Fake News'
Things are heating up
DC Radio Station Yanks Uncomfortable Anti-Planned Parenthood Ad Off The Air
'People are complaining like crazy'
Another Democrat Has Definitely Lost It Over Trump
'Have you lost your f**king mind?'
Toby Keith Was Blasted For Performing At Trump's Inauguration, But Critics Didn't Expect This Response
'Obama...'
Joe Manchin Says Dems Questioning Trump Are Giving Putin What He Wants
'I just think it's wrong'
Trump May Pick A Prominent Global Warming Skeptic As His Science Czar
He says we're in a 'CO2 famine'
Report: Horrifying Details Have Been Released About Kim Kardashian's Robbery
'I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath'
British PM Will Pursue 'Hard Brexit' To Regain Border Control
'We will be able to have control of our borders'
Activists Freak Out Over ND Bill Protecting Drivers Who Drive Over Dakota Protesters
'allows for people to literally be killed for exercising their right to protest'
This Is How Protesters Disrupted President George W. Bush's Inaugurations [VIDEO]
Here we go again
After Alec Baldwin Performs 'Hit Job' On Him, Donald Trump Fires Back At 'Saturday Night Live'
'Really bad...'
Union-Backed School Board Looks To Oust 'Highly Effective' Superintendent Who Criticized Unions
Despite high evaluations, superintendant fights for his job
National Security Expert: 'Americans Are In The Dark' About The Threats Facing The US
'Disastrous'
This Legal Hole Could Be Bad News For Clinton Email Case Review
'Once they're gone, the IG has no jurisdiction over them'
Trump Again Calls NATO 'Obsolete,' Slams Merkel's Immigration Policy As A 'Catastrophic Mistake'
'I took such heat'
GOP Shouldn't Expect Help From Schumer On Obamacare Replacement
'They don't get to blame us for not cobbling something back together'
Abigail Ratchford Goes Topless In Jaw-Dropping Photo
Wow...
Mass Labor Groups Organize For Upcoming Legislation
The group is meeting to discuss upcoming workers safety legislation
Davos Attendees Ready For Annual Event Of Crawling On Hands And Knees Pretending To Be Fleeing Refugees
Bizarre.
After This House Dem Said Trump Wasn't A 'Legitimate' President, He Fired Back With An Epic Response
'Complaining about the election...'
Report: Trump Considering Evicting Press Corps From White House
'They are the opposition party'
Inauguration Protesters Plan To Destroy Property And Disrupt Balls
Anti-capitalist march as well
Arianny Celeste Celebrates The Weekend With Skimpy Lingerie Picture
Absolutely stunning...
Lindsey Pelas Posts Sizzling See-Through Top On Instagram
Does it cross the line?
EU Prepares For New Migrant Crisis Reaching 'Record Levels'
Thousands have drowned
Rep. John Lewis And DNC Cash In On Donald Trump Exchange
Black congressman called Trump 'illegitimate'
'Systemic Deficiencies': Blistering DOJ Report Shows Chicago PD Failed In Basic Accountability
'Several recruits were not paying attention'
China's Alibaba Probably Can't Create 1 Million US Jobs
Current situation is not conducive
Canadian Think Tank: Jane Fonda's 'An Environmental Hypocrite' For Protesting Oil Sands
Fonda has 'a carbon footprint the size of a small town.'
PHOTOS: Mariah Carey Foregoes Top, Shows An Insane Amount Cleavage In London
She nearly showed everything
ISIS Leader Baghdadi May Finally Be Cornered In Iraq
The terrorist leader is reported to sleep in a suicide vest to avoid capture
Outgoing Army Sec Says Being Gay Motivated Him To Make Army More Inclusive
Will progressive policies continue? It's hard to tell.
Democrats Still Trying To Figure Out How To Handle Trump
'It's a dangerous game'
Bernie Sanders Refuses To Answer On Trump's Legitimacy
'What Corey Booker and John Lewis are right about is to talk about the racist past of Donald Trump'
CIA Director Slams Trump For Comparing Leaks To Nazi Germany
'What I do find outrageous is equating intelligence community with Nazi Germany'
Ringling Bros Circus Closing -- And PETA Takes Credit
PETA: 'the saddest show on earth for wild animals will end'
No One Can Agree On Comey's Place In The Trump Administration
Mixed messages for the embattled director
Millennials Financially Worse Off Than Their Parents Were As Young People
Millennials earn 20 percent less than the baby boomers did as young adults
Latest 'Why She Lost' Clinton Conspiracy Theory Is About People Seeing Tabloids In Grocery Lines
'Those headlines can shape their view'
Belgian Police Carry Out Multiple Raids In Europe's 'Jihadi Capital'
Area connected to nearly every major attack
DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump Brings White Supremacy To The White House
Congressman who once proposed a black-only nation thinks Trump is a racist
'It Was A Mistake': Operation To Retake Mosul Drags On Amid ISIS Chaos
'these are soldiers that can't easily be replaced'
Steve Harvey Just Met With The Donald -- Here's How He'll Be Helping Trump's White House
'He seemed really sincere about it...'
Commemorate 'Draining Day' With These Inauguration Shirts
January 20 will go down in history
Hawaii Lawmaker Says Homeless Defecating On War Memorials Has To Stop
'The homeless are nesting there and defecating there because it provides a degree of concealment'
Here Are 7 Reasons 2017 Could Be The Worst Year Ever For Environmentalists
They put million into the Democrats and got nothing out of it
EPA Says Sovereign Immunity Protects Agency From Paying Big For Gold King Mine Spill
'Gold King Mine incident unfortunately do not meet the conditions necessary to pay claims'
Neil Cavuto Lays A 3-Minute Whoopin' On CNN: 'How Does It Feel?'
'The shoe is on the other foot, or am I confusing it with the one now kicking you in the a**?'
Democrats: Donald Trump Not A 'Legitimate' President
Remember when Hillary said doing that was 'horrifying'?
Getting Mexico To Pay For The Wall Might Be Trump's Hardest Promise To Keep
Mexican leaders are adamant about not doing it
VA To Pay Out Billions To Marines Who Drank Toxic Water At Camp Lejeune
'This has been a hard, long slog'
The Outfit Ivanka Trump Just Wore Out In Public Could Make Even A Fashion Critic's Jaw Drop
She was the center of attention
Student Begs For Money After Parents Cut Her Off For Dating Black Man
'It became obvious...'
The Future Of Medicine? This Surgery Center Provides Patients A Menu Of Options With Set Prices
'You can trace all of the problems [in the health care market] back to government intervention'