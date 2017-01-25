Congress Announces Legislative Action Guaranteed To Put A Smile On Every Gun Owners' Face

Guns and Gear | Christian Datoc
Smith and Wesson handguns are displayed during the 2015 NRA Annual Meeting (Getty Images)

Sorry, Obama

The Secret Service Agent Who Said She Wouldn't Take A Bullet For Trump Is Now Under Investigation

Daily Caller News Foundation | Rachel Stoltzfoos
Secret Service agents walk alongside of U.S. President Donald Trump's motocade as he participates in the inaugural parade after his swearing in at the Capitol in Washington

'I would take jail time over a bullet'

Zuckerberg Suddenly Reconsiders Forcing Hawaiians Off Their Land

Daily Caller News Foundation | Eric Lieberman
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (L) arrives to receive the Axel Springer Award with his wife Priscilla Chan in Berlin on February 25, 2016. [JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images]

'We want to be good members of the community'

Albright: I'm 'Ready To Register As Muslim' To Fight Trump

Politics | Scott Greer
Madeleine Albright, Screen Grab CNN, 6-3-2016

'I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim'

Hillary Sounds All Kinds Of Crazy In The 'Bad Lip Reading' Of Trump's Inauguration [VIDEO]

Entertainment | Christian Datoc
Hillary Clinton (YouTube) Video

MUST WATCH

'View' Hosts Stunned That Donald Trump Is Following Through With His Campaign Promises

Entertainment | Smoke Room Staff
Joy Behar Video

They don't know what to think...

Democrats Unify Around Shutting Down White People

Opinion | Scott Greer
Keith Ellison (Getty Images)

Democrats are amping up the anti-white rhetoric in the wake of their electoral defeat

REMINDER: Glenn Beck Promised To Apologize To Trump If He Built The Wall

Politics | Peter Hasson
Glenn Beck and Donald Trump (Getty Images)

'I'll apologize to him on that day'

Opinion

Make Jerusalem Safe Again

Photo of Ilana Mercer
Ilana Mercer
Author, The Trump Revolution
What does "unoccupied" or "liberated" Palestinian land look like? Like Gaza.

Let The EPA Play By The Rules

Photo of David Krayden
David Krayden
Contributor
What's good for the gander is never good for the liberal.

Following Trump's Lead, Congress Should Act To Defund PPA

Photo of Alan Keyes
Alan Keyes
Former Assistant Secretary of State
Congress must move move to stand against the murder of human posterity.

It's Time To Bring Email Privacy Into The 21st Century

Photo of Brian Garst
Brian Garst
Director of Government Affairs, The Center for Freedom and Prosperity
Obama administration's attempted invasions should be reversed.

Changing How We Pay Doctors Is Key To Fixing Our Healthcare System

Photo of Jason Fodeman
Jason Fodeman
Internal Medicine Resident
Physician reimbursement has unintended consequences for patients.

Obama's Final Parting Shot At Israel Funds Palestinian Terrorists

Photo of Joe Alton
Joe Alton
Contributor
If we don't cut off funding, we could be responsible for terrorism against our ally in the Middle East.

Obama's Education Department Admits: Effort To Save “Failing” Public Schools Was Disaster

Photo of Stewart Lawrence
Stewart Lawrence
Contributor
Big Government coddling of public schools in the guise of "tough love" clearly doesn't work.

'We Must Think Big And Dream Even Bigger'

Photo of Larry Kudlow
Larry Kudlow
Senior Contributor, CNBC
The media's talk about the so-called dark nature of the Trump's inauguration speech obscured these crucial lines.

Trump's Infrastructure Plan Should Make Investments Last

Photo of Steve Pociask
Steve Pociask
President, American Consumer Institute
Disaster policy reform is a bipartisan issue that President Trump and lawmakers should quickly pursue.

Madonna And Feral Cats

Photo of Paul H. Yarbrough
Paul H. Yarbrough
Freelance Writer
Perhaps we have become a society with no boundaries, no class, no character, no spirituality.

Mexican President: Mexico Doesn't Believe In Walls

World | Alex Pfeiffer
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto walk out after finishing a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Says Mexico won't pay for the wall

COULTER: Can I Be The Poster Child Against Obamacare

Opinion | Ann Coulter
Obamacare costs (Photo: Shutterstock/ zimmytws)

It turns out, people running a business have an uncanny ability to figure out what's popular with their customers.

Trump Gets Asked When He Will BUILD THE WALL -- Here's How He Answered

Politics | Christian Datoc
Donald Trump (Getty Images) Video

'What I'm doing is good for the United States. It's also going to be good for Mexico.'

CAIR: Refusing Refugee Admissions Is Equivalent To Slavery

US | Alex Pfeiffer
WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: National Executive Director of Council on American_Islamic Relations(CAIR) Nihad Awad holds a translated copy of the Quran as he speaks during a news conference at the headquarters of CAIR on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The CAIR held a news conference to discuss the latest developments on a Florida church's plan to burn copies of the Quran on the ninth anniversary of September 11 terrorist attacks. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

'It's not a matter of legality, it is a matter of morality'

Media Matters Is Building A Creepy Database On White House Journos

Daily Caller News Foundation | Rachel Stoltzfoos
White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

'A comprehensive database'

BREAKING NEWS About Mary Tyler Moore...

Entertainment | Smoke Room Staff

The Smoke Room

Mary Tyler Moore

She was 'in grave condition'

Trump Signs Executive Orders To Construct Border Wall And Increase Deportations

US | Alex Pfeiffer
U.S. workers build a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 9, 2016. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

'Beginning today, the US gets back control of its borders'

Guardian Takes A Swipe At Trump By Citing Obviously Fake Quote From 1984

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett
Copies of the Guardian newspaper are displayed at a news agent in London

Has anyone at the Guardian actually read the book?

California Lawmakers Vow To Fight Trump On ALL Immigration Plans

US | Tori Richards
Protesters attend a vigil in response to President Donald Trump's executive orders relating to immigration in Los Angeles

'This is unhealthy for this nation and unlike anything we've ever seen'

HUD Says Racist Movie Reference Worse Than Being Bankrupt, In A Wheelchair

Daily Caller News Foundation | Luke Rosiak
Wheelchair and mold / CC BY-ND 2.0 by Flickr user photommo https://www.flickr.com/photos/photommo/15773673651/in/photolist-dpdAMs-q2ScCx-Jxz1GJ-pdnUNF-9nw2iJ-69FBnf-84GJpc-94tp1u-J2ZffF-ejAGGW-esSCMr-9qJDdE-JtAi29-eNiGyZ-5eBV5U-hjJByv-hg6UyW-83zxrV-6mV9uh-fyQLtc-4syiDN-fz64Db-EMrhg-9N2NP8-8rbPtU-v6wEU2-v3VsdY-pUWjJg-bD7x5T-6rife4-H6y1m-Gq4bYD-z8sgB4-rnHwY7

Paid a black employee $1M, but fought a wheelchair-bound white woman

Sanctuary City Mayors Respond In Defiance To Trump's Executive Order

Politics | Alex Pfeiffer
Donald Trump (Getty Images)

'Local governments seeking to protect their immigrant communities from federal overreach have every right to do so'

Academics: We Need 'Mental Vaccine' Against 'Fake Global Warming News'

Daily Caller News Foundation | Andrew Follett
Brain model in hands by brainwashing with sponge (Shutterstock/ rozbeh)

Downright Orwellian...

This 'Avengers' Director Made The Most Vile Attack On Ivanka Trump

Entertainment | Katie Jerkovich

The Smoke Room

Ivanka Trump

Disgusting

Mexicans Want Their President To Cancel His U.S. Trip Because Of Trump's Wall

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
US President Donald Trump signs an executive order to start the Mexico border wall project at the Department of Homeland Security facility in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2017. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

They consider it 'a slap in the face'

Anti-Guantanamo Lawyers Slam Rumored Draft Order To Keep Prison Open, Review Interrogation Techniques

Daily Caller News Foundation | Jonah Bennett
Guantanamo Bay Facility Continues To Serve As Detention Center For War Detainees

'We have fought to close Guantanamo Bay and to end torture'

New Open Borders Rallying Cry: #NoBanNoWall

Politics | Justin Caruso
Mexican immigrants walk in line through the Arizona desert near Sasabe, Sonora state, in an attempt to illegally cross the Mexican-US border, 06 April 2006. While thousands of mexicans try to cross the border daily from Sasabe city, the US Senate reached a breakthrough agreement on a legislation that would grant legal residency status to millions of undocumented workers in the United States. AFP PHOTO/ Omar TORRES

Anti-Trumpers not happy with executive actions

Enviro Admits She Would Oppose TX Pipeline Even If Deemed Perfectly Safe

Daily Caller News Foundation | Chris White
Environmentalists hold a banner which reads, 'Standing and Determined for the Climate" (Rear) at a protest demonstration near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, as the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) continues near the French capital in Le Bourget, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon -

'It doesn't even matter whether the pipeline is dangerous or not dangerous'

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Diane Black Confident GOP Will Reach Consensus On Obamacare Replacement

Daily Caller News Foundation | Juliegrace Brufke
(L-R) Rep.Diane Black R-TN speaks as House Speaker Paul Ryan R-WI and House Majority Whip Steve Salise R-LA attend a press conference on repealing Obama Care and its replacement at the US Capitol on January 10, 2017 in Washington,DC. (TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images)

'We'll come out with a unified message'

Liz Cheney Defends Trump Over Possible Reinstatement Of CIA Black Sites

National Security | Kerry Picket
Aerial view of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba Naval facility. Source: Everett Historical/Shutterstock

'I think the president is doing the right thing'

Trump's Florida Resort Doubles Membership Fees

Daily Caller News Foundation | Robert Donachie
An exterior view of the mansion Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. in 1995. REUTERS/Marc Serota

'the highest privileges and an elite lifestyle'

No One Should Be Surprised National Park Service's Twitter Was 'Compromised'

Daily Caller News Foundation | Ethan Barton
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York

It's not surprising another federal agency was breached.

Ernst Suggests Using Buddy System To Combat Military Sexual Assaults

Daily Caller News Foundation | Russ Read
Basic trainees march in the pass in review Apr. 24 during their graduation ceremony at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Desiree N. Palacios)

Air Force is the only service that does not use a buddy system

Chelsea Handler Mocks Trump After Attacking The First Lady

Entertainment | Katie Jerkovich

The Smoke Room

Chelsea Handler racism jokes

This was way too far

Hollywood Mourns The Loss Of Mary Tyler Moore

Entertainment | Katie Jerkovich
Mary Tyler Moore arrives for the TV Land Awards in Santa Monica, California, March 19, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

She changed everything

14 Photos From The Life Of Mary Tyler Moore [SLIDESHOW]

Entertainment | Ford Springer

The Smoke Room

Mary Tyler Moore tosses her tam skyward replicating the action shown during the opening credits of the 1970's sitcom, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," in downtown Minneapolis, May 8, 2002. (Photo credit: REUTERS/ Eric Miller) Slideshow

May she rest in peace

You Don't Need 'Fashion Experts' To Tell You To Wear Crocs

Business | Jack Kocsis
Mario Batali ordered 200 pairs of his favorite Crocs (By Getty's Nelson Barnard)

But this crazy 4-day deal might help

Woman Gets 6 Years In Prison For Enslaving Illegal Immigrants

US | Caroline May
Chambermaids clean up rooms at a hotel of the JC Rooms brand in Madrid, Spain

'She caused both women to believe they would go to hell if they did not obey her'

Following Trump's Lead, Congress Should Act To Defund PPA

Opinion | Alan Keyes
A sign is pictured at the entrance to a Planned Parenthood building in New York August 31, 2015. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Congress must move move to stand against the murder of human posterity.

Democratic Congresswoman Says She Met With Assad In Syrian Trip

Politics | Alex Pfeiffer
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks after being awarded a Frontier Award during a ceremony at Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge

'The message I heard from the Syrian people there'

Check Out This Political Demonstration That Didn't Hold Up Traffic

US | Mike Raust
Southwest Airlines and NetJets pilots protest (Photo: Screenshot/Daily Caller Video) Video

'Make U.S. Aviation Great Again'

Donald Trump Fulfills Campaign Promise To Crack Down On Illegal Immigration

Politics | Kaitlan Collins
President Donald Trump displays one of five executive orders he signed related to the oil pipeline industry in the Oval Office of the White House January 24, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

'Mexico will pay...'

Tucker Browbeats Lib Journo: 'The Last President Lied A Lot' -- 'Your Outrage Seems Selective'

Politics | Christian Datoc
Tucker Carlson, Jay Rosen (Fox News) Video

'Can you be objective enough to acknowledge that?'

Trump Creates Office To Study The Effects Of Illegal Alien Crime

US | Alex Pfeiffer
Donald Trump (Getty Images)

Executive order will also seek to find out immigration status of criminal aliens in all prisons

Republicans Deciding If Infrastructure Bills Should Exclude Sanctuary City Projects

Politics | Kerry Picket
HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Lucia Quiej joins with demonstrators, including students from local high schools as well as a college, to rally in front of Homestead City Hall against President-elect Donald Trump and are asking that the city be used as a sanctuary city and their respective schools be sanctuary campuses on November 16, 2016 in Homestead, Florida. Mr. Trump has said he will crack down on so-called sanctuary cities or cities that don't help federal authorities seize undocumented immigrants. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

'Those are decisions we'll have to make'

These Are 10 Of Mary Tyler Moore's Most Memorable Moments On TV And Film

Entertainment | Katie Jerkovich

The Smoke Room

Mary Tyler Moore

She will be missed

Teacher Blames Muslim Upbringing For Traumatizing Teens With Selfies, Oral Sex

Education | Eric Owens
Linda Hardan by Passaic County Prosecutors Office

Did the judge buy it? To a degree, YES!

YOU'RE FIRED! Heads Roll At Veterans Affairs On Day One

Daily Caller News Foundation | Luke Rosiak
Mug shots of fired VA workers DeWayne Hamlin and Elizabeth Rivera / Police photos

Hospital director canned on inauguration day, one of multiple belated VA firings this week

'Lesbianism' Listed As Medical Condition On North Carolina Health Care Form

Daily Caller News Foundation | Robert Donachie
Gay Pride Rally

'This is not an appropriate clinical diagnoses'

THE NEW POLITICAL CORRECTNESS: Principal And Teacher Suspended Over Trump Parody Skit [VIDEO]

Education | Eric Owens
YouTube screenshot/NFS Video

'This behavior by an educator towards a President is not to be tolerated'

Veteran Federal Workers Fire Back At 'Overblown' Media Reports Of A Trump Gag Order

Daily Caller News Foundation | Michael Bastasch
US Media Concept: Pile of Newspapers Fake News On Scratched Old Wood, 3d illustration (Credit: cbies/Shutterstock)

'This is standard practice'

This Picture Of Melania's Expression Is Going Viral, But Not For The Reason Most People Think

Entertainment | Kaitlan Collins
(L-R) Karen Pence, Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump, U.S. President Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Ivanka Trump arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Critics think it's something sinister

Jon Voight Calls Out Miley Cyrus And Shia LaBeouf For 'Teaching Treason' Against Trump

Entertainment | Katie Jerkovich

The Smoke Room

Actor Jon Voight attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Legend of Tarzan" at Dolby Theatre on June 27, 2016 in Hollywood, California

'They have a lot of influence'

NASA Says 13-Year-Old Mars Rover Is 'Acting Like A Teenager'

Daily Caller News Foundation | Andrew Follett
An artist's drawing of NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Spirit is shown in this undated handout. NASA announced May 24, 2011 that it will cease its daily attempts to contact Spirit, a robotic rover on Mars that went incommunicado last year. (REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/Handout)

Rover has been disobeying NASA commands ...

University Wants To Be 'Sanctuary Campus' For Illegals

Education | David Krayden
Undocumented Texas A&M students and their supporters protest silently as white nationalist leader Richard Spencer of the National Policy Institute speaks on campus at an event not sanctioned by the school, at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Spencer Selvidge

'We want everybody on campus to feel safe, whether they are documented or not...'

Inauguration Day May Have Come And Gone, But You Can Make It Last Forever

Daily Dealer | Jack Kocsis
This girl will never forget (Placeit)

These limited edition shirts are running out

MSNBC Begrudgingly Admits -- DOW JONES MILESTONE 'Definitely Linked Back' To Trump

Politics | Christian Datoc
Courtney Reagan (MSNBC) Video

'Whether or not you agree with him politically, it is something that the market sees as growth...'

In DHS Speech, Trump Honors Families Of Those Killed By Illegal Immigrants

Politics | Christian Datoc

'Nothing can ever make their pain go away, but I want you to know your children will not have lost their lives for no reason.'

Democrats And Republicans Unite To Rescind Last-Minute Obama Election Gambit

Daily Caller News Foundation | Richard Pollock
President Barack Obama announces Jeh Johnson to be his nominee for secretary of Homeland Security, in Washington

'We were literally blindsided by this'

David Brock Wants To Launch His Own Breitbart And Twitter

Politics | Alex Pfeiffer
David Brock YouTube screenshot/Bloomberg

'We will delegitimize Donald Trump's presidency'

The Source Of Salacious Claims In Trump Dossier Has Been Identified

Politics | Chuck Ross
Sergei Millian (left); Donald Trump (center); Jorge Perez (right) (via Facebook)

Trump's lawyer on source: 'This guy is out of his mind'