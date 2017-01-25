'If These Allegations Are True...'
EXCLUSIVE: IG Investigating Obama Admin Cyber Attacks On Georgia Election System
Spicer, MSNBC Reporter Lock Horns At Press Briefing -- 'We're Ending This RIGHT NOW'
Portland Police Absolutely FLATTENED These Protesters Who Stopped Traffic
Congress Announces Legislative Action Guaranteed To Put A Smile On Every Gun Owners' Face
Sorry, Obama
The Secret Service Agent Who Said She Wouldn't Take A Bullet For Trump Is Now Under Investigation
'I would take jail time over a bullet'
Zuckerberg Suddenly Reconsiders Forcing Hawaiians Off Their Land
'We want to be good members of the community'
Albright: I'm 'Ready To Register As Muslim' To Fight Trump
'I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim'
Hillary Sounds All Kinds Of Crazy In The 'Bad Lip Reading' Of Trump's Inauguration [VIDEO]
MUST WATCH
'View' Hosts Stunned That Donald Trump Is Following Through With His Campaign Promises
They don't know what to think...
Democrats Unify Around Shutting Down White People
Democrats are amping up the anti-white rhetoric in the wake of their electoral defeat
REMINDER: Glenn Beck Promised To Apologize To Trump If He Built The Wall
'I'll apologize to him on that day'
Mexican President: Mexico Doesn't Believe In Walls
Says Mexico won't pay for the wall
COULTER: Can I Be The Poster Child Against Obamacare
It turns out, people running a business have an uncanny ability to figure out what's popular with their customers.
Trump Gets Asked When He Will BUILD THE WALL -- Here's How He Answered
'What I'm doing is good for the United States. It's also going to be good for Mexico.'
CAIR: Refusing Refugee Admissions Is Equivalent To Slavery
'It's not a matter of legality, it is a matter of morality'
Media Matters Is Building A Creepy Database On White House Journos
'A comprehensive database'
BREAKING NEWS About Mary Tyler Moore...
She was 'in grave condition'
Trump Signs Executive Orders To Construct Border Wall And Increase Deportations
'Beginning today, the US gets back control of its borders'
Guardian Takes A Swipe At Trump By Citing Obviously Fake Quote From 1984
Has anyone at the Guardian actually read the book?
California Lawmakers Vow To Fight Trump On ALL Immigration Plans
'This is unhealthy for this nation and unlike anything we've ever seen'
HUD Says Racist Movie Reference Worse Than Being Bankrupt, In A Wheelchair
Paid a black employee $1M, but fought a wheelchair-bound white woman
Sanctuary City Mayors Respond In Defiance To Trump's Executive Order
'Local governments seeking to protect their immigrant communities from federal overreach have every right to do so'
Academics: We Need 'Mental Vaccine' Against 'Fake Global Warming News'
Downright Orwellian...
This 'Avengers' Director Made The Most Vile Attack On Ivanka Trump
Disgusting
Mexicans Want Their President To Cancel His U.S. Trip Because Of Trump's Wall
They consider it 'a slap in the face'
Anti-Guantanamo Lawyers Slam Rumored Draft Order To Keep Prison Open, Review Interrogation Techniques
'We have fought to close Guantanamo Bay and to end torture'
New Open Borders Rallying Cry: #NoBanNoWall
Anti-Trumpers not happy with executive actions
Enviro Admits She Would Oppose TX Pipeline Even If Deemed Perfectly Safe
'It doesn't even matter whether the pipeline is dangerous or not dangerous'
EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Diane Black Confident GOP Will Reach Consensus On Obamacare Replacement
'We'll come out with a unified message'
Liz Cheney Defends Trump Over Possible Reinstatement Of CIA Black Sites
'I think the president is doing the right thing'
Trump's Florida Resort Doubles Membership Fees
'the highest privileges and an elite lifestyle'
No One Should Be Surprised National Park Service's Twitter Was 'Compromised'
It's not surprising another federal agency was breached.
Ernst Suggests Using Buddy System To Combat Military Sexual Assaults
Air Force is the only service that does not use a buddy system
Chelsea Handler Mocks Trump After Attacking The First Lady
This was way too far
Hollywood Mourns The Loss Of Mary Tyler Moore
She changed everything
14 Photos From The Life Of Mary Tyler Moore [SLIDESHOW]
May she rest in peace
You Don't Need 'Fashion Experts' To Tell You To Wear Crocs
But this crazy 4-day deal might help
Woman Gets 6 Years In Prison For Enslaving Illegal Immigrants
'She caused both women to believe they would go to hell if they did not obey her'
Following Trump's Lead, Congress Should Act To Defund PPA
Congress must move move to stand against the murder of human posterity.
Democratic Congresswoman Says She Met With Assad In Syrian Trip
'The message I heard from the Syrian people there'
Check Out This Political Demonstration That Didn't Hold Up Traffic
'Make U.S. Aviation Great Again'
Donald Trump Fulfills Campaign Promise To Crack Down On Illegal Immigration
'Mexico will pay...'
Tucker Browbeats Lib Journo: 'The Last President Lied A Lot' -- 'Your Outrage Seems Selective'
'Can you be objective enough to acknowledge that?'
Trump Creates Office To Study The Effects Of Illegal Alien Crime
Executive order will also seek to find out immigration status of criminal aliens in all prisons
Republicans Deciding If Infrastructure Bills Should Exclude Sanctuary City Projects
'Those are decisions we'll have to make'
These Are 10 Of Mary Tyler Moore's Most Memorable Moments On TV And Film
She will be missed
Teacher Blames Muslim Upbringing For Traumatizing Teens With Selfies, Oral Sex
Did the judge buy it? To a degree, YES!
YOU'RE FIRED! Heads Roll At Veterans Affairs On Day One
Hospital director canned on inauguration day, one of multiple belated VA firings this week
'Lesbianism' Listed As Medical Condition On North Carolina Health Care Form
'This is not an appropriate clinical diagnoses'
THE NEW POLITICAL CORRECTNESS: Principal And Teacher Suspended Over Trump Parody Skit [VIDEO]
'This behavior by an educator towards a President is not to be tolerated'
Veteran Federal Workers Fire Back At 'Overblown' Media Reports Of A Trump Gag Order
'This is standard practice'
This Picture Of Melania's Expression Is Going Viral, But Not For The Reason Most People Think
Critics think it's something sinister
Jon Voight Calls Out Miley Cyrus And Shia LaBeouf For 'Teaching Treason' Against Trump
'They have a lot of influence'
NASA Says 13-Year-Old Mars Rover Is 'Acting Like A Teenager'
Rover has been disobeying NASA commands ...
University Wants To Be 'Sanctuary Campus' For Illegals
'We want everybody on campus to feel safe, whether they are documented or not...'
Inauguration Day May Have Come And Gone, But You Can Make It Last Forever
These limited edition shirts are running out
MSNBC Begrudgingly Admits -- DOW JONES MILESTONE 'Definitely Linked Back' To Trump
'Whether or not you agree with him politically, it is something that the market sees as growth...'
In DHS Speech, Trump Honors Families Of Those Killed By Illegal Immigrants
'Nothing can ever make their pain go away, but I want you to know your children will not have lost their lives for no reason.'
Democrats And Republicans Unite To Rescind Last-Minute Obama Election Gambit
'We were literally blindsided by this'
David Brock Wants To Launch His Own Breitbart And Twitter
'We will delegitimize Donald Trump's presidency'
The Source Of Salacious Claims In Trump Dossier Has Been Identified
Trump's lawyer on source: 'This guy is out of his mind'