'Nothing Going For Them'
Tech Founder: Middle America Is Too 'Violent, Stupid And Racist' For New Jobs
White Journalists Upset Tucker Carlson Got A Prime Time Slot
Feds Oblivious To Manipulated Data On Coal, Uranium For Decades Before Discovering Problem
'This should have been the laboratory's first priority'
Senate Dems Opposing Trump's 'School Choice' Nominee Went To Private School
Six of 10 Democrats vetting Trump nominee exercised school choice
Meryl Streep Railing Against Trump Is The Moment From The Golden Globe Awards That People Can't Stop Talking About
'It broke my heart...'
After Meryl Streep Lambasted Him At The Golden Globes, Donald Trump Responds
'Hillary lover...'
Feinstein Calls For Congressional Black Caucus To Testify At Sessions' Confirmation
'He has been hostile to every community that DOJ is supposed to protect'
It Took Just Two Words For Kellyanne To Put Down Streep
Brutal
Meryl Streep Just Proved That Nobody Cares What Celebrities Think
'THE REVOLUTION IS COMING'
The Best Looks From The Golden Globes Red Carpet
These women looked absolutely amazing
Free Speech Groups Come To Milo's Defense
Oppose boycott of his new book
Obama, DNC Fundraise Off Taxpayer Funded Presidential Farewell Address
Taxpayers could be on the hook for more than $800,000 for the trip.
Japan Buys Its First Shipment Of Natural Gas From US Fracking
The first shipment of ten this year
Major Chinese Firm Wants To Create A 'Million' US Jobs With Trump's Help
'Jack and I are going to do some great things.'
Kerry Says He's Sorry State Department Discriminated Against LGBT Employees In The 1940s
Kerry affirmed the importance of diversity and inclusion
Obama, Democrats And The Left Can't Be Trusted On Russia
They are willing to undermine faith in the democratic process for the short-term goal of weakening Trump.
LAX Creates Anti-Terror Unit To Stop 'Mass Casualty' Attacks
'They had to project their own presence'
Black Pastors: Jeff Sessions Is Not A Racist
A gathering on Capitol Hill decries Democrat lambasting of Sessions
The Battle Over Trump's SCOTUS Pick Has Already Begun
Ad buys supplemented by veteran staffers
Kushner To Be Named Senior Advisor To Trump
Kushner's in the White House
SecDef: US Will Shoot Down North Korean Missiles If Necessary
'Serious threat'
Mexicans Are Rioting Because Trump Is Coming Through On His Promises
'Donald Trump wasn't kidding around about tackling Mexico'
Slate: Obama Was Too Nice To Combat Racism
'He will not damn America'
Milo's 'Legion Of Followers' Force Liberal Website To Name Him 'Person Of The Year'
'Milo Yiannopoulos won fair and square'
Scientist Tells Tucker Carlson Why The Global Warming 'Consensus' Is Wrong
'I've been vilified by some of my colleagues'
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Shkreli Speaks Out On Twitter Suspension
'Double standard'
Documents Show Washington Navy Yard Insecure For Years After Mass Shooting In 2013
'Most guards did not know weapons readiness conditions'
Trump And Trudeau Aides Conduct Covert Trade Talks
'This is big stuff we're trying to navigate...'
4,200 Free Joints To Be Passed During Trump's Inauguration Address
That's a lot of marijuana
Judicial Watch Goes After Eric Holder
'Expose how California state legislators are wasting tax dollars to take care of another corrupt politician...'
Governments Are Banning A Product That Could Save Millions Of Lives
The WHO and a number of countries are frantically regulating and even banning e-cigarettes.
'Where's Waldo?' Fugitive Trolls Police On Social Media, Turns Himself In On Facebook Live
'Hide Seek Champion 2016-17'
Get Your 'Drain The Swamp' Shirt In Time For Trump's Inauguration
Limited time only
Family Member Eats Part Of Man's Grilled Cheese, Man FREAKS
'One of the females in the house took a bite of his sandwich'
16 People Arrested In Connection With Kim Kardashian's Robbery
They stole $11 million in jewelry
Amazon, Known For Selling Stuff, Wins Golden Globe For Best Picture
Wait, what?
Trump Responds To Fiat Chrysler Announcing $1 Billion Investment In US
Investment will modernize Warren Truck Plant, Toledo Assembly Complex
Another Popular Media Narrative Died Over The Holidays, And Hardly Anyone Noticed
'The one scenario that could still get Hillary in the White House'
Report: Obama Will Likely Take Shots At Trump In Farewell Address
One last shot before he leaves
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Arrested At A Bar Hours After Playoff Win
He's facing five separate charges
US Navy Forced To Fire Warning Shots At Iranian Ships, Again
Latest in a series of close calls with Iran's navy
Latest ISIS Vid Features Toddlers Slaughtering Prisoners
'Pulled away from their games'
Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Pose Nude This Year
The reality star is 'looking for a comeback'
'No Fireworks Because...' -- Kellyanne Clears The Air On DNI Report
... on her birthday of all days
We Visited Obama's New Wall
The Daily Caller went over to Obama's D.C. rental to investigate.
Huge Majority Supports Swift Confirmation Of Originalist Supreme Court Judge
These numbers are big
Man Guards Secret Bomb Shelter For Over 40 Years Completely Unaware His Unit Forgot About Him
Armed forces didn't even know the air-raid shelter existed
The Coke Ads About Exercise That Triggered A Lawsuit
Coke is 'like the tobacco industry'
Popular NY Restaurant Shuts Its Doors, Blames 'Suffocating' Gov't Regs
Treats the restaurant as a 'cash machine'
Germany's Islamist Scene Approaches 10,000 Followers
'All these people have to be watched'
It Was Almost Painful To Watch Amy Schumer Present An Award At The Golden Globes Tonight
This was difficult to see
Air Force Will Oppose Trump If He Tries To Kick Out F-35 In Favor Of F-18
'The Air Force does not view the F/A-18 and the F-35 to be substitutable at all'
Obama Breathes Life Into Syrian Marxist Movement, With Millions In Aid
'The state is an instrument of oppression'
Jimmy Fallon Made A Joke About Hillary Losing The Election Less Than 10 Minutes After The Golden Globes Started
Here's what he said
Mandy Moore Stunned Everyone When She Showed Up On The Red Carpet Without A Bra On
She let everyone see it all tonight
Young Obama Voter Thinks The First Black President Made Race Relations Worse
'His policies are harming me'
Mattis Has Backed A Two-State Solution For Israel, Praised The Obama Admin's Stance
'We're going to have to find a way for a two-state solution'
Fallon Mocks Trump's Inauguration Line-Up During Golden Globes
'And even even she turned down performing'
Washington, D.C. Attorney Is Offering Huge Reward In DNC Employee Murder Mystery
'This could have happened to any of the young people who work for me'
Hollywood Can't Get Over The Fact That Barack Obama's Presidency Is Almost Over
He has less than two weeks left in the White House