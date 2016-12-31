Terror In Turkey
Terrorists In Santa Costumes Massacre 35 People In Istanbul Nightclub Attack
The Definitive List Of 2016's Best 'Leader' Interviews
How Putin's Response Was A 'Masterstroke' Of Political Genius
TPM's Josh Marshall Reduced To Tweeting Porno Link Of 'Teasing, Licking' 'Angela & Strawberry'
'Josh Marshall has excellent taste in lesbian porn'
Celine Dion And 7 Other Celebrities Who Are Refusing To Perform At Donald Trump's Inauguration
Are they too good for the soon-to-be president?
Charlie Sheen Offers America The Most Insane Ticket To Take Down Trump
So crazy, it just might work!
Professor: North Carolina Is NO LONGER A DEMOCRACY Because Republicans Win Too Many Elections
State legislation keeping dudes out of women's bathrooms is also undemocratic, somehow
Trump Remembers 'Enemies' In New Year's Eve Tweet
'...those who have fought me and lost so badly...'
Rudy Giuliani Had A Loaded Answer When Asked What He Thinks About Obama's Russia Sanctions
'It's almost a mockery...'
Emily Ratajkowski's Sexiest Moments Of 2016
Happy New Year
The Worst Hoax 'Hate Crimes' Of 2016
Many of them were blamed on Donald Trump supporters
Afghan Teens Convicted of Gang Rape in Sweden Won't Be Deported, Because It's Too Dangerous
Came to Sweden as unaccompanied minor asylum seeker
'Obama Sees Himself As God' -- Russia Sanctions ... KRAUTHAMMERED
'He figures, I've got control here. No one can stop me.'
Navy Secretary: If Trump Rolls Back Female Integration, There Will Be Consequences
'So, if it gets rolled back, you're weakening the United States military'
Liberals Accuse Trump Of Treason
'All that's missing is arresting Trump & associates for treason'
Afghan Refugee So Incensed By Bible Reading, He Knifes Old Woman
Blamed it on 'personal problems'
China's New Global Media Push Looks Awfully Similar To That Of Another Big US Rival
'A voice in major global affairs and international issues'
Dems Plan To Use MILLIONS In Taxpayer Money To Keep Illegal Immigrants From Being Deported
Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco to set up 'immigrant defense funds'
Merkel On Refugee Terror Attacks: It's 'Bitter And Sickening'
'You are hate-filled murderers'
Kellyanne's Husband Under Consideration For Top Legal Role
D.C. has a new power couple
Work Requirement Trigger Predictable Drop In Arkansas Food Stamp Enrollment
'It's personal accountability'
Illegal Alien Charged With Raping Teenage Girl Has Been Deported, Removed 19 Times
Allegedly raped 13-year-old during a bus ride
30 Iconic Celebrities We Lost In 2016
May they all rest in peace
Watch Ronda Rousey Gets DEMOLISHED In Her UFC Return
It wasn't even close...
Is Donald Trump Already On A 'Collision Course' Over Russia?
long overdue
Celebrate Elise Lobb's Birthday With Her Hottest Instagram Pics
She is stunning...
FLASHBACK: Obama Ridicules Trump For Saying Election Could Be Unduly Influenced
Wasn't so long ago
Octagon Girls Bring The Heat For UFC 207
These photos are jaw-dropping...
UFC Star Remembers 2016 With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Scorching hot...
Miami Officers Fired For 'Off-Color Remarks' About Black Neighborhoods
'Moving targets and they don't charge'
Weed Deliveries Likely To Go Through The Roof New Year's Eve
'Big surges'
Here Are The Top National Security Threats To Watch In 2017
The US will see threats new and old in the new year
Trump's Sexual Assault Accusers Have No Known Plans To Sue, Remained Silent Since Election
'We will just have to wait and see'
Writer Laments Publisher Picking Milo's Book Over Her Biography Of Lesbian Artist
'I'm sad they passed on my biography of a 19th century Parisian lesbian art star badass'
Washington Post Publishes False News Story About Russians Hacking Electrical Grid
'The grid is not in danger'
Milo Yiannopoulous's Book Surges To #1 On Amazon Thanks To Liberal Backlash
'This book is a hit because they made it one'
The Strange Case Of Hacker Guccifer 2.0
Claimed he hacked the Clinton Foundation, DNC, DCCC, and Nancy Pelosi
Here's How Donald Trump Will Ring In The New Year
He's weeks away from being inaugurated
Giuliani: Obama's Intel On Russia Is 'Incompetent Or Politicized'
He said Trump should get his own intelligence people to look at the matter
Gene Simmons Blasts Celebrities Who Think People Care About Their Politics
'We have a president-elect, now let's move on.'
This Is What Russia's Maryland Spy Compound Looks Like
Purchased in 1972 by the then-Soviet Union
Feds Release 12,674 Illegal Immigrant Kids Into U.S. Over Just Two Months
'U.S. Customs and Border Protection continues to see increases in migration along the Southwest Border'
The Daily Caller Presents: The 22 LEAST INTRIGUING People Of 2016
Someone please let these people know it's time to go away
In Just One Night, Obama Cost American Businesses $7 Billion
Lots of new energy regulations
Why Nationalism?
The ideas of national identity and family ring true in a world of confusion.
Trump Responds To Obama's Russia Sanctions
'It's time for our country to move on to bigger and better things'
FLASHBACK: New York Times Trashed Romney For Warning About Russia
'His comments display either a shocking lack of knowledge about international affairs or just craven politics'
Trump Praises Putin: 'I Always Knew He Was Very Smart'
Comes after Putin announces no response to Obama's sanctions
New Details Surface About Trump's Inauguration
It's going to be epic.
Johnny Manziel Is Now Posting Videos Of A Woman's Butt To Social Media
Scandalous
John Bolton Says Russia Must Be Made To 'Feel The Pain' Over Cyber Attacks
Says Obama's sanctions will do little to deter Russians
Kendall Jenner Is Wearing A Completely See-Through Bra In This Photo
Whoops!
Family Overjoyed Trooper Survives Christmas Shooting
'You make the boys in blue proud'
Slate Worries Self-Driving Cars Will Save Too Many Lives
'Driverless cars could save many'
Putin Says He Won't Expel US Diplomats In Response To Sanctions
Won't take recommendation
Stanford Blasted For Not Having Sexual Assault Kangaroo Court
Accused of giving accused students too many rights
Comedian Attacks Bristol Palin After She Called Out Celebs For Not Doing Inauguration
'Maybe they should hold a benefit 4 her'
LA Times: California's Next AG Must Take On Exxon's Climate History
Must place the investigation at the top of their 'to do' list
John Legend On Trump Presidency: 'We Haven't Seen Anyone Like Him Before'
'It's a very kind of different world now'
Utah Says It'll Work With Trump To Overturn Obama's Monument Designations
'We look forward to working with the new presidential administration on ways to ... address the designation'