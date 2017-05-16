Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy had a simple response Tuesday to The New York Times report that former FBI director James Comey left behind a memo about the Michael Flynn investigation: “I want to see the memo.”

“What’s your reaction to this story in the Times?” Fox News host Martha McCallum asked Gowdy on her show.

“Obviously I want to see the memo,” Gowdy responded. “Obviously I want to talk to Director Comey to determine how contemporaneous his recording of the conversation was.”

“But also, importantly, not just what was said, but what did Director Comey hear? How did he take it?” Gowdy asked. “And with all due respect to the New York Times, that can only be done by looking at the memo and talking to Director Comey.”

The South Carolina Republican said he needs to see the entire memo in context to understand how to proceed.

“We have a story — there’s a reason newspaper articles are not admissible in any court room in the United States…we’re a long ways from a conviction, that we simply have a headline in the New York Times.”

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter