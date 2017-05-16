Report: Israel Provided US With Intelligence Trump Shared With Russian Officials

A new report claims Israel was the partner who provided the sensitive intelligence that Donald Trump shared with Russian officials in a meeting at the White House last week.

According to the New York Times, the U.S. obtained the information that the president provided to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak through Israel.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump “went off script” during that meeting and began describing “an Islamic State terrorist threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.” Officials familiar with how the United States obtained that information told the Times that “at least some of the details that the United States has about the plot came from the Israelis.”

“The officials, who were not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Israel previously had urged the United States to be careful about the handling of the intelligence that Mr. Trump discussed,” the Times noted.

Israel did not confirm that they provided the information that Trump shared.

“Israel has full confidence in our intelligence-sharing relationship with the United States and looks forward to deepening that relationship in the years ahead under President Trump,” the Israeli ambassador to the United States told the Times.

