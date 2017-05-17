Politics
Chaffetz: House Officially Noticed Comey Hearing

4:07 PM 05/17/2017

According to Republican Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the House Oversight Committee has officially invited James Comey to testify next Wednesday.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Chaffetz wrote that they noticed the hearing for 9:30 am next Wednesday.

However, he said he still has to get confirmation from Comey because he “evidently has a new #.”

Following a New York Times report that Comey wrote memos indicating Trump asked him to stop investigating Michael Flynn, many House members have called for Comey to testify again and provide all memorandums and recordings related to his communications with Trump.

Next Wednesday is the same day that the FBI is set to send relevant documents to the oversight panel. Chaffetz requested the documents shortly after the NYT report broke.

