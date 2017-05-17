According to Republican Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the House Oversight Committee has officially invited James Comey to testify next Wednesday.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Chaffetz wrote that they noticed the hearing for 9:30 am next Wednesday.

However, he said he still has to get confirmation from Comey because he “evidently has a new #.”

Officially noticed a hearing for next Wed at 9:30am ET with former FBI Dir Comey. But I still need to speak with him…evidently has a new # — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) May 17, 2017

Following a New York Times report that Comey wrote memos indicating Trump asked him to stop investigating Michael Flynn, many House members have called for Comey to testify again and provide all memorandums and recordings related to his communications with Trump.

Next Wednesday is the same day that the FBI is set to send relevant documents to the oversight panel. Chaffetz requested the documents shortly after the NYT report broke.

