Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has no idea if Russians bugged the Oval Office.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he has a transcript of President Trump’s meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov, leading some to wonder if Putin actually has a transcript and, if so, how he obtained a copy.

“Secretary, Vladimir Putin is offering Congress a transcript of that Sergey Lavrov Oval Office meeting. Do you think that Russians were bugging the Oval Office?” NBC News correspondent Andrea Mitchell asked Tillerson.

“I would have no way to know that,” Tillerson responded with a laugh and a wave.

Questions were raised about the Lavrov meeting after the Washington Post reported that sources said Trump had slipped classified information from U.S. allies to Russia.

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, who was in the meeting, denied that any information that was not already available through open sourcing was revealed. He also said the president did not reveal any “sources or methods.”

Some members of Congress have been asking for transcripts of the meeting to determine what, exactly, was revealed.

