Donald Trump repeated his claim that there was no collusion between his campaign and a foreign government after the Department of Justice appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian meddling in the election.

Shortly after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel, the president said the investigation will prove him right.

“As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know — there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity,” Trump said in a statement issued by the White House. “I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country.”

