Even Maxine Waters Says There’s No Evidence Of Trump-Russia Collusion [VIDEO]

One of President Trump’s harshest congressional critics acknowledged on Thursday that she has yet to see evidence of collusion between Trumpworld and the Russian government.

In an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” California Rep. Maxine Waters went through her usual schtick of calling for Trump’s impeachment. She made vague allegations of cooperation between the Trump campaign and Kremlin “in developing strategy about how they could ensure that Hillary Clinton was not elected.”

“I am talking about strategies that were developed, working with the Trump campaign. I really do believe that much of what you saw coming out of Trump’s mouth was a play from Putin’s playbook,” Waters said.

But after a two-minute diatribe, the Democrat was forced to acknowledge that she has yet to actually see evidence of collusion.

“But just to be clear, there has been no actual evidence yet?” Huffington Post editor Sam Stein asked Waters.

“No, it has not been,” Waters responded. “No it has not. And I want you to know every time I’ve talked about impeachment I’ve said we’ve got to connect the dots, we’ve got to get the facts, we’ve got to do the investigation. That is what leads to impeachment, and I’ve also said that Trump will lead us right there.”

The White House cited Waters’ remarks in a press release to reporters on Thursday afternoon, after Trump denied at a press conference that he colluded with Russians to influence the outcome of the election.

“There was no collusion, and everybody — even my enemies have said, there is no collusion,” Trump said.

