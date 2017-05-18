Limbaugh Says He Was ‘Dumbfounded’ People Thought There Would Be Unity After The Inauguration

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said Thursday he’s dumbfounded people expected national unity following President Trump’s inauguration.

Limbaugh said he was at Mar a Lago in February and asked people there if they are “surprised by all this outrage.” He said they responded yes, and he responded, “what were you expecting?”

“We were expecting a lot more unity after the inauguration,” the Mar-a-Lago guests said, according to Limbaugh. The conservative radio host said he asked them if they were “kidding,” and the guests said they thought people would get the outrage over Trump out of their system once he got into office. (RELATED: Ann Coulter Is Worried The ‘Trump-Haters Were Right’)

Limbaugh said he was “dumbfounded” by the response.

The president has recently been complaining about a lack of unity in the country. He said Thursday he was upset about the appointment of a special counsel because it “shows we’re a divided, mixed-up, not-unified country.”

