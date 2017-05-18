North Carolina Voters Plead With People To Give Trump A Chance [VIDEO]

Voters in North Carolina urged Democrats to give President Donald Trump a chance to enact his agenda Thursday, asserting that there were more important things to worry about than the investigation into his campaign’s ties to the Russian leadership.

“I think this is just part of the witch hunt,” Trump supporter Tim Steele told MSNBC in a segment filmed from North Carolina. “In fact, I saw it came across on the internet that Trump has said this is the biggest witch hunt in history. You know, and I just I don’t think there is anything to the Russian thing.”

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller was named as the special prosecutor into ties that members of Trump’s campaign allegedly had with members of the Russian government. Several members of Congress, including Sen. John McCain, compared the ongoing scandal to President Nixon’s Watergate scandal. But everyday voters aren’t convinced that the investigation is worthwhile. There are other parts of Trump’s agenda that are good, and they deserve a chance outside of the ongoing controversy.

“I just think Trump has to learn,” North Carolina voter Don Schrum told MSNBC about the president’s actions. “Trump’s used to CEO, owner, the board of directors, whatever, Trump is used to getting his way when he says it. Washington doesn’t work like that.”

“That’s the bottom line. folks don’t see the Russia investigation or Bob Mueller news as directly impacting their life,” MSNBC Reporter Garrett Haake said about the voters. “Even the democrats frankly said they want to see the president get a little bit of space and a little bit of patience, they still want to see if he can deliver on some of his other promises. this is not issue number one here and certainly not eroded support among trump’s core base.”

The president tweeted his indignation about the decision to name a special prosecutor Thursday morning.

This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special counsel appointed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

Mueller was named special prosecutor by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein late Wednesday.

