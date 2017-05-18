Special Counsel Announcement Was Good For Trump Campaign Coffers

President Donald Trump’s campaign fund saw a dramatic increase in donations after a special prosecutor was named to look into the campaign’s connections to the Russian leadership Wednesday.

Officials with the Trump campaign confirmed they raised $314,000 in one day, the highest single-day take since the president won the election in November, according to a report from The Hill.

“The American people are with the President stronger than ever before. The President formed a very unique bond with the American people in the campaign as he understands better than anyone their economic struggles and concerns about the future for their children and grandchildren,” Trump campaign Executive Director Michael Glassner said in a statement.

“I know the President deeply appreciates their support of him as he continues to fight the mainstream media and the establishment forces working together against him in Washington.”

The money will be shared with the Republican National Committee’s campaign fund, although it’s unclear now how much of that figure will go to Trump’s campaign fund and how much will be sent to the party’s coffers.

Donations to the campaign flowed freely in the first quarter of 2017. The campaign filed $42 million in donations with the Federal Elections Commission during the months of January, February, and March. The vast majority of the donations were $200 or less and largely came in response to a longstanding email fundraising campaign.

