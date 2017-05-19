Biden: ‘I Never Thought Hillary Was A Great Candidate’

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Thursday he never thought Hillary Clinton was a “great candidate,” and wasn’t the best person to take on Donald Trump.

“I never thought she was a great candidate,” he said at the SALT hedge fund conference in Las Vegas. “I thought I was a great candidate.”

Biden publicly decided not to run for office in October of 2015 after taking a considerable time mulling the decision with his family. The former vice president is also making the early rounds ahead of the 2020 presidential election. He hedged his criticism of Clinton a bit Thursday, adding: “Hillary would have been a really good president.”

He’s made an appearance at a political fundraiser in the early-voting state of New Hampshire, as well as attended a political event in South Carolina. Statistics site 538 has Biden as the leader in the 2020 field in the list of politicians making public steps towards a potential 2020 run.

