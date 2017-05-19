Missed Trump’s Thursday Press Conference? Here Are The Highlights [VIDEO]

President Trump hosted a press conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos Thursday at the White House.

Afterwards, they fielded questions from reporters, who were eager to ask Trump about the latest developments in the Russia election interference investigation. Given that Trump is departing for his first international trip Friday, this was be the last opportunity for reporters to pick Trump’s brain before he boards Air Force One for Saudi Arabia.

Reporters wasted no time in addressing the pro-Russian elephant in the room. As a result, most of the press conference was spent discussing Russia and the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

“I respect the move” to appoint a special counsel to continue the Justice Department’s Russia investigation, Trump said, “but the entire thing has been a witch hunt. And there is no collusion between certainly myself and my campaign, but I can always speak for myself — and the Russians, zero.”

The foreign policy goals of Trump’s upcoming trip was scarcely mentioned.

“Director Comey was very unpopular with most people,” Trump explained. “I actually thought when I made that decision — and I also got a very, very strong recommendation, as you know, from the Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein. But when I made that decision, I actually thought that it would be a bipartisan decision, because you look at all of the people on the Democratic side — not only the Republican side — they were saying such terrible things about Director Comey.”