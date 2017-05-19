U.S. Senators Ben Sasse, Chuck Schumer and Tom Cotton were a part of some of the week’s best jokes as a photographer caught them hanging out in D.C. looking a little goofier than normal.

The photo shows Sasse, Republican senator from Nebraska, in exercise clothes, Schumer, Democratic senator from New York, in an undone suit, and Cotton, Republican senator from Arkansas, fully buttoned up.

Sasse captioned the photo on Twitter, saying it looked like he and Schumer were smoking weed.

holy moly – it looks like @SenSchumer and I are smoking reefer outside a wedding… pic.twitter.com/gUucsKYvmm — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) May 18, 2017

Schumer responded, tweeting, “that escalated quickly.”

Well that escalated quickly. https://t.co/uUzlZktBoG — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 18, 2017

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz got in on the action too, responding to a caption contest by the Washington Free Beacon.

“So anyway, it’s a romper for guys and it’s called the RompHim and I just ordered two.” https://t.co/6BNDNZRqrb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 18, 2017

Republican Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, however, had the best burn of all of them, managing to make fun of Sasse and Nickelback at the same time.

“Look at this photograph. Every time I do it makes me laugh.” – @BenSasse‘s favorite band. pic.twitter.com/yhzahqDPfV — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) May 18, 2017

What would you caption the hysterical photo?

Follow Amber on Twitter