Photo Of Sasse, Schumer And Cotton Gives Senators A Chuckle

Amber Athey
2:38 PM 05/19/2017

U.S. Senators Ben Sasse, Chuck Schumer and Tom Cotton were a part of some of the week’s best jokes as a photographer caught them hanging out in D.C. looking a little goofier than normal.

The photo shows Sasse, Republican senator from Nebraska, in exercise clothes, Schumer, Democratic senator from New York, in an undone suit, and Cotton, Republican senator from Arkansas, fully buttoned up.

Sasse captioned the photo on Twitter, saying it looked like he and Schumer were smoking weed.

Schumer responded, tweeting, “that escalated quickly.”

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz got in on the action too, responding to a caption contest by the Washington Free Beacon.

Republican Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, however, had the best burn of all of them, managing to make fun of Sasse and Nickelback at the same time.

What would you caption the hysterical photo?

