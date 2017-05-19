Report: Aide Close To Trump ‘Person Of Interest’ In Russia Probe

An unnamed Trump confidant currently serving in the White House is said to be a “person of interest” in the ongoing investigation of the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russian officials.

The Washington Post, citing “people familiar with the investigation,” reports a senior administration official has become a “significant person of interest” in the investigation, the first indication that the probe is creeping closer to the Oval Office.

The sources indicated that the individual under investigation is close to President Donald Trump. They went on to emphasize the primary focus of the investigation pertains to those individuals who worked on the campaign, but did not join the administration, and no longer have clout with the president. These individuals include former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, and campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The Post notes there is no reason to believe criminal charges will follow, though a grand jury was recently impaneled in Alexandria, Va., to issue subpoenas, which could compel the release of documents or interviews with law enforcement.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said, “As the president has stated before, a thorough investigation will confirm that there was no collusion between the campaign and any foreign entity.”

