Report: White House Lawyers Are Prepping For Impeachment Proceedings

White House lawyers have reportedly begun preparing for the possibility that President Donald Trump will face impeachment proceedings.

CNN, citing unnamed sources, reports attorneys in the White House Counsel’s office have begun researching the particulars of impeachment proceedings and consulted experts outside the administration with specialized knowledge of the process.

The sources add that the White House does not currently believe impeachment is a realistic prospect.

The administration has been rattled by a deluge of bombshell reports in recent days. In separate stories on Friday alone, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported that a senior member of the administration has become a “significant person of interest” in the Russia probe, and that Trump told the Russian Foreign Minister that former FBI Director James Comey’s dismissal relieved “great pressure” on his administration.

Three U.S. presidents have been impeached by Congress. Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton survived trial in the Senate, while President Richard Nixon resigned for fear he would be removed.

Several backbench members of the House Democratic caucus, including Reps. Maxine Waters of California and Al Green of Texas have called for the president’s impeachment.

