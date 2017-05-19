Trump Approval Numbers Dive To Lowest Levels Of His Presidency

President Donald Trump is now experiencing his lowest approval ratings yet according to a poll released late Friday.

Only 38 percent of respondents approve of the job the president has done so far during his time in office, and an astoundingly high 56 percent disapprove of the job he’s done so far. An additional 6 percent had “mixed feelings” about Trump’s performance in the poll published by Reuters.

That’s a drastic change from the 43.6 percent approval rating the divisive politician received in the May 1st poll. A relatively small 50.9 percent of respondents reported they approved of Trump’s job performance at the time the poll was taken.

The president’s highest approval rating during his tenure happened in the March 9 poll. Forty-nine percent of all registered voters in the poll approved of Trump at the time. Only 45.3 percent disapproved of the job he’s done.

Not only are the numbers poor for Trump’s tenure so far, but they are much lower than previous presidents experienced in the first 100 days of their administrations.

Former President Barack Obama enjoyed a 60.3 percent approval rating at this point in his administration, former Presidents George W. Bush had a 54.4 percent approval rating, Ronald Reagan had a personal best of 68 percent approval, and Richard Nixon had a 61.9 percent approval rating at this point in their respective administrations.

The poll included 1,971 adults, including 721 registered Republicans and 795 registered Democrats. The poll carried a margin of error of 3 percentage points in either direction and ran from May 14 through May 18.

