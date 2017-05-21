Chaffetz: Leakers Should Be ‘Put In Jail’ [VIDEO]

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Jason Chaffetz said that anyone leaking information to the press should be prosecuted, regardless of who they are.

The Utah congressman appeared on ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos Sunday morning, and called for anyone who leaked information to members of the press to be “handcuffed.”

“I want to see that this person is prosecuted. I think the president makes a very good point. No matter who is in the White House, you cannot have the type of leaking of information, sources, methods, classified information,” he said. “I don’t care who it is, Democrat or Republican, you cannot have that happen. So, not only do you need to wall them off, you probably ought to put handcuffs on them and put them in jail.”

The representative is scheduled to speak with former FBI Director James Comey on Monday in reference to an ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump allegedly called Comey a “nutjob” in a meeting with Russian officials last week.

“I don’t know if that was said or not said,” Chaffetz said about Trump’s supposed comments. “I hope that’s not true.”

