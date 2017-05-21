Diane Feinstein: ‘Comey Is No Way, Shape Or Form, A Nut Job’

California Democratic Sen. Diane Feinstein defended former FBI Director James Comey, saying that he’s a very strong and principled man on CBS “Face The Nation” Sunday.

“This is a horrible thing for a president to say,” Feinstein said to host John Dickerson. “Director Comey is no way shape or form a nut job.”

“He’s a very strong man, he’s a very principled man,” Feinstein said of Comey. “I happen to believe he made a couple of mistake. I suspect he thinks he made a couple mistakes.”

Feinstein, who has been an ardent critic of the president, said Thursday that there is still no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. She raised questions Sunday as to why Comey was fired and if it was connected to Russia.

“Did the president fire Comey because of his investigation, and he was worried what the investigation might conclude?” she asked. “That, if so, that borders on a very serious charge.”

The senator is facing pressure at home for her perceived moderation, according to Politico. Anti-Trump fervor among California’s leftist ranks does not always comport with Feinstein’s moderate temperament.

The 83-year-old Feinstein, who serves as the ranking member on the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, faces re-election in 2018.

Feinstein acknowledged that it was not her role to determine the job status of the FBI director.

“Whether that deserved his termination or not is not up to me. The fact is he has been terminated,” she said. “But the reason for the termination has not been ferreted out and that’s what has to be before the American people, clear and distinct.”

