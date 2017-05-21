President Donald Trump spoke to dozens of leaders from Muslim countries Sunday, urging them to join the United States in the fight against Islamic terrorism.

The president delivered a strong message, telling terrorists, “if you choose the path of terror, your life will be brief,” but the most interesting part of his speech was perhaps the conclusion.

“I ask you to join me to join together, to work together, and to fight together because united we will not fail. We cannot fail,” the president said. “Nobody, absolutely nobody, can beat us.”

And the last words Trump delivered in front of the group of Muslim leaders?

“God bless the United States of America.”

WATCH:

In 2009, President Barack Obama gave a speech to the Muslim world in Cairo, but his last words were quite different.

“Thank you. And may God’s peace be upon you,” Obama concluded at the time.

