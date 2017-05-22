Bernie Supporters: The Democratic Party Is In ‘Absolute Crisis’

Influential organizers who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders during the 2016 presidential primary still think that the Democratic Party is in an “absolute crisis,” according to an interview published Sunday.

Several organizers and donors who supported the self-described socialist were angry about how the Democratic Party handled the primary election, and still believe that party leadership isn’t doing enough to earn their support, according to a report from the Sacremento Bee.

“They are a party in absolute crisis and denial,” leader of the California Nurse’s Association RoseAnn DeMoro told the Bee about Democratic leadership. “They are too comfortable.”

The nurse’s association supported Sanders’ bid for the White House, and DeMoro booed party chair Tom Perez during the Democratic Party Convention Friday.

Other supporters believe that the party went too far to the center during the election, and demand a return to the progressive left as opposition to President Donald Trump increases.

“Democrats moved to the right for so long that they were basically centrists,” Democratic delegate Mike Van Gorder said. “It absolutely needs to change.”

Democrats nationwide are struggling to find a message that works against Republicans ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. The Georgia special election appeared to provide an answer as Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff made his local congressional race all about the president. Despite a stunning fundraising haul and a national effort, the race remains neck and neck ahead of the June 18th runoff vote.

An internal Democratic Party email leak revealed that members of the party leadership assisted the campaign to elect former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the primary.

The leaked emails show top executives discussing anti-Sanders strategy during the meetings.

“It might make no difference, but for KY and WVA can we get someone to ask his belief. Does he believe in a God,” DNC Chief Financial Officer Brad Marshall wrote in an email about the progressive senator.

“He had skated on saying he has a Jewish heritage. I think I read he is an atheist. This could make several points difference with my peeps. My Southern Baptist peeps would draw a big difference between a Jew and an atheist.”

